SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), reports that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, November 16, 2026. The report can be accessed at the SEC website ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1379006/000110465926128532/nnvc-20260930x10q.htm ).

In the reported quarter, we have made significant achievements and have successfully taken NV-387 in two separate Phase II clinical trials for evaluating its antiviral effectiveness as a broad-spectrum antiviral agent.

Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug NV-387 Oral Gummies Has Entered Two Phase II Clinical Trials, towards the end of the reported quarter

A Phase II Clinical Trial to evaluate NV-387 Oral Gummies as a Treatment for Ebola Bundibugyo Virus (BDBV) Disease began enrollment on September 23, 2026. There is no drug nor vaccine licensed for the novel Ebola BDBV strain. WHO has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for Ebola on May 15, 2026. Ebola has caused 11,407 confirmed cases and 5,572 total confirmed deaths across several nations, as of November 14, 2026. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) alone, there were 11,376 confirmed cases and 5,568 confirmed deaths i . WHO began a clinical trial called "PARTNERS" to evaluate (i) infusion of a monoclonal antibody cocktail MBP134, (ii) infusion of remdesivir, and (iii) infusion of both of these drugs, comparing the treatments against a control group, in July, 2026. There is no publicly available data from this clinical trial as of now. WHO also began a clinical trial called "Tumaini" to evaluate certain vaccines for BDBV, at the end of October, 2026. NV-387 Oral Gummies is the Only Oral Drug currently in clinical trial for Ebola to the best of our knowledge. NanoViricides has funded this clinical trial solely on its own to date.

A Phase II Clinical Trial to evaluate NV-387 Oral Gummies as a Treatment for Mpox (Monkeypox) Virus (MPXV) Disease has started with the opening of a clinical trial site on September 23, 2026. There is no drug licensed for the Mpox Clade Ia/Ib strains nor for the Mpox Clade IIa/IIb strains at present. Clade I viruses produce significantly greater morbidity and mortality, and more contagious, than the Clade II Mpox viruses. Clinical trials of the drug tecovirimat for the treatment of Mpox Clade I as well as for Clade II have failed to demonstrate effectiveness. A clinical trial of another drug brincidofovir has started in January, 2025. As of December 2025, it had enrolled 50 subjects, and the drug was found to show no new safety signals (i.e. drug-related toxicities), according to a press release ii . Brincidofovir carries a black box warning; has known issues with gastroenteric toxicity and hepatotoxicity, and requires physician supervision, according to its prescribing information iii . Mpox Clade II, has become endemic in the Western World, including the USA, where it is primarily transmitted in Men-having-sex-with-men population. Mpox Clade I community spread may be occurring in small outbreaks in the USA, according to the CDC iv . A vaccine Jynneos, is FDA-approved for Smallpox and MPox. However, the effectiveness of 2-dose JYNNEOS vaccine against disease progression (not infection prevention) after 2-doses is only 66.6% in HIV negative subjects and 44.8% in HIV positive subjects, for MPox Clade II, based on US surveillance data v . It is suggested that its efficacy against the more severe Clade I is likely even less.



During the reported quarter, we engaged in completing the development of remote site in DR Congo to prepare it for conducting a clinical trial of NV-387 Oral Gummies for Mpox.

Additionally, as of the end of May 2026, we began preparing the documentation for obtaining regulatory approval to conduct a clinical trial of NV-387 Oral Gummies for the treatment of Ebola BDBV. We received an approval to conduct this clinical trial as of the first week of August, 2026 from ACOREP, the regulatory agency in DRC. Since then we have been engaged in setting up Ebola Treatment Centers for this clinical trial, and a clinical pathology lab with quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (q-RT-PCR) instrumentation and analysis capability on site. This q-RT-PCR capability in particular has helped us with rapid diagnostics and decision-making in the clinical trial.

Measles Drug Program - NV-387 Oral Formulations

An Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) was granted for NV-387 for the treatment of Measles by the US FDA on or about April 27, 2026.

A "Rare Pediatric Disease Drug" (RPDD) designation was granted for NV-387 for the treatment of Measles by the US FDA in May, 2026.

The RRPD will enable us to obtain a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) upon drug approval from the FDA, which is a tradable instrument. Recently PRVs have fetched as much as $200 million in sales vi .

. We intend to engage into a Phase II Clinical Trial of NV-387 as a Treatment for Measles next.

There is a raging epidemic of Measles in Bangladesh since March, 2026, that has caused 249,569 suspected cases and 1,348 deaths as of November 17, 2026 vii .

. There have been 5,412 confirmed Measles cases in the United States in 2026, as of As of November 12, 2026, with at least 6 confirmed deaths.

USA has lost the Measles elimination status achieved in year 2000 due to sustained outbreaks.

Measles is endemic in most parts of the world.

Although there is an effective vaccine for Measles, the disease is highly contagious, and the virus becomes airborne leading to multiple infections per patient. Vaccine hesitancy as well as reduced vaccine response due to chronic ailments contribute to the outbreak cases.

Vaccines cannot treat a patient with clinical signs. Additionally, post-exposure vaccination has limited effectiveness because for the vaccine to become effective requires at least 2-3 weeks.

There is no licensed drug to treat a patient with Measles. This is an unmet medical medical need.

We plan on advancing NV-387 for the treatment and prophylaxis of Measles in the USA. We intend to obtain non-dilutive funding such as US government grants for this development.

NV-387 Pediatric Usage

We have recently completed a juvenile mouse pups toxicology study with repeated dosing in 4-day old pups. Under the conditions of this study, the No Observed Adverse Effect Level (NOAEL) was determined to be 1,230 mg/kg per dose administered three times daily, or 3,690 mg/kg/day, or a total cumulative drug exposure of 44,280 mg/kg over the 12 day dosing period. This was actually the highest dose level tested. Therefore, a Maximum Tolerable Dose (MTD) could not be estimated viii.

This study suggests that NV-387 dosing would be reasonably safe in infants as young as 1 year old. Measles and RSV are primarily pediatric diseases. Mpox Clade I as well as Ebola BDBV in DRC have disproportionately affected children. Thus the potential of NV-387 as an oral pediatric drug would be significant if further established in clinical studies. Company Financials

We reported that, as of September 30, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalent current assets balance of approximately $2.98 Million. In addition, we reported approximately $9.56 Million in total Assets including $6.28 Million of Net Property and Equipment (P&E) assets (after depreciation). The strong P&E assets comprise our cGMP-capable manufacturing and R&D facility in Shelton, CT. The total current liabilities were approximately $3.1 Million.

The net cash utilized during the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $3.64 Million. This included certain non-recurring expenditures including R&D expenditures for the Phase II clinical trials.

Based on budgeting considerations, we reported that we do not have sufficient funding in hand to continue operations through November 16, 2027, for our planned objectives that include:

Completing the Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for MPox infection in Central Africa Completing the Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for Ebola infection in Central Africa If successful, initiating appropriate Phase III clinical trials towards licensure Initiating a Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 as a Treatment for Measles Initiating Phase II clinical trials of NV-387 for Viral Acute and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (V-ARI and V-SARI) Bringing the above clinical trials under US FDA IND applications Preparation and pre-IND filing for a Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for RSV indication in the USA.

As such, we will continue to adjust our business plan to match available funding.

We are seeking non-dilutive funding for which many of our above activities may be eligible.

We continue to have access to an "At-The-Market" common stock facility under a shelf registration, with D. Boral Capital, LLC, the sales agent. We also note that an additional gross cash financing of $6.25 Million would result into the Company if and when the Series A warrants from the November, 2025 financing are exercised.

Additionally, we continue to have access to an available line of credit of $3 million provided by our founder and President Dr. Anil Diwan. No funds have been drawn on this facility as of now.

At present, we have sufficient funding to execute and complete the Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for Mpox infection and the Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for Ebola in DRC according to our plans and projections.

We believe our regulatory developments for the orphan diseases and for bioterrorism agents response, provide for a rapid regulatory pathway for US FDA licensure of NV-387, with potential for non-dilutive grant and contracts funding, as well as possible direct US Government acquisition contracts, if NV-387 is approved for one of the agents that the US Government stockpiles drugs for. We believe that these early stage revenue opportunities would help us fuel the commercial drug development of NV-387 towards the large markets in RSV, Influenza, and other viral infections; as well as to further advance our NV-HHV-1 pan-herpesvirus drug candidate, among others.

We believe that the MPox clinical trial, if successful would help us advance NV-387 towards regulatory approval for Smallpox in the USA. Smallpox is considered an important bioterrorism agent. Two drugs have been stockpiled in the US Strategic National Stockpile for Smallpox preparedness, namely TPOXX and TEMBEXA, at the cost of billions of dollars. However, the virus can readily escape TPOXX by a single point mutation. TEMBEXA requires physician care during treatment, making it unsuitable as a bioterrorism response agent. Thus there is a need for a better antiviral agent.

We believe that the Ebola clinical trial, if successful would help us advance NV-387 towards regulatory approval for Ebola and Marburg in the USA. Ebola preparedness is a priority for the US Government. To this end, the US Agency BARDA has recently signed a contract worth $270 million for re-supply of Infamez (Regeneron), an antibody cocktail that requires infusions ix. Infamez is licensed for Ebola Zaire virus, but was not included in the clinical trial list in the WHO PARTNERS clinical trial for Ebola BDBV.

A drug that can treat Ebola BDBV, and more broadly, any Ebola virus type, would be of great value to the US Government's preparedness portfolio, we believe. If NV-387 demonstrates efficacy in our Phase II clinical trial against Ebola BDBV, we believe that it will be of great interest, as a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, that is orally available.

Viruses are Unlikely to Escape NV-387, because of how the drug is designed

No matter how much a virus changes, the virus continues to bind to the sulfated proteoglycan attachment receptor(s) of the host which the virus needs to cause infection as well as for human-to-human transmission. NV-387 is designed to mimic the critical features of the conserved attachment receptors on the host-side that over 90% of viruses are known to use. Thus, NV-387 is designed such that viruses are unlikely to escape it even as they mutate.

This escape-resistant drug feature of NV-387 is designed to solve the biggest problem in antiviral medical countermeasures: Viruses readily evolve to escape the countermeasures in the field, whether vaccines, antibodies, or traditional small chemical drugs.

NV-387 is a Novel Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug

NV-387 has an extremely broad spectrum of antiviral activity. To date, it has been found to be highly active against every virus that we have tested in animal models:

NV-387 treatment was found to be able to cure lethal RSV infection in mice.

NV-387 treatment was substantially superior to the existing treatments, namely Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir) in a lethal infection with H3N2 Influenza A virus.

NV-387 treatment was highly effective in an animal model for MPox using dermal orthopoxvirus infection.

NV-387 treatment was highly effective in an animal model for Smallpox using lethal lung infection with orthopoxvirus.

In addition, NV-387 treatment was highly effective in a humanized animal model (hSLAM+k.i.,InfAR-/- mice) in lethal infection with Measles virus.

Thus, NV-387, as a single drug, is responding to several unmet medical needs in viral infectious diseases at once. NV-387 is a clinical stage drug that has not been licensed or approved for any indication at present.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") ( www.nanoviricides.com ) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments.

The Company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections, and even Measles. Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 (API NV-387) is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for RSV, Poxviruses, and/or Enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

The phrases "safety", "effectiveness" and equivalent phrases as used in this press release refer to research findings including clinical trials as the customary research usage and do not indicate evaluation of safety or effectiveness by the US FDA.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient". WHO is the World Health Organization. R&D refers to Research and Development.

Contact:

Attn: Media Contact

NanoViricides, Inc.

1 Controls Drive, Shelton, CT 06484.

Tel: +1 (203) 937-6137.

info@nanoviricides.com

Public Relations Contact:

ir@nanoviricides.com

Source: NanoViricides, Inc. Primary Account.

i https://www.cdc.gov/ebola/situation-summary/index.html

ii https://mpx-response.eu/a-first-safety-interim-analysis-of-mosa-shows-no-signal-of-safety-concerns-with-brincidofovir-a-potential-antiviral-to-fight-mpox/

iii According to the drug label (prescribing information), brincidofovir ("TEMBEXA") carries a black box warning, and has warnings for elevations in hepatic transaminases and bilirubin (liver toxicity) and diarrhea and other gastrointestinal adverse events. Brincidofovir administration must be performed under physician care with continuous evaluation of liver toxicity. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/214460s000,214461s000lbl.pdf

iv https://www.cdc.gov/monkeypox/situation-summary/index.html

v Lancet Infect Dis 2025; 25: 1106-15; https://doi.org/10.1016/ S1473-3099(25)00180- X.

vi https://prvwatch.com/

vii https://bdnews24.com/health/53qusb18ga November 17, 2026.

viii NOAEL is the highest amount of drug exposure at which there are no significant increases in adverse effects compared to a control group. MTD is the highest amount of drug exposure that does not cause unacceptable side effects or overt toxicity.

ix Regeneron press release, October 26, 2026.

SOURCE: NanoViricides

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