30-Day Public Security Challenge Will Put qVAULT's Post-Quantum Cryptography to the Test; US$100,000 in Digital Assets to Be Secured Using 01 Quantum's Patent-Pending Technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, and qLABS, a quantum-native blockchain foundation, announces the Mythos Challenge, a 30-day public security challenge designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of qVAULT, a quantum-resistant digital asset protection solution developed using 01 Quantum's patent-pending post-quantum cryptography technology.

As part of the challenge, qLABS intends to deposit approximately US$100,000 worth of digital assets into qVAULT and publicly disclose the original wallet's "classic" ECC private key, effectively simulating a scenario in which the legacy cryptographic protection has been compromised (i.e. Q-Day has arrived). Participants will then be challenged to access the protected digital assets over a 30-day period, with the objective of demonstrating the additional security provided by 01 Quantum's post-quantum technology.

The challenge will feature a publicly accessible website displaying a countdown and the remaining balance of the protected assets, allowing participants and observers to monitor the results throughout the challenge period.

The Mythos Challenge will go live in the upcoming weeks with additional details regarding the challenge and participation available at https://qvault.xyz.

Demonstrating Quantum-Safe Security in a Real-World Environment

The Mythos Challenge builds on the strategic alliance between 01 Quantum and qLABS, originally announced in July 2025, to develop and commercialize quantum-resistant solutions for the digital asset industry.

In June 2026, the two organizations announced the commercial availability of qVAULT, a self-custody smart-contract vault designed to protect digital assets from future quantum attacks. The solution incorporates 01 Quantum's patent-pending Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) and Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) technologies, which enable the integration of post-quantum cryptographic signatures into existing blockchain environments.

Most existing blockchains and digital asset wallets generally rely on elliptic-curve cryptography, which may become vulnerable to sufficiently powerful quantum computers. Some of the latest challenges faced by the digital assets industry negatively affecting their values are related to the threats posed by the advancement in AI and quantum technologies. qVAULT addresses this risk by incorporating an additional layer of post-quantum cryptographic protection, designed to prevent unauthorized transactions even if a conventional private key is compromised.

By intentionally disclosing the conventional private key, the Mythos Challenge is designed to demonstrate the practical application of this additional security layer under publicly observable conditions.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "The Mythos Challenge represents an important opportunity to demonstrate the practical value of our post-quantum cryptography technology. Rather than simply discussing the potential threats posed by quantum computing, we are working with qLABS to demonstrate how our technology can protect digital assets even when conventional cryptographic credentials have been compromised. We believe this initiative will help build awareness of the need for quantum-safe security and showcase the commercial applications of our patent-pending technology in the rapidly growing digital asset market."

Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of qLabs, added, "The recent US$6.3 billion hack of Binance is a stark reminder of just how vulnerable the digital asset industry remains to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. If billions of dollars can be compromised today, imagine the risks as quantum computing continues to advance. The industry cannot afford to wait to act until quantum computers become a threat. The digital assets industry simply cannot fully recover without solving the quantum question. With the Mythos Challenge, we are putting real digital assets on the line and inviting the world to test the protection provided by qVAULT. Together with 01 Quantum, we intend to demonstrate that quantum-resistant security is not just a theoretical concept, but a practical solution available today."

Advancing Commercial Adoption of Post-Quantum Security

The Mythos Challenge represents a further milestone in the commercialization of 01 Quantum's post-quantum cryptography technology through its strategic alliance with qLABS.

The collaboration is focused on developing quantum-resistant infrastructure for existing blockchain networks, enabling users and institutions to strengthen the security of their digital assets without requiring migration to entirely new blockchain ecosystems.

Through its relationship with qLABS, 01 Quantum has established a commercial model incorporating development fees and participation in the economic benefits associated with the adoption of quantum-safe digital asset solutions.

The Company believes initiatives such as the Mythos Challenge can help accelerate market awareness, validating the adoption of post-quantum cryptography as the digital asset industry prepares for the potential cybersecurity risks associated with advances in quantum computing.

Unusual Whales Discussion

Mr. Cheung and Mr. Guoga will participate in a live panel discussion hosted by Unusual Whales on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The discussion, which will be broadcast through the Unusual Whales X (formerly Twitter) account, will focus on the growing importance of post-quantum cybersecurity, the potential implications of quantum computing for digital assets, and the collaboration between 01 Quantum and qLABS.

Live Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

10:00 a.m. EST Platform: X (formerly Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) Host: Unusual Whales (@unusual_whales)

Unusual Whales (@unusual_whales) Participants: Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum Inc., and Tony G, founder of qLABS

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum Inc., and Tony G, founder of qLABS Topic: Post-Quantum Security, Digital Assets and the Mythos Challenge

To listen live, visit: https://x.com/unusual_whales

Shareholders, investors, digital asset enthusiasts and other interested parties are encouraged to tune in to learn more about the evolving quantum cybersecurity landscape and the initiatives being pursued by 01 Quantum and qLABS.

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715, #11,669,833, and #12,744,764.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

About qLABS

qLABS is a quantum-native Web3 foundation building post-quantum security for digital assets, with qVAULT as its flagship product and $qONE as its native token. Its advisory board includes Dr. Edoardo Persichetti, co-author of the NIST-selected HQC algorithm, and Aaron Moore, former CTO of QuSecure.

For more information, visit the foundation's website at https://qlabs.tech.

Media contact: media@qlabs.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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