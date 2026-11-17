Learn how Nord Precious Metals is pursuing near-term silver production through historic tailings recovery while advancing high-grade exploration across Ontario's Cobalt-Gowganda mining district

Chairman and CEO Frank Basa to discuss the Gowganda tailings project's 2.8 million-ounce silver resource, Castle East's high-grade discovery, and upcoming development catalysts

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord Precious Metals" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPMMF)(TSXV:NTH).

The event will feature Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO, who will discuss Nord Precious Metals' strategy to advance silver production and exploration across its portfolio of assets in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining district. The Company is pursuing a dual-track strategy that combines near-term production potential from historic silver tailings with long-term resource growth through high-grade exploration.

Nord's Gowganda tailings project offers a potential pathway to silver production, supported by an updated NI 43-101 indicated mineral resource of 2.814 million ounces of silver grading 47.4 grams per tonne. With mineralized material already at surface, the project could offer a faster, less capital-intensive route to production than conventional mine development. The Company is advancing engineering and permitting under Ontario's Mineral Recovery Permit framework and owns a 600-tonne-per-day modular gravity plant intended for tailings recovery operations.

Beyond Gowganda, Nord controls a district-scale portfolio of past-producing assets, including the Castle Mine, Castle East discovery, and Miller Lake-O'Brien properties. Castle East hosts a historical inferred resource estimate of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 grams per tonne, with recent drilling intersecting grades as high as 20,675 grams per tonne over 0.3 metres. Ongoing exploration targets extensions of known high-grade silver mineralization, while a recently identified 560-metre surface gold trend adds further exploration potential.

Nord's development strategy is supported by existing infrastructure, including TTL Laboratories, the Cobalt Camp's only permitted high-grade milling facility. With regulatory consultations underway at Gowganda and continued exploration at Castle East, the Company is advancing a potential path toward silver production while expanding its resource opportunities across one of Canada's most prolific historic silver districts.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NPMMF/87670472230

Questions can be pre-submitted to NPMMF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) is advancing a silver-recovery and exploration strategy in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining camp. Its immediate priority is to put the technical, engineering, financing and permitting components in place for silver recovery at Gowganda, with the objective of generating cash flow to support further exploration.

Nord's recovery strategy is anchored by its wholly owned TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. TTL combines assay and bulk-sampling services with high-grade silver processing infrastructure and silver doré pouring capability. Its crushing, screening and gravity equipment and bullion furnace give Nord a base for advancing its own projects and developing a broader processing business serving other operators across the historic Cobalt Camp. The Company intends to expand that regional role through technical work, commercial arrangements and the environmental approvals applicable to new material streams.

The Company's 63 sq. km combined Castle-Gowganda property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts the past-producing Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett silver mines and the Castle East discovery. Nord continues to evaluate Castle East drilling results and the exploration-stage open-pit concept described in its August 31, 2026 update. It is also pursuing metal-recovery opportunities involving the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord Precious Metals") and its business, mineral resources, exploration activities, tailings recovery plans, permitting initiatives, processing infrastructure, potential production, project economics, growth strategy, and future prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Mineral resource estimates, including historical estimates, are subject to technical assumptions, uncertainties, and applicable reporting requirements. Historical estimates should not be treated as current mineral resources unless verified and classified in accordance with applicable standards. Investors should review Nord Precious Metals' filings with applicable U.S. and Canadian securities regulators for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities. RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Nord Precious Metals and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Nord Precious Metals contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the Company or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

NPMMF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-nord-precious-metals-live-investor-webinar-advancing-silver-1252549