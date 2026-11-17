Filament has shipped PEX010 to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for OAD1, a Phase 1 trial of psilocybin in healthy older adults with low well-being.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX0) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company develops, manufactures and supplies PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to clinical research and compassionate access programs at leading institutions worldwide.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has shipped PEX010 to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for the Phase 1 trial titled "A Double Blind, Randomized Trial Investigating the Safety, Feasibility, and Mechanisms of Psychedelics in Healthy Older Adults With Low Well-being as Moderated by Biomarkers for Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease" (NCT07386730), known as OAD1.

OAD1 will evaluate the safety, feasibility and mechanisms of psilocybin in healthy older adults with low well-being, and whether biomarkers for preclinical Alzheimer's disease moderate its effects. The trial is led by Dr. Lorenzo Pasquini and Dr. Jennifer Mitchell at UCSF. Dr. Mitchell is the sponsor-investigator of the trial. Filament is not the sponsor of the trial and is not responsible for its conduct.

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. PEX010 is available in a standardized dosing range of 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, with a 0.5 mg dose in development, produced using Filament's proprietary and patented extraction, purification and stabilization methods, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its lead drug candidate, PEX010, and its portfolio of 78 issued patents across 13 patent families.

Management Change:

The Company also announces that Benjamin Lightburn has resigned as President of the Company, effective November 15, 2026. Mr. Lightburn will remain a director of the Company.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

About UCSF:

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF includes UCSF Health - a leading academic health system with top-ranked hospitals, specialty care, and affiliations throughout the Bay Area - and is recognized globally for its cutting-edge research, clinical innovation, and training of health professionals. Visit ucsf.edu or see our Fact Sheet for more information.

The information stated in this release was prepared by Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. and reflects solely the opinion of Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. Nothing in this statement shall be construed to imply any support or endorsement of Rhelion Life Sciences Corp., Filament Health Corp., or any of their products, by the Regents of the University of California, its officers, agents and employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the supply of PEX010 to the OAD1 trial; the conduct, enrollment and progress of the trial; the potential of psilocybin and PEX010 in older adults with low well-being, including in people with biomarkers for preclinical Alzheimer's disease; demand for standardized natural psilocybin; the anticipated future availability of a 0.5 mg dose alongside the existing 1, 5 and 25 mg doses; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; the transition of Mr. Lightburn's responsibilities as President and his continued service as a director of the Company; and the future development, commercialization and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament and Psilo Scientific Ltd. to manufacture and supply PEX010; the performance by UCSF and Filament of their respective obligations under their agreement; the continued progression, enrolment and funding of the trial; that the results of the trial will be consistent with prior research on psilocybin; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the orderly transition of Mr. Lightburn's responsibilities as President; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: the risk that either party does not perform its obligations under their agreement; the risk that the trial does not proceed, enrol or progress as anticipated; the risk that the trial does not produce positive or clinically meaningful results; the risk that funding for the trial is reduced, delayed or withdrawn; delays in regulatory permitting, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that the 0.5 mg dose does not become available as anticipated; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that the departure of Mr. Lightburn as President disrupts the Company's operations or the integration of Filament Health; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access, together with the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

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