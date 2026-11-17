Chairman of Syspro and Sapiens, Advent Operating Partner and former CEO of Unit4 joins Omilia's board to support its next phase of global growth

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Mike Ettling to its Board of Directors. Ettling brings decades of leadership in enterprise software, cloud technology and digital transformation as Omilia scales its global presence across enterprise markets.

Ettling is Chairman of Syspro, a global provider of industry-focused ERP solutions for manufacturing and distribution, and Executive Chairman of Sapiens, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, where he previously served as interim CEO. He is also an Operating Partner with Advent, one of the world's largest and most experienced private equity investors, where he supports enterprise technology investments and strategic initiatives across the portfolio.

Previously, Ettling served as CEO of Unit4, where he led the company's transformation into a modern cloud enterprise software provider, reshaping its market positioning, product strategy and organizational culture. Before Unit4, he was President of SAP SuccessFactors, a global leader in cloud-based human capital management, and Chief Executive of NGA HR (now Strada). He has also held senior executive roles at Unisys.

Ettling is known for building high-performing organizations and for his focus on culture and inclusion.

His experience leading enterprise software companies that serve highly regulated industries, and guiding large organizations through cloud transformation, is directly relevant to Omilia's work with banks, insurers and healthcare providers, where security, scalability and compliance are critical.

"Mike has led enterprise software companies through growth transitions, and he understands what it takes to scale the world's largest enterprises," says Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-founder at Omilia. "His experience across ERP, HCM and insurance software, together with his international network, will be a real asset to our board as Omilia enters its next growth phase."

"Omilia has built a self-learning agentic platform for customer experience that is proven at scale with some of the most demanding enterprises in the world, driving meaningfully improved customer outcomes on a daily basis," says Mike Ettling. "I'm looking forward to working with Dimitris and the team to support the company's continued growth."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117377351/en/

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