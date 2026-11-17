

The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, concluded successfully. The two-day conference attracted more than 2,400 participants from over 40 countries and regions



John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered a special address at the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference



Sanphet Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Ministry of Transport of Thailand, delivered special addresses



Mohamed Fathy, Assistant Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport Affairs and Head of the Central Administration for Investment of Egypt, delivered special addresses



African Market Day was held alongside the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, helping SMEs capture business opportunities in Africa



African Market Day brought together market experts, business leaders, and representatives from African countries



Over 400 business-matching sessions were arranged over the two-day conference, resulting in signing over 30 MoUs covering various areas, including maritime transport, air cargo, logistics and technology

HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concludes today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The conference brought together more than 80 industry leaders from the maritime, air cargo, logistics and supply chain sectors, who shared their insight at over 20 thematic forums and workshops. It attracted more than 2,400 participants from over 40 countries and regions, setting a new record for attendance.In addition to exploring the prospects and business opportunities in the maritime, air cargo, logistics and supply chain sectors, the conference also facilitated tangible business collaboration. Over 400 business-matching sessions were arranged over the two days, resulting in the signing of over 30 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas, including maritime transport, air cargo, logistics and technology.The Airport Authority Hong Kong, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited and EcoCeres announced a collaboration to advance the development of a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blending facility, to support the target of achieving an SAF consumption ratio of 1% to 3% for flights departing Hong Kong International Airport by 2030, in line with the relevant policy direction set out in Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan.The Transport and Logistics Bureau and the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center deepened their collaboration on green marine fuels. The Bureau also signed a "Partner Port" MoU with Qingdao Port Group to strengthen collaboration between Hong Kong and Qingdao in areas including port and logistics operations and port digitalisation.Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics, Hong Kong Air Cargo Industry Services Limited (Hacis) and Vietnam logistics provider U&I Logistics announced the successful extension of Hacis's "SuperLink China Direct" intermodal land-air service to Vietnam via the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered a special address on the second day of the conference. The conference was also honoured to welcome Zhao Gang, Governor of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government; Sanphet Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Ministry of Transport of Thailand; and Mohamed Fathy, Assistant Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport Affairs and Head of the Central Administration for Investment of Egypt, who delivered special addresses.John Lee said this year's ALMAC, themed "Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability", focuses on three key priorities: growth, innovation and sustainability. He said: "Growth opens markets. Innovation gives businesses the tools to compete. Sustainability prepares them for the future. Together, they make inclusive growth possible. They create opportunities for major operators and smaller enterprises alike. Hong Kong, the world's "super-connector" and "super value-adder", brings together the Chinese Mainland, international networks and professional expertise. We stand ready to turn these strengths into shared opportunities for you and your business future."Extending the conference's exchange and collaboration outcomes by launching African Market Day to help businesses capture opportunities in AfricaThis year's ALMAC focused on global supply chain development and opportunities for cross-regional collaboration. To extend the outcomes of the conference's exchanges, the HKTDC organised African Market Day on the second day of the conference. As Africa's economy continues to develop, the continent creates diverse opportunities across industries. The event brought together market experts, business leaders and representatives from African countries to analyse economic trends and business prospects, and share practical experience. It aims to help SMEs understand the latest developments in the African market and identify business opportunities, while fostering economic and trade collaboration between Hong Kong and African countries. The event attracted over 430 business representatives and received an enthusiastic response.Expanded international scope sets new attendance recordJacky Chung, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year's ALMAC concluded successfully, bringing together more than 2,400 industry leaders and participants from over 40 countries and regions, and facilitating the signing of over 30 MoUs. This demonstrates Hong Kong's strengths as an international maritime and trade centre and an aviation hub. ALMAC and the concurrent African Market Day complemented each other. While ALMAC focused on the latest developments and collaboration opportunities in the maritime, logistics and supply chain sectors, African Market Day provided an in-depth analysis of the African market environment and shared practical business experience. Together, the two events helped SMEs keep abreast of the latest developments in the African market, opportunities arising from logistics connectivity, and practical strategies for market expansion. This not only promoted economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Africa, but also enabled logistics, maritime and supply chain companies to explore opportunities in emerging markets. It also echoed the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the HKSAR Government's first Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong, supporting the industry in seizing the development potential of emerging markets."Addressing three key industry topics and exploring the latest trendsThis year's ALMAC aimed to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and promote sustainable economic development. As an annual event for the logistics, maritime, air cargo and supply chain sectors, the two-day conference brought together industry representatives from around the world to explore the latest industry trends and challenges. Discussions focused on three key topics: global supply chain trends, the development of Silk Road Maritime, and green energy development.At a time of uncertainty in global trade and supply chains, technology is becoming a key factor enabling businesses to build resilience and strengthen their ability to respond to changes and maintain their competitiveness. At the session "Propelling the Next Wave of Logistics and Supply Chain Innovation", speakers examined how businesses can transform their operations amid an increasingly complex global environment to support sustainable transformation and long-term growth.As the world accelerates towards net-zero emissions, the energy system is also undergoing a transition, with far-reaching implications for long-term economic growth. The Green Energy Forum on the second day of the conference examined new developments in the global energy economy and the energy transition in the logistics industry. Sham Man Fai, Group Chief Technology Officer and COO of Green Fuels and Chemicals Business of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, said: "Different energy and different technologies require different infrastructure. Any market has to be connected to the actual consumption, and that has to come from a decision or a choice. So, how to prioritise the investment, the production and the demand, and how that is going to be concentrated in a strategic location and in the marketplace is very important."Scott Childress, Chief Financial Officer of Network of the Future and Chief Sustainability Officer of UPS, said: "The idea of value creation through sustainability is super important. When you find a durable transition, when all of a sudden you can connect these and those pillars that you talk in the work that the vigor to go and find the right solution in the right location and tie that to value, those solutions are much easier to execute."The inaugural "Silk Road Maritime" thematic seminar highlighted the platform's leading role in promoting connectivity and enhancing supply chain stability. Speakers explored how the platform could deepen international collaboration and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains. The conference also featured the "Vietnam-Hong Kong Air Cargo and Logistics Gateway Seminar: Creating New Opportunities Through Multimodal Connectivity" and "Thailand: A Strategic Aviation Gateway to ASEAN". These sessions examined ways to promote cargo flows between ASEAN and Hong Kong and explore potential business opportunities in response to increasingly close economic and trade ties with ASEAN, Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner and export market.The conference featured an AI Workshop, where Steve Ng, Head of Supply at Hong Kong & Taiwan Reckitt and Lead of eCOM AI and Digital Transformation at Taiwan Reckitt, shared insights. Using AI agents from Google Cloud and Gemini to demonstrate, he illustrated that the key to business success lies not simply in mastering AI tools. The Youth Empowerment Workshop brought together industry representatives to discuss how businesses can maintain an edge in talent recruitment and management, thereby ensuring their long-term vitality and resilience.This year's ALMAC exhibition featured more than 100 exhibitors. In addition to the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Services, Maritime and Port Services, and Logtech and Digital Trade zones, the exhibition introduced a Green Energy Zone for the first time. It showcased the latest developments in green energy and carbon-reduction technologies, covering areas such as green energy consultancy, infrastructure and energy storage.The Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Awards 2026 presentation ceremony, proposed by the HKSAR Government's Transport and Logistics Bureau under the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development, was held on the second day of the conference. The awards recognise young logistics talent who have made outstanding contributions or demonstrated exceptional potential in areas such as innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics. Liu Chun-san, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government, presented the awards.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4C9a93KMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Dawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: dawn.nh.yuen@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.