Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") announced today that it has entered into a block trade agreement for the sale of 50% of its investment in Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZX: VHP) ("Vital Trust"), representing approximately 95.9 million units, for net proceeds of approximately $123.7 million (NZ$157.4 million). Following settlement of the sale, expected to be completed on or about November 23, 2026, the REIT will retain an approximately 11.9% ownership interest in Vital Trust, which will be subject to a six-month escrow period unless the underwriters agree to an earlier date on which such units may be sold.

The net proceeds will be used to repay the REIT's credit facilities and fund accretive acquisition opportunities in North America. The sale provides capacity to redeploy capital into higher-yielding healthcare real estate assets, supporting growth in recurring earnings over time.

"The sale of Vital Trust units advances our strategy to simplify the portfolio and redeploy capital into accretive opportunities in North America," said Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Infrastructure. "This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation as we reposition the portfolio and create long-term value for unitholders."

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at September 30, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 107 income-producing properties totaling 11.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to the expected timing and settlement of the sale of Vital Trust units and the intended use of the net proceeds from such sale to repay the REIT's credit facilities and fund accretive acquisition opportunities in North America; the anticipated redeployment of capital into assets with attractive going-in yields and the expected enhancement of recurring earnings; and the REIT's strategy to simplify and reposition its portfolio through disciplined capital allocation and create long-term value for unitholders.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on assumptions that management of the REIT believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, including, among other things, the risk that the sale of Vital Trust units will not occur as planned or that suitable acquisition opportunities may not be available, as well as the business and industry risks identified in the REIT's annual information form and latest MD&A filed under the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324447