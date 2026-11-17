SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jeb Besser, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

During the discussion, Mr. Besser will provide an update on the Company's commercial progress and execution, including the ongoing phased rollout of Pivot across five U.S. regions that began in October 2026, and the Company's progress toward its anticipated full-scale commercial launch in 2027.

Modular Medical Fireside Chat Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.modular-medical.com/events.php

A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on the Company's investor relations website following the event. A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to ModularMedical@KCSA.com .

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Pivot

The Pivot tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the timing and success of the phased rollout and planned full-scale commercial launch of Pivot, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-ceo-jeb-besser-to-discuss-pivot-commercial-updates-in-1251700