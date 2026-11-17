Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce final channel sampling results from the Fall program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Initial results from 30 channel samples were announced in a Bold news release dated October 28, 2026, which included one result of 24.8 g/t gold situated immediately up-dip from a high-grade intersection in core from drillhole TX-26-02 earlier this year. This hole returned 100.7 g/t gold over 2.95 meters from a gold-bearing quartz vein, announced in a Bold news release dated June 25, 2026. Results from 84 additional channel samples are summarized below and detailed results are given in Table 1.
|Table 1
|Traxxin Main Zone Channel Sampling Results
|Sample_No
|Channel_No
|Easting (NAD83 UTM Zone 15)
|Northing (NAD83 UTM Zone 15)
|Length_cm
|Cumulative length_cm
|Azi_°
|Dip_°
|Rock Code
|Au ppb
|A779401
|TX-20
|654231.8
|5412541.2
|36
|36
|108
|42
|Quartz Vein
|335
|A779402
|TX-21
|654228.7
|5412544.7
|58
|58
|110
|44
|Quartz Vein
|29
|A779403
|TX-22
|654229.0
|5412544.5
|35
|35
|110
|16
|Quartz Vein
|10400
|A779404
|TX-22
|654229.6
|5412544.6
|110
|145
|68
|6
|Altered Tonalite
|77
|A779405
|TX-22
|654230.4
|5412544.8
|49
|194
|108
|18
|Quartz Vein
|162
|A779406
|TX-22
|654230.8
|5412544.6
|54
|248
|116
|4
|Quartz Vein
|8
|A779407
|TX-23
|654231.5
|5412544.5
|85
|85
|96
|16
|Quartz Vein
|5
|A779408
|TX-23
|654232.2
|5412544.4
|78
|163
|104
|40
|Quartz Vein
|7
|A779409
|TX-24
|654231.7
|5412546.3
|64
|64
|84
|10
|Chlorite Schist
|108
|A779411
|TX-25
|654230.1
|5412548.3
|63
|63
|114
|26
|Quartz Vein
|3360
|A779412
|TX-26
|654230.1
|5412550.8
|33
|33
|112
|22
|Quartz Vein
|960
|A779413
|TX-26
|654230.4
|5412550.7
|30
|63
|112
|4
|Quartz Vein
|19
|A779414
|TX-26
|654230.7
|5412550.6
|48
|111
|112
|28
|Quartz Vein
|69
|A779415
|TX-26
|654231.2
|5412550.4
|70
|181
|112
|20
|Quartz Vein
|1810
|A779416
|TX-27
|654232.5
|5412551.7
|33
|33
|110
|4
|Quartz Vein
|138
|A779417
|TX-28
|654232.8
|5412551.8
|39
|39
|120
|50
|Altered Tonalite
|75
|A779418
|TX-28
|654233.1
|5412551.7
|40
|79
|120
|16
|Altered Tonalite
|88
|A779419
|TX-29
|654233.3
|5412551.4
|48
|48
|92
|36
|Altered Tonalite
|98
|A779420
|TX-29
|654233.6
|5412551.4
|22
|70
|92
|4
|Altered Tonalite
|59
|A779421
|TX-29
|654233.9
|5412551.3
|43
|113
|96
|22
|Quartz Vein
|2.5
|A779422
|TX-29
|654234.3
|5412551.3
|48
|161
|96
|40
|Altered Tonalite
|921
|A779423
|TX-30
|654231.6
|5412554.7
|43
|43
|106
|14
|Quartz Vein
|574
|A779424
|TX-30
|654232.0
|5412554.6
|45
|88
|106
|20
|Quartz Vein
|369
|A779425
|TX-31
|654232.9
|5412556.8
|29
|29
|120
|24
|Quartz Vein
|11
|A779426
|TX-32
|654233.5
|5412557.0
|72
|72
|116
|16
|Altered Tonalite
|757
|A779427
|TX-33
|654234.0
|5412556.9
|48
|48
|124
|46
|Quartz Vein
|789
|A779428
|TX-33
|654234.3
|5412556.6
|58
|106
|142
|4
|Altered Tonalite
|4380
|A779429
|TX-34
|654232.7
|5412560.1
|70
|70
|112
|30
|Quartz Vein
|66
|A779431
|TX-35
|654233.1
|5412558.9
|43
|43
|128
|6
|Quartz Vein
|289
|A779432
|TX-35
|654233.5
|5412558.7
|38
|81
|128
|2
|Quartz Vein
|704
|A779433
|TX-36
|654233.8
|5412558.5
|56
|56
|90
|30
|Quartz Vein
|8850
|A779434
|TX-37
|654234.6
|5412558.7
|30
|30
|148
|20
|Quartz Vein
|28
|A779435
|TX-38
|654235.0
|5412559.0
|40
|40
|328
|40
|Quartz Vein
|5
|A779436
|TX-39
|654234.9
|5412560.3
|16
|16
|158
|50
|Altered Tonalite
|2.5
|A779437
|TX-40
|654233.0
|5412563.8
|56
|56
|100
|36
|Quartz Vein
|30
|A779438
|TX-40
|654233.5
|5412563.7
|65
|121
|100
|40
|Quartz Vein
|743
|A779439
|TX-41
|654235.0
|5412568.6
|35
|35
|100
|46
|Quartz Vein
|1750
|A779440
|TX-42
|654235.2
|5412568.4
|40
|40
|94
|32
|Quartz Vein
|40
|A779441
|TX-43
|654235.7
|5412568.2
|65
|65
|92
|32
|Altered Tonalite
|131
|A779442
|TX-44
|654234.4
|5412570.4
|28
|28
|126
|6
|Quartz Vein
|108
|A779443
|TX-44
|654234.8
|5412570.1
|60
|88
|126
|20
|Quartz Vein
|16
|A779444
|TX-44
|654235.2
|5412569.8
|60
|148
|126
|36
|Quartz Vein
|196
|A779445
|TX-45
|654233.8
|5412571.7
|40
|40
|134
|60
|Quartz Vein
|2330
|A779446
|TX-45
|654234.0
|5412571.5
|40
|80
|134
|4
|Quartz Vein
|396
|A779447
|TX-46
|654234.4
|5412571.4
|40
|40
|134
|4
|Quartz Vein
|535
|A779448
|TX-47
|654232.7
|5412573.6
|60
|60
|142
|42
|Quartz Vein
|6
|A779449
|TX-47
|654233.0
|5412573.2
|65
|125
|142
|42
|Quartz Vein
|34
|A779451
|TX-48
|654233.2
|5412574.0
|60
|60
|110
|40
|Quartz Vein
|41
|A779452
|TX-49
|654233.8
|5412573.9
|80
|140
|112
|18
|Quartz Vein
|47
|A779453
|TX-50
|654222.1
|5412527.7
|25
|25
|170
|8
|Chlorite Schist
|223
|A779454
|TX-51
|654219.2
|5412523.9
|60
|60
|166
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|154
|A779455
|TX-52
|654219.4
|5412523.3
|75
|75
|148
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|27
|A779456
|TX-53
|654220.3
|5412522.2
|20
|20
|130
|8
|Quartz Vein
|88
|A779457
|TX-54
|654218.9
|5412522.2
|50
|50
|148
|2
|Chlorite Schist
|62
|A779458
|TX-55
|654219.0
|5412521.8
|30
|30
|148
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|11
|A779459
|TX-56
|654219.4
|5412521.5
|65
|65
|148
|6
|Chlorite Schist
|33
|A779460
|TX-57
|654217.6
|5412519.7
|40
|40
|170
|6
|Chlorite Schist
|185
|A779461
|TX-58
|654215.3
|5412520.4
|40
|40
|130
|70
|Chlorite Schist
|121
|A779462
|TX-59
|654216.5
|5412519.6
|60
|60
|146
|16
|Chlorite Schist
|153
|A779463
|TX-59
|654216.8
|5412519.1
|60
|120
|146
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|270
|A779464
|TX-60
|654217.3
|5412518.9
|35
|35
|132
|16
|Chlorite Schist
|139
|A779465
|TX-61
|654214.6
|5412518.2
|30
|30
|176
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|35
|A779466
|TX-61
|654214.6
|5412517.7
|60
|90
|176
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|596
|A779467
|TX-62
|654215.0
|5412515.9
|60
|60
|134
|22
|Chlorite Schist
|208
|A779468
|TX-62
|654215.4
|5412515.5
|60
|120
|138
|12
|Chlorite Schist
|201
|A779469
|TX-63
|654216.1
|5412515.3
|70
|70
|144
|2
|Chlorite Schist
|278
|A779471
|TX-64
|654216.2
|5412514.4
|45
|45
|144
|10
|Chlorite Schist
|974
|A779472
|TX-65
|654216.9
|5412514.2
|70
|70
|162
|2
|Chlorite Schist
|220
|A779473
|TX-66
|654213.4
|5412513.9
|70
|70
|110
|36
|Quartz Vein
|44
|A779474
|TX-66
|654213.9
|5412513.6
|70
|140
|142
|4
|Quartz Vein
|25
|A779475
|TX-66
|654214.3
|5412513.1
|75
|215
|142
|48
|Quartz Vein
|25
|A779476
|TX-67
|654214.6
|5412512.8
|45
|45
|160
|24
|Chlorite Schist
|27
|A779477
|TX-68
|654214.8
|5412512.2
|60
|60
|160
|4
|Chlorite Schist
|44
|A779478
|TX-69
|654215.4
|5412512.1
|50
|50
|164
|20
|Chlorite Schist
|87
|A779479
|TX-70
|654216.1
|5412512.2
|40
|40
|130
|34
|Chlorite Schist
|27
|A779480
|TX-71
|654212.9
|5412509.9
|30
|30
|160
|30
|Chlorite Schist
|362
|A779481
|TX-71
|654213.0
|5412509.6
|30
|60
|160
|16
|Chlorite Schist
|189
|A779482
|TX-72
|654211.6
|5412509.9
|40
|40
|154
|10
|Chlorite Schist
|36
|A779483
|TX-73
|654211.6
|5412508.6
|70
|70
|128
|6
|Quartz Vein
|9
|A779484
|TX-74
|654212.4
|5412508.7
|60
|60
|130
|8
|Chlorite Schist
|72
|A779485
|TX-75
|654236.5
|5412561.5
|30
|30
|118
|18
|Altered Tonalite
|160
|A779486
|TX-76
|654237.1
|5412561.0
|60
|60
|132
|24
|Quartz Vein
|2.5
|A779487
|TX-77
|654237.5
|5412560.6
|30
|30
|146
|4
|Altered Tonalite
|6
|A779488
|TX-77
|654237.7
|5412560.3
|40
|70
|146
|46
|Altered Tonalite
|115
The Fall mechanical stripping program exposed 70 meters of sheared, mineralized rock with variable quartz veining along the east side of the Traxxin Main Zone, yielding anomalous gold results in channel samples all along the 70 meters of exposed strike length. The gold-bearing quartz vein overlying hole TX-26-02 was traced for 40 meters to the northeast, with typical widths of 1-3 meters. Results along the vein from the additional 84 channel samples include 7 samples > 1 g/t gold, including high-grade results of 10.4 g/t gold and 8.85 g/t gold. Results are displayed in Figure 1 below.
The Traxxin Main Zone consists of a more than 20-meter wide mineralized shear zone. In the area of the Fall mechanical stripping, the shear zone is intruded by voluminous massive quartz veining which forms a ridge to the west of the recent channel sampling. It is unknown if this quartz veining represents a different phase from the gold-bearing vein on the east side, but in either case it indicates intense hydrothermal activity along the shear zone with the potential for significant concentration of gold mineralization. The Company's technical team has long hypothesized that the eastern side of the zone may be a locus for enriched gold concentrations, which has now been supported by drilling and channel sampling. The channel samples will guide infill drilling planned in the coming weeks, targeting the gold-bearing vein and its strike extension. Holes will also test the parallel eastern gold-bearing shear zone discovered in hole TX-26-02, referenced in the June 25, 2026 news release linked above.
Figure 1: Fall 2026 Channel Sampling Results at Traxxin Main Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/324435_689e6bd2b4c9d921_001full.jpg
Channel Sampling QAQC
Channel samples were cut by portable diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags and driven to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Control samples (blanks, gold standards, duplicates) were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 5%. All samples were analyzed for gold concentrations using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and over-limit (> 5g/t) samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A3-50, a 50g gravimetric fire assay. Channel sample lengths, orientations, dips and positions relative to geological features were mapped under supervision of the QP.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
|"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO
|"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324435