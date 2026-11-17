Iridium Activates Iridium NTN Direct; World's First Standards-based NB-IoT and D2D Service with Truly Global Coverage

Iridium NTN Direct extends NB-IoT and D2D connectivity beyond terrestrial networks, opening new opportunities for mobile operators, device manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, aircraft surveillance, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, today announced service activation for Iridium NTN Direct?, a standards-based narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity service with 100% global coverage. This marks the first time a 3GPP standards-based service is being delivered from space with the capability of providing coverage anywhere on the planet and is a significant step toward making satellite communications a seamless extension of terrestrial networks.

Built on Iridium's fully operational low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and globally coordinated L-band spectrum, Iridium NTN Direct enables mobile network operators (MNOs), chipset manufacturers, and device makers to bring reliable connectivity to more people, places, and things worldwide. The service streamlines integration of satellite connectivity using compatible NB-IoT chipsets and provides customers a reliable connectivity option for keeping critical devices and assets connected in even the most remote locations.

"We're entering an exciting new chapter in satellite communications, where industry standards are opening the door to a new generation of connected products," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "With Iridium NTN Direct, we're building on decades of innovation and a network that's already operating worldwide to bring satellite connectivity to a much broader market." He continued, "Working in tandem with cellular networks, Iridium NTN Direct creates new opportunities for innovation, expanding what's possible for connected devices and making truly global connectivity a practical reality for more applications than ever before."

Iridium NTN Direct is designed for a wide range of consumer, commercial, and industrial applications, including wearables like smartwatches, personal safety and emergency messaging, asset tracking, fleet management, logistics and supply chains, connected vehicles, smart agriculture, utility metering, industrial monitoring, and remote infrastructure. Its low power, efficient data capabilities are particularly valuable for devices operating beyond cellular coverage, where maintaining a connection can be critical to safety, operational efficiency, and business continuity.

Select partners are already advancing integrations, with new products and services expanding the ecosystem. For the growing wearable technology market, Iridium NTN Direct presents a unique opportunity to extend essential communications beyond the reach of cellular networks, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes and adventurers traveling through remote environments.

Another critical application where Iridium NTN Direct can help deployments scale is livestock management. Iridium NTN Direct provides a reliable, truly global connection in remote grazing areas where cellular coverage is limited or absent, representing the kind of high-volume, low-power IoT deployment the service is designed for.

"Cattle grazes in some of the most remote land on Earth and losing a signal shouldn't mean losing sight of the herd. By integrating Iridium NTN Direct into our N3 collars, we're adding a standards-based satellite layer that works pole-to-pole and speaks the same NB-IoT language as the cellular networks our collars already use," said Fabien Lepoutre, Vice President of Engineering, Nofence. "Whether a herd is on a mountain pasture in Norway or open range halfway around the world in the United States, Iridium NTN Direct allows producers to see every animal and update every boundary, without a single new tower or fence."

Iridium has also certified Nordic Semiconductor's NRF9151, the first NTN module approved for Iridium NTN Direct. Nordic Semiconductor plans to release a public firmware update in January 2027, enabling existing NRF9151 modules to support Iridium NTN Direct. This will allow currently deployed NRF9151-based devices to be upgraded and take advantage of Iridium NTN Direct connectivity without requiring new hardware.

Iridium is working with additional leading ecosystem partners, including Altair Semiconductor, Deutsche Telekom IoT, Mlink Technology and Vodafone IoT, to accelerate product development and commercial adoption. Companies interested in integrating Iridium NTN Direct today can learn more at www.iridium.com/ntn-direct.

Iridium NTN Direct service coverage can be provided anywhere on the globe today. Initial availability, however, will vary and authorization to provide and use Iridium NTN Direct in any jurisdiction is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service provider conditions.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world's only truly global mobile satellite network. It serves as a platform for innovation, enabling voice, data, and messaging, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and aircraft surveillance services anywhere on Earth. Through its satellite constellation and integrated capabilities like Aireon, the world's only space-based air traffic surveillance system, Iridium delivers services that support safety-focused operations across aviation, maritime, government, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is a leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is advancing direct-to-device (D2D) communications based on open standards to expand access to satellite services.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium innovates through an ecosystem of more than 500 technology and distribution partners, serving millions of customers worldwide. For more information visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the potential adoption and use cases of the Iridium NTN Direct service. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the adoption of the Iridium NTN Direct service, the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 12, 2026, and the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on October 20, 2026, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7421

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

Ken.Levy@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7570

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