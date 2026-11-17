The companies plan to integrate TruWeather's advanced weather services into Brightline's SpatialCore for demonstrations and explore joint solutions for prospective customers

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Brightline Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTLN) ("Brightline" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with TruWeather Solutions ("TruWeather"), a Reston, Virginia-based provider of low-altitude weather data and analytics for drones and air taxis. Under the MOU, the companies intend to integrate TruWeather's weather application programming interface ("API") into SpatialCore, Brightline's interoperability platform for Physical AI, for use in Brightline demonstrations.

The companies also plan to present those demonstrations to prospective customers and explore joint solutions that combine SpatialCore's data infrastructure with TruWeather's weather data. SpatialCore is designed to bring real-world data from sensors and autonomous systems into a shared, AI-ready picture of the physical world. TruWeather's V360 platform delivers real-time observed weather data and forecasts through API and web interfaces.

For drones and electric air taxis, local weather conditions shape flight planning and safety. Integrating TruWeather's data service is intended to let SpatialCore present more accurate weather context alongside the other operational data it connects, so that autonomous systems and their operators can work from the same view of conditions on the ground and in the air. The MOU is the latest example of Brightline's strategy of partnering with companies across the Physical AI technology stack.

The companies intend to explore opportunities that could benefit from a joint solution. These may include programs such as the Federal Aviation Administration's eVTOL and Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program ("eIPP"). TruWeather is a consortium member in five eIPP project groups and actively deploying low altitude weather data collection networks in several states.

"Physical AI depends on an accurate picture of the real world, and weather is a critical part of that picture," said Tyler Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brightline Interactive. "Since 2015, TruWeather has been building weather sensing and analytics for operators across air and ground transportation. Bringing that data into SpatialCore gives us a way to show customers how weather context can sit alongside the other information their operations rely on."

"Low-altitude operators need more certain observed weather data they can act on," said Don Berchoff, Chief Executive Officer of TruWeather Solutions. "Working with Brightline lets us explore how our data can support a broader operational picture for autonomous systems and the people who manage them."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI. SpatialCore is designed to connect real-world data from sensors, autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial environments and other sources into a shared, AI-ready understanding of the physical world. Brightline works across defense, government and commercial markets to enable people, AI and autonomous systems to operate more effectively together.

For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

About TruWeather Solutions

TruWeather Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based weather data and analytics company focused on building out low altitude weather networks to improve weather data accuracy, certainty and operator decisions for autonomous transportation systems. Established in 2015 and led by Chief Executive Officer Don Berchoff, a former Science and Technology Director at the National Weather Service, TruWeather developed its V360 platform, which delivers real-time observed weather data and forecasts through API and web interfaces.

For more information, visit www.truweathersolutions.com.

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Contacts

Company Contact:

William J. Keneally

Chief Financial Officer

info@brightlineinteractive.com

Media Contact: Brightline@samsonpr.com

SOURCE: Brightline Interactive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-and-truweather-solutions-sign-mou-to-bring-1252412