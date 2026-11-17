Delivers up to 20% more AI throughput and up to 22% greater energy efficiency

Co-developed and jointly patented by RENDA and Nexalus, the Nova8 installs in a standard 19-inch air-cooled rack with no infrastructure changes

Companies to showcase the Nova8 to global customers at Data Centre World Paris

Nexalus, a global leader in advanced liquid cooling and thermal energy solutions, and RENDA, a specialist in bespoke, high-performance servers and workstations, today announced a partnership to launch the RENDA Nova8, a drop-in ready, liquid-cooled AI server built around eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs. The Nova8 was co-developed and jointly patented by RENDA and Nexalus and engineered end to end as a single system, with GPUs, CPU, memory, storage, power and cooling specified, integrated and tuned together. The 4U server runs all eight GPUs at their full 600 W and fits a standard 19-inch rack in an existing air-cooled data center, so operators can swap it in for current equipment without adding new piping or cooling infrastructure.

The Nova8 uses Nexalus' patented jet-impingement cooling on every GPU and the CPU. Instead of pushing coolant along the channels of a conventional cold plate, jet impingement drives jets of coolant onto the plate directly above each chip's hottest areas, removing heat where it is generated. This is what allows the CPU and eight GPUs at full power to be cooled within a single 4U chassis. Because its liquid cooling is self-contained within the server, the Nova8 brings liquid-cooled performance to facilities that were never built for it.

Running its GPUs more than 20°C below their maximum operating temperature, the Nova8 converts thermal headroom into sustained performance and model-specific tuning. In internal testing, the Nova8 delivered:

55,000 tokens per second on a Llama 3.3 benchmark, up to 20% more throughput than comparable air-cooled systems;

8.6 tokens per watt, up to 22% greater energy efficiency in the same rack footprint; and

Full cooling redundancy, with 10 pumps and 16 fans designed to maintain performance and reliability.

Customers can validate performance on their own models through a remote Test Drive on a Nova8 server, with access granted to vetted prospects. After-sales service is supported globally through Nexalus partner UNICOM Engineering.

The Nova8 builds on the companies' experience cooling high-density GPU servers for eight of 11 constructors currently on the Formula 1 grid, where teams rely on the same thermal approach. As AI demand grows faster than data centers can be rebuilt, the Nova8 is designed to let operators add capacity within the racks, power and cooling they already have.

"Formula 1 taught us that thermal management decides how much performance you can actually use, and AI is now facing the same challenge at data center scale," said Ian "8Pack" Parry of RENDA, one of the world's best-known hardware overclockers.

"Operators need more throughput, but most cannot pause to retrofit their facilities for liquid cooling," said Kenneth O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalus. "Our patented, proprietary server design removes that barrier, bringing liquid-cooled performance into the racks they already run, with up to 20% more throughput and up to 22% greater energy efficiency. Partnering with RENDA pairs that cooling technology with deep system design and firmware expertise, and with global support through UNICOM Engineering, customers can deploy the Nova8 with confidence wherever they operate."

Data center customers want more AI performance without a facilities project. The Nova8 is drop-in ready to swap out existing equipment, and the Test Drive lets customers see the results on their own models before they commit.

Availability

Nexalus and RENDA will showcase the Nova8 at Data Centre World Paris on November 18-19, 2026, on the Arteco stand (G30). Qualified organizations can request a Test Drive or pre-order at http://www.renda.ai/renda-nova8-servers

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions specializing in liquid cooling. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus delivers complete, scalable solutions that enable the future of high-density, energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as data centers, Edge infrastructure, High-Performance Computing (HPC), gaming and Formula 1. The company's technology solutions were recognized as part of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and TIME's List of Best Inventions. For more information visit www.nexalus.com

About RENDA

RENDA designs, builds and tunes bespoke high-performance servers and workstations for organizations whose work depends on compute. For more than 10 years, RENDA has engineered water-cooled systems for engineering and simulation, rendering and VFX, finance and digital forensics, and has worked with 8 of the 11 Formula 1 teams. Every project starts with the customer's software and workload. RENDA's engineers choose the best mix of components from any brand. They then design the cooling and tune the BIOS, firmware and clocks so the parts work together for that specific use case. Every system is hand-built and tested for stability in-house. RENDA's R&D team includes 8Pack, one of the world's best-known hardware overclockers. RENDA is operated by Overclockers UK, part of Pro Gamers Group. For more information visit www.renda.ai.

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Contacts:

For Nexalus: Nexalus@icrinc.com

For Renda: ahombergh@progamersgroup.com