Third-quarter revenue up 37% as company strengthens balance sheet with $1.5 million Adia Labs transaction

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - ADIA Med, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) today announced that revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 rose approximately 95% to $1,019,245, up from $521,958 in the same period last year, crossing the $1 million mark.

"Medical procedure revenue more than doubled year-over-year in the first nine months, and the Adia Labs transaction strengthened our balance sheet while we continue to scale operations," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of ADIA Med. "We remain focused on building our platform and working toward profitability."

Financial and Operational Highlights

Third-quarter revenue increased approximately 37% to $454,385, from $332,048 a year earlier.

Third-quarter gross profit grew to $220,981, from $203,485 in the prior-year quarter.

Nine-month gross profit nearly doubled to $474,338, from $243,461 in the comparable 2025 period.

Cash stood at $1,137,818 at September 30, 2026, with total assets of $2,452,987 and stockholders' equity of $970,404.

Strategic partnership: On September 30, ADIA Med sold a 30% membership interest in Adia Labs LLC to Live Oak Health LLC (d/b/a QCM Biologics) for $1,500,000 ($1,000,000 cash and a $500,000 promissory note), strengthening the balance sheet while retaining majority ownership.

On September 30, ADIA Med sold a 30% membership interest in Adia Labs LLC to Live Oak Health LLC (d/b/a QCM Biologics) for $1,500,000 ($1,000,000 cash and a $500,000 promissory note), strengthening the balance sheet while retaining majority ownership. Line of credit repaid: After quarter end, the Company fully repaid and discharged its unsecured revolving line of credit facility with its Chief Executive Officer.

Net Results

For the third quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $53,015, compared with net income of $70,376 in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, the net loss was $271,922, compared with $169,839 a year earlier, reflecting continued investment in growth. The Company expects to continue investing in its medical and biologics platform as it works toward profitability.

Form 10-Q: The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026 is available at: View ADIA Med's Third Quarter 2026 Form 10-Q

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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