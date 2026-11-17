Programmatic co-investment venture pairs MetLife Investment Management's capital with NexCore's vertically integrated platform to advance a $3 billion actionable development pipeline over the next three year

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / NexCore Group, one of the country's leading senior living developers and operators, and MetLife Investment Management (MIM) today announced the formation of a strategic co-investment venture to scale senior living development across the United States.

The initial portfolio comprises approximately $1.3 billion of senior living communities in operation and under development. Structured as a programmatic co-investment vehicle, the venture provides equity alongside NexCore at the project level. This permits NexCore to deploy its own capital more efficiently and to advance more of its pipeline at the same time. The venture is designed to complement NexCore's existing and prospective LP capital relationships, expanding the company's sources of equity rather than replacing them.

The venture is formed as demand from the largest and wealthiest generation of seniors in U.S. history accelerates while new senior living construction remains near historic lows. NexCore's vertically integrated platform controls every stage of a community's life, from site selection and design through construction, lease-up and ongoing operations by its operating arm, Experience Senior Living. Combined with a robust pipeline of development opportunities, this vertical integration positions NexCore to move quickly and with certainty of execution while the market opportunity is most compelling.

"We have deliberately built a senior living platform that integrates investment, development, and operations," said Michael Ray, Chief Investment Officer of NexCore Group. "Staying close to residents every day gives our development team insight into what matters most, and that understanding shapes the design of each community and drives investment performance. With our vertically integrated platform in place and a development pipeline of controlled opportunities ready to go, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on one of the most favorable supply-demand environments senior housing has ever seen. MIM's co-investment capital gives us an efficient, scalable source of project-level equity that works alongside our existing LP capital relationships."

BlackBirch Capital served as exclusive strategic advisors to NexCore and arranged the venture with MIM. SCR Partners served as financial communications advisor to NexCore.

About NexCore Group

NexCore Group is a leading national healthcare real estate company specializing in medical outpatient, senior living and academic medicine and science properties. Its vertically integrated platform spans investment, acquisitions, development and asset management, including senior living operations through Experience Senior Living. As of September 30, 2026, Denver-based NexCore has completed more than $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions since its founding in 2004, encompassing approximately 18 million square feet across 30 states. For more information, visit nexcoregroup.com .

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, LLC and certain of its affiliates ("MIM"), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., provides tailored investment management solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MIM has global expertise in public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate, equity, alternatives, multi-asset, and insurance solutions and provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. As of June 30, 2026, MIM had $748.1 billion in total assets under management. For more information, see MIM's Total Assets Under Management fact sheet for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 available on MetLife's Investor Relations web page ( https://investor.metlife.com ).

Contact:

Kayla Meyer | Vice President, Marketing

Kayla.Meyer@nexcoregroup.com

(303) 293-0694

SOURCE: NexCore Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nexcore-and-metlife-investment-management-launch-1.3-billion-senior-living-co-investmen-1252450