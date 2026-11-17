Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce final channel sampling results from the Fall program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Initial results from 30 channel samples were announced in a Bold news release dated October 28, 2026, which included one result of 24.8 g/t gold situated immediately up-dip from a high-grade intersection in core from drillhole TX-26-02 earlier this year. This hole returned 100.7 g/t gold over 2.95 meters from a gold-bearing quartz vein, announced in a Bold news release dated June 25, 2026. Results from 84 additional channel samples are summarized below and detailed results are given in Table 1.

Table 1 Traxxin Main Zone Channel Sampling Results Sample_No Channel_No Easting (NAD83 UTM Zone 15) Northing (NAD83 UTM Zone 15) Length_cm Cumulative length_cm Azi_° Dip_° Rock Code Au ppb A779401 TX-20 654231.8 5412541.2 36 36 108 42 Quartz Vein 335 A779402 TX-21 654228.7 5412544.7 58 58 110 44 Quartz Vein 29 A779403 TX-22 654229.0 5412544.5 35 35 110 16 Quartz Vein 10400 A779404 TX-22 654229.6 5412544.6 110 145 68 6 Altered Tonalite 77 A779405 TX-22 654230.4 5412544.8 49 194 108 18 Quartz Vein 162 A779406 TX-22 654230.8 5412544.6 54 248 116 4 Quartz Vein 8 A779407 TX-23 654231.5 5412544.5 85 85 96 16 Quartz Vein 5 A779408 TX-23 654232.2 5412544.4 78 163 104 40 Quartz Vein 7 A779409 TX-24 654231.7 5412546.3 64 64 84 10 Chlorite Schist 108 A779411 TX-25 654230.1 5412548.3 63 63 114 26 Quartz Vein 3360 A779412 TX-26 654230.1 5412550.8 33 33 112 22 Quartz Vein 960 A779413 TX-26 654230.4 5412550.7 30 63 112 4 Quartz Vein 19 A779414 TX-26 654230.7 5412550.6 48 111 112 28 Quartz Vein 69 A779415 TX-26 654231.2 5412550.4 70 181 112 20 Quartz Vein 1810 A779416 TX-27 654232.5 5412551.7 33 33 110 4 Quartz Vein 138 A779417 TX-28 654232.8 5412551.8 39 39 120 50 Altered Tonalite 75 A779418 TX-28 654233.1 5412551.7 40 79 120 16 Altered Tonalite 88 A779419 TX-29 654233.3 5412551.4 48 48 92 36 Altered Tonalite 98 A779420 TX-29 654233.6 5412551.4 22 70 92 4 Altered Tonalite 59 A779421 TX-29 654233.9 5412551.3 43 113 96 22 Quartz Vein 2.5 A779422 TX-29 654234.3 5412551.3 48 161 96 40 Altered Tonalite 921 A779423 TX-30 654231.6 5412554.7 43 43 106 14 Quartz Vein 574 A779424 TX-30 654232.0 5412554.6 45 88 106 20 Quartz Vein 369 A779425 TX-31 654232.9 5412556.8 29 29 120 24 Quartz Vein 11 A779426 TX-32 654233.5 5412557.0 72 72 116 16 Altered Tonalite 757 A779427 TX-33 654234.0 5412556.9 48 48 124 46 Quartz Vein 789 A779428 TX-33 654234.3 5412556.6 58 106 142 4 Altered Tonalite 4380 A779429 TX-34 654232.7 5412560.1 70 70 112 30 Quartz Vein 66 A779431 TX-35 654233.1 5412558.9 43 43 128 6 Quartz Vein 289 A779432 TX-35 654233.5 5412558.7 38 81 128 2 Quartz Vein 704 A779433 TX-36 654233.8 5412558.5 56 56 90 30 Quartz Vein 8850 A779434 TX-37 654234.6 5412558.7 30 30 148 20 Quartz Vein 28 A779435 TX-38 654235.0 5412559.0 40 40 328 40 Quartz Vein 5 A779436 TX-39 654234.9 5412560.3 16 16 158 50 Altered Tonalite 2.5 A779437 TX-40 654233.0 5412563.8 56 56 100 36 Quartz Vein 30 A779438 TX-40 654233.5 5412563.7 65 121 100 40 Quartz Vein 743 A779439 TX-41 654235.0 5412568.6 35 35 100 46 Quartz Vein 1750 A779440 TX-42 654235.2 5412568.4 40 40 94 32 Quartz Vein 40 A779441 TX-43 654235.7 5412568.2 65 65 92 32 Altered Tonalite 131 A779442 TX-44 654234.4 5412570.4 28 28 126 6 Quartz Vein 108 A779443 TX-44 654234.8 5412570.1 60 88 126 20 Quartz Vein 16 A779444 TX-44 654235.2 5412569.8 60 148 126 36 Quartz Vein 196 A779445 TX-45 654233.8 5412571.7 40 40 134 60 Quartz Vein 2330 A779446 TX-45 654234.0 5412571.5 40 80 134 4 Quartz Vein 396 A779447 TX-46 654234.4 5412571.4 40 40 134 4 Quartz Vein 535 A779448 TX-47 654232.7 5412573.6 60 60 142 42 Quartz Vein 6 A779449 TX-47 654233.0 5412573.2 65 125 142 42 Quartz Vein 34 A779451 TX-48 654233.2 5412574.0 60 60 110 40 Quartz Vein 41 A779452 TX-49 654233.8 5412573.9 80 140 112 18 Quartz Vein 47 A779453 TX-50 654222.1 5412527.7 25 25 170 8 Chlorite Schist 223 A779454 TX-51 654219.2 5412523.9 60 60 166 4 Chlorite Schist 154 A779455 TX-52 654219.4 5412523.3 75 75 148 4 Chlorite Schist 27 A779456 TX-53 654220.3 5412522.2 20 20 130 8 Quartz Vein 88 A779457 TX-54 654218.9 5412522.2 50 50 148 2 Chlorite Schist 62 A779458 TX-55 654219.0 5412521.8 30 30 148 4 Chlorite Schist 11 A779459 TX-56 654219.4 5412521.5 65 65 148 6 Chlorite Schist 33 A779460 TX-57 654217.6 5412519.7 40 40 170 6 Chlorite Schist 185 A779461 TX-58 654215.3 5412520.4 40 40 130 70 Chlorite Schist 121 A779462 TX-59 654216.5 5412519.6 60 60 146 16 Chlorite Schist 153 A779463 TX-59 654216.8 5412519.1 60 120 146 4 Chlorite Schist 270 A779464 TX-60 654217.3 5412518.9 35 35 132 16 Chlorite Schist 139 A779465 TX-61 654214.6 5412518.2 30 30 176 4 Chlorite Schist 35 A779466 TX-61 654214.6 5412517.7 60 90 176 4 Chlorite Schist 596 A779467 TX-62 654215.0 5412515.9 60 60 134 22 Chlorite Schist 208 A779468 TX-62 654215.4 5412515.5 60 120 138 12 Chlorite Schist 201 A779469 TX-63 654216.1 5412515.3 70 70 144 2 Chlorite Schist 278 A779471 TX-64 654216.2 5412514.4 45 45 144 10 Chlorite Schist 974 A779472 TX-65 654216.9 5412514.2 70 70 162 2 Chlorite Schist 220 A779473 TX-66 654213.4 5412513.9 70 70 110 36 Quartz Vein 44 A779474 TX-66 654213.9 5412513.6 70 140 142 4 Quartz Vein 25 A779475 TX-66 654214.3 5412513.1 75 215 142 48 Quartz Vein 25 A779476 TX-67 654214.6 5412512.8 45 45 160 24 Chlorite Schist 27 A779477 TX-68 654214.8 5412512.2 60 60 160 4 Chlorite Schist 44 A779478 TX-69 654215.4 5412512.1 50 50 164 20 Chlorite Schist 87 A779479 TX-70 654216.1 5412512.2 40 40 130 34 Chlorite Schist 27 A779480 TX-71 654212.9 5412509.9 30 30 160 30 Chlorite Schist 362 A779481 TX-71 654213.0 5412509.6 30 60 160 16 Chlorite Schist 189 A779482 TX-72 654211.6 5412509.9 40 40 154 10 Chlorite Schist 36 A779483 TX-73 654211.6 5412508.6 70 70 128 6 Quartz Vein 9 A779484 TX-74 654212.4 5412508.7 60 60 130 8 Chlorite Schist 72 A779485 TX-75 654236.5 5412561.5 30 30 118 18 Altered Tonalite 160 A779486 TX-76 654237.1 5412561.0 60 60 132 24 Quartz Vein 2.5 A779487 TX-77 654237.5 5412560.6 30 30 146 4 Altered Tonalite 6 A779488 TX-77 654237.7 5412560.3 40 70 146 46 Altered Tonalite 115

The Fall mechanical stripping program exposed 70 meters of sheared, mineralized rock with variable quartz veining along the east side of the Traxxin Main Zone, yielding anomalous gold results in channel samples all along the 70 meters of exposed strike length. The gold-bearing quartz vein overlying hole TX-26-02 was traced for 40 meters to the northeast, with typical widths of 1-3 meters. Results along the vein from the additional 84 channel samples include 7 samples > 1 g/t gold, including high-grade results of 10.4 g/t gold and 8.85 g/t gold. Results are displayed in Figure 1 below.

The Traxxin Main Zone consists of a more than 20-meter wide mineralized shear zone. In the area of the Fall mechanical stripping, the shear zone is intruded by voluminous massive quartz veining which forms a ridge to the west of the recent channel sampling. It is unknown if this quartz veining represents a different phase from the gold-bearing vein on the east side, but in either case it indicates intense hydrothermal activity along the shear zone with the potential for significant concentration of gold mineralization. The Company's technical team has long hypothesized that the eastern side of the zone may be a locus for enriched gold concentrations, which has now been supported by drilling and channel sampling. The channel samples will guide infill drilling planned in the coming weeks, targeting the gold-bearing vein and its strike extension. Holes will also test the parallel eastern gold-bearing shear zone discovered in hole TX-26-02, referenced in the June 25, 2026 news release linked above.

Figure 1: Fall 2026 Channel Sampling Results at Traxxin Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/324435_689e6bd2b4c9d921_001full.jpg

Channel Sampling QAQC

Channel samples were cut by portable diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags and driven to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Control samples (blanks, gold standards, duplicates) were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 5%. All samples were analyzed for gold concentrations using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and over-limit (> 5g/t) samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A3-50, a 50g gravimetric fire assay. Channel sample lengths, orientations, dips and positions relative to geological features were mapped under supervision of the QP.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324435