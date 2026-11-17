VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ("Avino" or the "Company") (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) is pleased to announce a key technical appointment to the management team as the Company moves forward with its transformational growth strategy.

Appointment of Dr. Osbaldo Zamora, Ph.D., P. Geo., as Vice President, Exploration

Dr. Osbaldo Zamora brings more than 25 years of international experience in mineral exploration, project management, and technical leadership across North and South America, particularly in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. In his new role, he will work closely with Avino's executive and operations teams to refine the Company's exploration strategy, advance its understanding of the geological systems, and identify opportunities for resource expansion and new discoveries.

Previously, Dr. Zamora held senior technical and management positions with Kuya Silver, Discovery Silver, Minera Adularia, Azucar Minerals, and Altiplano Minerals. His expertise includes precious and base metal exploration, geological modelling, and mineral resource evaluation, with particular emphasis on epithermal mineral systems.

Dr. Zamora holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta and an M.Sc. in Petrology and Geochemistry from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

"We are pleased to welcome Osbaldo to the management team," said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "Osbaldo's extensive technical knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our understanding of the Avino and La Preciosa districts. His expertise will play an important role in supporting our exploration initiatives and identifying opportunities for future resource growth."

About Avino:

Avino is a silver producer operating in Durango, Mexico, with the goal of long-term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa Property. La Preciosa is one of the largest permitted silver assets in Mexico and is only 19 kilometres from the Avino mill. It is currently in the development stage, with 3,000 metres of underground development been completed to date. Avino's inaugural proven and probable mineral reserves announced April 2026 totaled 127 million silver equivalent ounces, and the updated measured and indicated mineral resource base is 301 million silver equivalent ounces. Avino is included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30 for the second consecutive year, having distinguished itself by being ranked in the 5th position in both 2025 and 2026.As part of Avino's commitment to adopting sustainable practices, we have been operating a dry-stack tailings facility for more than two years with excellent results. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. We encourage you to connect with us on X at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 604-682-3701

Email: IR@avino.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, the "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected operations at the Company's mineral properties. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. While we have based these forward-looking statements on our expectations about future events at the date that such statements were prepared, the statements are not a guarantee that such future events will occur and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/avino-announces-key-technical-appointment-1252146