PX pressure exchangers will reduce the energy needed to produce drinking water by up to 600,000 kWh per year at a municipal brackish water reverse osmosis plant in southern Italy

Once complete, the plant will produce 60,000 cubic meters (60 million liters) of treated water per day, a major new source of supply for a region where recurring drought has strained springs, reservoirs, and aquifers

Energy Recovery (Nasdaq: ERII), a global leader in energy-efficient technology enabling affordable, reliable water and reduced emissions, today announced that its PX Pressure Exchanger (PX) technology will reduce the energy needed to produce drinking water by up to 600,000 kWh per year at a new municipal brackish water reverse osmosis plant being built in southern Italy for a regional water utility. Upon completion, the plant will produce 60,000 cubic meters (60 million liters) of treated water per day, enough to supply clean drinking water to several hundred thousand residents.

Southern Italy has little natural water storage and few major rivers, and recurring drought has put growing pressure on the springs, reservoirs, and aquifers that supply the region. The plant will treat brackish water, groundwater or surface water that is saltier than freshwater but far less salty than seawater, by reverse osmosis, part of a regional strategy to diversify supply and reduce groundwater withdrawal. Energy Recovery has provided PX pressure exchangers for the plant's reverse osmosis trains. At the plant's design pressures, as low as 10 bar, where energy recovery has not been traditionally standard, the PX will capture energy that would otherwise be lost and reuse it, reducing energy use, operating costs, and carbon emissions.

"Around the world, and particularly across Europe, water utilities are diversifying their water supply strategies and turning to advanced treatment solutions such as seawater and brackish water reverse osmosis, as well as water reuse, to secure reliable sources of clean water," said Rodney Clemente, Senior Vice President of Water at Energy Recovery. "As utilities expand the adoption of reverse osmosis technologies, energy efficiency becomes increasingly critical, even in lower-pressure applications where energy recovery has not historically been standard practice. This project demonstrates how our PX technology can help utilities operate large-scale municipal water infrastructure more efficiently while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The era of 'set-it-and-forget-it' operations is fading, as utilities now focus on continuous optimization to get more performance, sustainability, and value from their assets."

Energy Recovery's PX technology features a single moving part and a 30-year design life, recovering pressure energy from the reverse osmosis process and returning it to the system.

Energy Recovery has deployed over 45,000 devices worldwide, supporting the daily cleaning of 48.5 million cubic meters of water (equivalent to 19,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools) and saving customers an estimated $8 billion in energy expenses annually.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (Nasdaq: ERII) designs and manufactures world-class energy-saving technology for critical infrastructure that communities rely on every day, driving a more resilient and sustainable future. Grounded in more than 30 years of leadership in the desalination industry, today we use our proprietary pressure exchanger technology to help customers in multiple industries improve their operations and lower their emissions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, we operate manufacturing and R&D facilities throughout California, with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117190256/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

pr@energyrecovery.com

Investor Inquiries

ir@energyrecovery.com