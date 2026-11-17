Turnkey system combines high-performance private AI inference, generative business intelligence and persistent enterprise storage for operational resilience

Supercomputing 2026 (SC26) Phison Electronics (TW:8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Phison AI Data Platform (AIDP) with generative business intelligence (GenBI), a turnkey, sovereign AI system that will be showcased at Supercomputing 2026 (SC26) in booth #5413. Powered by Pascari aiDAPTIV Cache Memory technology, Phison AIDP combines locally hosted AI models, integrated inference services, governed analytics and persistent enterprise storage to help organizations unlock business intelligence while maintaining control over their data, infrastructure and AI operations.

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Phison AI Data Platform Brings Sovereign, On-Premises Generative BI to Enterprises

As AI reshapes the competitive landscape, organizations today are facing shrinking time-to-market windows to capture revenue opportunities and service evolving customer demands. Solving this with traditional business intelligence tools would rely on predefined dashboards, queries and filters, requiring manual intervention to uncover new insights. This slows analysis and updates, particularly in regulated industries where external data transfer restrictions limit automation.

Phison AIDP addresses these challenges by combining AI infrastructure, locally hosted models and enterprise applications into a sovereign AI platform. Through its integration with Wren AI, the platform enables business users and AI agents to ask questions in natural language, generate SQL-backed insights and create interactive analytical dashboards using existing enterprise data. Wren AI's governed context layer grounds analysis in approved business definitions, relationships and access policies, helping organizations deliver more consistent, trustworthy business intelligence. In tandem, Phison's partnership with TrueNAS brings enterprise data protection and customer-controlled storage services to private AI deployments, establishing a foundation for broader persistent data services and enterprise AI resilience.

"Today, enterprise AI requires more than generating insights. It demands predictable performance, persistent memory and control over critical data," said Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US. "At Phison, protecting and storing critical organizational data has been our commitment for 26 years. Phison AIDP is a natural evolution of this promise to enable sovereign AI deployment with greater model flexibility, performance visibility and sovereign data control, laying the foundation for next-generation hyperconverged infrastructure."

"Enterprise teams need AI that can answer specific operational questions using their own data and business definitions," said Howard Chi, Co-founder and CEO of Wren AI. "In manufacturing, that could mean identifying which suppliers are contributing to production delays. In healthcare, it could mean analyzing patient wait times and capacity across departments. For financial institutions, it could mean investigating changes in loan portfolio performance or exposure across customer segments. Combined with Phison's optimized private AI infrastructure, we're enabling organizations to scale AI-powered analytics while maintaining control over their data, models, and operations."

"TrueNAS is the first enterprise storage partner for the Phison AI Data Platform," said Jamila Gunawardena, Director of Solutions and Alliances, TrueNAS. "Enterprise customers need effective, trustworthy private AI solutions that deliver data sovereignty while lowering costs. TrueNAS brings high-performance data services, customer-controlled storage and data protection to AI workloads, beginning with an independent, on-premises storage target for GenBI backup and restore. As the platform grows, we look forward to collaborating with Phison on the broader data governance requirements of enterprise AI."

Features and benefits of Phison AIDP include:

Sovereign AI and Model Freedom

Complete Data Control: Keep sensitive enterprise data, prompts and AI outputs within customer-controlled environments.

Model Flexibility: Deploy compatible open-weight, enterprise, and domain-specific AI models locally.

Operational Independence: Reduce cloud dependency while maintaining control over AI infrastructure, security and governance.

High-Performance Enterprise AI Inference

Optimized AI Performance: Improve inference efficiency through integrated model serving, memory optimization and caching.

Predictable Scalability: Phison lab testing with the Wren AI agent shows the impact of this integration: aiDAPTIV delivered 2× the concurrent sessions on the same GPUs, with 3.7× faster time to first token.¹

Simplified Deployment: Accelerate production AI adoption with integrated inference services, model management and workload capacity planning.

Persistent Enterprise Intelligence and Open Storage

Persistent AI Memory: Preserve AI models, enterprise knowledge, and application context across inference sessions to support continuity and increasingly sophisticated AI workloads.

Open Storage Ecosystem: Integrate qualified enterprise storage solutions, such as TrueNAS, to enable scalable data services, inference caching and backup and disaster recovery without proprietary storage lock-in.

Actionable Business Intelligence: Leverage Wren AI's governed Generative BI to transform enterprise data into actionable insights through natural-language analytics and AI-powered dashboards.

Availability

Phison AIDP with GenBI is available now, with deployments tailored to each organization's unique requirements. Phison works closely with customers to assess their data environments and business intelligence needs, configure the appropriate system and integrate and optimize the solution alongside their data teams. AI servers are available in four- or eight-GPU configurations. Phison is showing GenBI at SC26, booth #5413. To reach out for a demo following the event, please email aidp@phison.com. For the full product datasheet and more information, visit https://phison.com/ai-data-platform-gen-bi/

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multibillion-dollar company with more than 5,000 employees-70% of whom are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations encompass the Pascari portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers, including Pascari aiDAPTIV, an award-winning solution for affordable on-premises LLM training and inference.

Phison, the Phison design, the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Based on Phison lab testing, October-November 2026: a single 8-GPU server running the Wren AI 2.5.1 agent and Qwen3.8-27B, with and without aiDAPTIV, at the same response target (160 vs. 80 concurrent sessions). Time to first token is the median. Actual results may vary depending on software environment, model architecture, and quantization.

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[PHISON's Quick Facts]

Over 25 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

More than 5000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers.

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Targets long-term revenue of over NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy.

The global market share of SSD controller exceeds 20%.

The global market share of automotive-grade controller exceeds 40%.

Phison maintains long-term strategic partnerships with leading NAND manufacturers, including KIOXIA, Micron, SanDisk, Samsung, SK Hynix, and YMTC.

More than 80% of Phison's revenue contribution comes from "high-value" NAND storage application markets, including servers, automotive systems, embedded systems, industrial applications, gaming consoles, and generative AI. This enables Phison to maintain relatively stable revenue and profitability despite fluctuations across the NAND industry cycle.

Phison's deep understanding and integration across the entire NAND ecosystem including strong bilateral partnerships with upstream NAND manufacturers and close engagement with downstream NAND storage application customers represent the irreplaceable value Phison brings to global customers and partners, and serve as a key competitive advantage that allows Phison to remain resilient and influential within the NAND industry.

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-wins, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer's financial condition, exchange rate fluctuations, legal actions, amendments to the laws and regulations, changes to the global economy, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL: 037-586-896 #10019

Mobile: 0979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON and Pascari

enterprise product inquires:

sales@phison.com

Sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: 037-586-896 #26022

Mobile: 0979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI

enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

Press_americas@phison.com