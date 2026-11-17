Seven Stevie Awards honor innovations across enterprise AI portfolio, including clinical operations, disaster response and workforce development

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is being recognized with seven Stevie Awards for technology and responsible AI innovations that are simplifying access to care, supporting colleagues in their work, and helping communities respond to emergencies.

The honors span two of the world's most competitive global award programs, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the International Business Awards ("International Stevies"). Both programs recognize standout innovation and achievement across virtually every industry, judged by panels of hundreds of business and technology leaders worldwide.

Among the recognized innovations are a real-time, retrieval-augmented translation platform that extends multilingual support to millions of members; an automation engine that speeds prior authorization approvals for patients and providers; and open-source toolkits that help developers across the industry detect bias and hallucination in AI systems.

The awards also recognize CVS Air Response, a patent-pending autonomous drone network that transports medical supplies and supports emergency response and has already deployed during Hurricanes Francine, Helene and Milton; the Iris Knowledge Assistant, which helps Aetna customer service teams quickly find answers to complex member questions; and CVS Health's AI Learning Academy, which helps colleagues use AI effectively and responsibly in their work.

"These awards reflect the consumer-first, AI-native approach we are taking at CVS Health," said Tilak Mandadi, EVP, Ventures and Chief Experience and Technology Officer, CVS Health. "We are not only using AI to address health care access, affordability and experience challenges for CVS Health consumers, but we are also enabling the broader health care industry by creating open-source capabilities. Our colleagues have access to industry-leading AI training, and they are reimagining health care from the ground up with responsible AI."

An award-winning year for CVS Health

CVS Health has earned recognition across multiple Stevie Award programs in 2026 for its enterprise-scale AI work:

One Gold and two Silver Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze International Business Awards ("International Stevies")

Two Gold and one Silver, Stevie Awards for Great Employers - AI Learning Academy

Gold, Enterprise AI - Predictive Modeling, Clinical Authorization & Claims Orchestration (American Business Awards)

Silver, Customer Experience AI - Agentic Twins (American Business Awards)

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the business world's most coveted prizes. There are nine Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they attract more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories.

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Ethan.Slavin@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-earns-global-recognition-for-industry-leading-ai-and-techn-1252560