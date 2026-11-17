ROLR is positioned in a prediction market forecast to exceed $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030

ROLR: Prediction Markets, a native iPhone app, is now a free download in the Apple App Store, putting the platform on mobile alongside the web platform at ROLR.com

Initiation report describes High Roller as, to Atlas Signal's knowledge, the only U.S. exchange-listed company whose equity story centers on a standalone consumer prediction-markets platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Atlas Signal Inc. (the "Company"), a publisher of investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies, today announced that it has published an initiation equity report on High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:ROLR), a Las Vegas-registered online gaming and prediction-markets company. The Atlas Signal report, titled "ROLR: Now on the iPhone - A Rare Public-Market Gateway to the Prediction Markets Boom," is available at: https://atlassignal.ai/453441214/

The report initiates Atlas Signal's coverage of High Roller and reviews the Company's October 21, 2026 commercial launch of ROLR, its real-money prediction-markets platform, to eligible U.S. customers at ROLR.com, and the November 9, 2026 release of ROLR as a native iPhone app, ROLR: Prediction Markets, in the Apple App Store. The report is a paid sponsored report. Atlas Signal has received or is entitled to receive $25,000 from ROLR US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of High Roller Technologies, for twelve months of equity reports, consisting of an initiating report and three updated reports.

The report reviews several developments, including:

the October 21, 2026 commercial launch of ROLR to eligible U.S. customers through a web browser on desktop and mobile, following an invitation-only beta that began September 15, 2026, and the November 9, 2026 release of ROLR as a native iPhone app, ROLR: Prediction Markets, a free download in the Apple App Store, in addition to the web platform at ROLR.com, with the platform having begun to generate revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to High Roller;

to eligible U.S. customers through a web browser on desktop and mobile, following an invitation-only beta that began September 15, 2026, and the November 9, 2026 release of ROLR as a native iPhone app, ROLR: Prediction Markets, a free download in the Apple App Store, in addition to the web platform at ROLR.com, with the platform having begun to generate revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to High Roller; the platform's regulated structure, under which customers trade event contracts listed on Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange, through subsidiary ROLR US LLC, an NFA-member guaranteed introducing broker, with customer accounts carried by Crypto.com FCM;

the pace of execution, with High Roller moving from a binding letter of intent with Crypto.com on January 12, 2026 to a live product in about nine months, on a capital-light build, with $3.6 million invested in capitalized software and licenses in the first nine months of 2026, the majority of it in developing the ROLR platform;

High Roller's ownership of the intellectual property in the ROLR application and its exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free license to the mrkts.com platform from DeepEther Labs, together with the October 13, 2026 appointment of Chief Business Officer Flip Pidot, who brings nearly two decades of prediction-markets experience;

the growth of U.S. prediction markets, including Kalshi's $1 billion round at a $40 billion post-money valuation on October 29, 2026 and Macquarie's projection of approximately $1.5 trillion of annual prediction-market trading volume by 2030;

the restructured online casino business, where revenue per depositing customer rose 110% to $507 in the third quarter of 2026 from $242 a year earlier and gross margin after direct operating costs widened to 66.3% from 59.2%, as management concentrated on higher-value players; and

High Roller's $13.4 million cash position, $11.0 million of working capital and debt-free balance sheet as of September 30, 2026, following approximately $26.0 million of gross equity proceeds raised in January 2026.

Atlas Signal describes High Roller as a Las Vegas-registered online gaming and prediction-markets company that operates the HighRoller.com online casino, with more than 6,000 games from more than 90 providers, principally under an Estonian licence, and, since October 21, 2026, the ROLR real-money prediction-markets platform for eligible U.S. customers, available through web browsers and, since November 9, 2026, through a native iPhone app in the Apple App Store.

The report notes that, to Atlas Signal's knowledge, ROLR is the only U.S. exchange-listed company whose equity story is centered on a standalone, NFA-licensed consumer prediction-markets platform, as Kalshi and Polymarket remain private and larger listed participants offer prediction markets as one line within diversified businesses. Atlas Signal believes the investment case now turns on three measurable questions: how many customers fund an account, how much they trade, and what High Roller earns per dollar traded. Atlas Signal rates High Roller Highly Speculative.

The report identifies several potential catalysts for investors to monitor, including:

first disclosed traction metrics, including registered and funded accounts, contract volume and introducing-broker revenue;

first reported prediction-markets revenue with fourth-quarter 2026 results, after High Roller said the platform began generating revenue in the fourth quarter;

Google Play approval for an Android app, which High Roller plans before year-end and which would put ROLR on both major mobile platforms now that the native iPhone app is live in the Apple App Store;

a product release High Roller plans for late November 2026;

Ontario online-casino license approval, which High Roller now anticipates in 2027; and

new marketing and distribution agreements of the kind Chief Business Officer Flip Pidot was hired to build, and a potential futures commission merchant registration, which subsidiary ROLR FCM LLC is exploring.

"In nine months, High Roller has gone from a letter of intent to a live, federally regulated prediction-markets platform that eligible U.S. customers can use today in a web browser or through a native iPhone app from the Apple App Store. With the private category leaders valued in the tens of billions of dollars and few direct ways for public investors to participate, we view ROLR as the most focused public-market entry point into the category," said Zachary Jennings, CEO of Atlas Signal.

Atlas Signal prepared the report using publicly available information, including High Roller's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, official exchange information and High Roller's announcements, and the Apple App Store listing for the ROLR: Prediction Markets app, accessed November 8, 2026.

Sponsored-Report Disclosure

This report was produced as part of a sponsored report engagement. Atlas Signal has received or is entitled to receive $25,000 in cash from ROLR US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of High Roller Technologies, Inc., for twelve months of equity reports about High Roller Technologies, Inc., consisting of an initiating report and three updated reports, including this report. This compensation represents a material conflict of interest that readers should consider when evaluating the report.

Atlas Signal received no securities or securities-linked compensation in connection with the engagement and, as of the publication date, Atlas Signal and its officers, employees, and report personnel - including the reviewer of record - held no long or short position in ROLR securities. High Roller reviewed a prepublication draft solely for factual accuracy. Atlas Signal retained final editorial control and sole responsibility for the report's analysis, risk rating, opinions and conclusions. The sponsor did not determine Atlas Signal's opinions, valuation analysis, rating, or conclusions. Atlas Signal is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. The report is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence before making an investment decision.

For more information about High Roller Technologies contact ir@highroller.com.

About Atlas Signal, Inc.

Atlas Signal, Inc. publishes investor-facing equity reports covering publicly traded companies. Its reports combine review of SEC filings, financial information, market data, client announcements, industry conditions, valuation considerations and material investment risks. For additional information visit https://atlassignal.ai.

Atlas Signal Inc.

Zachary Jennings, CEO

info@atlassignal.ai

https://atlassignal.ai

SOURCE: Atlas Signal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/atlas-signal-initiates-coverage-of-high-roller-technologies-rolrtm-p-1252455