This marks a milestone as DDN makes its data platforms, EXAScaler and Infinia, available in software-defined deployments.

DDN today announced a new software-defined deployment option for EXAScaler, enabled by the upcoming EXAScaler 7 release. This option allows customers to run DDN's high-performance data infrastructure software on qualified industry-standard servers, starting with DDN AI2200, with qualified third-party appliances to follow. A limited beta is planned for early 2027.

Previously, EXAScaler was available through DDN's purpose-built systems or cloud partners. With software-defined EXAScaler deployment, customers will gain another option: running DDN software on verified hardware from a growing ecosystem of suppliers. Together with DDN Infinia, which is already available in a software-defined format, the introduction will make both of DDN's data platforms available in software-defined form.

As AI infrastructure evolves, enterprises are bringing together different compute architectures, changing workloads and diverse deployment environments. For hyperscalers and NCPs with established storage infrastructure, customers can now deploy EXAScaler on industry-standard hardware. EXAScaler with software-defined deployment gives AI platform teams greater freedom to select hardware suited to their requirements and adapt their infrastructure over time.

DDN will also continue developing purpose-built systems for customers who prefer the performance, reliability, and ease of integration of a complete DDN solution.

"AI infrastructure is becoming more diverse, and customers increasingly want the freedom to build environments around their specific requirements," said Omer Asad, Chief Product Officer at DDN. "By making EXAScaler available as software, we're extending that flexibility across our portfolio. Customers can choose DDN's fully integrated systems or deploy our software on qualified third-party hardware, with the core capabilities they depend on from EXAScaler."

The expanded deployment model can support organizations bringing AI and HPC workflows together. In life sciences, for example, researchers train AI surrogate models on molecular dynamics simulation outputs to help predict protein behavior without repeating every computationally intensive simulation. With software-defined EXAScaler on qualified hardware, HPC simulation and AI training can run on the same data without copying it between environments.

Separately, DDN is developing enhancements to EXAScaler on multi-tenancy, performance and data protection, targeted for general availability in the first half of 2027. Validated performance data will be shared as it becomes available and dates are targeted or planned and may change at DDN's discretion.

For more information about DDN EXAScaler and Infinia, visit www.ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world's leading provider of AI data storage and data management platforms, powering over 20 years of innovation across HPC, enterprise, and the largest AI deployments on Earth. With its EXAScaler, Infinia, and intelligent data management platforms, DDN delivers unmatched performance, scale, and business value for customers building next-generation AI factories, hyperscale clouds, and Sovereign AI initiatives. DDN is the trusted partner for thousands of the world's most data-intensive organizations, including the leading national labs, research institutions, enterprises, hyperscalers, financial firms, and autonomous vehicle innovators.

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