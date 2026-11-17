Summary: As AI tools trigger an explosion in test suites, Sauce Labs AURA, AI-Unified Release Assurance, delivers zero-config native Playwright execution to scale without fragmentation of frameworks -combining developer speed with centralized enterprise quality visibility.

Sauce Labs today announced native Playwright support on AURA, further establishing the platform as the unified release assurance layer for modern enterprises. The capability brings zero-config Playwright testing alongside existing Selenium and Appium suites-giving developers massive parallel execution while providing engineering leaders unified visibility across all testing frameworks and predictable, flat-rate costs.

The Playwright Surge Meets Enterprise Reality

Playwright adoption is surging-reaching 45% in TestGuild's 2026 survey and overtaking Selenium at 22%-largely fueled by AI coding assistants that generate Playwright tests by default. At Sauce Labs alone, customers executed over one million Playwright sessions in May 2026.

However modern enterprises rarely standardize on a single framework. Compounding this fragmentation, AI assistants and autonomous agents are generating code at unprecedented speed-exponentially increasing execution runs, flakiness retries, and CI compute bills. Engineering teams are caught in a difficult compromise: accelerating release velocity and preserving developer agility while controlling ballooning infrastructure costs.

"Playwright gave developers a modern execution mechanism, but enterprise software delivery still runs on coverage, scale, and insight," said [Shubha Govil, Chief Product Officer], Sauce Labs. "Engineering teams shouldn't have to sacrifice platform-level scale and unified release insights just to use modern frameworks. AURA gives them the best of both worlds."

Zero-Config Execution on Virtual Device Cloud

Native Playwright support on the Sauce Labs Virtual Device Cloud, allows teams to point their existing npx playwright test or pytest suites directly to Sauce Labs infrastructure with zero code refactoring or custom wrappers. Tests connect over a secure WebSocket connection to a Playwright server, with every run spun up in a clean, isolated environment to ensure enterprise-grade data security and prevent cross-test contamination. Every Playwright API, locator, and browser engine (Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit) behaves with the exact fidelity of a local run-with massive parallel execution.

Expanding Beyond the Desktop: Native Playwright on Real Android Devices

Breaking past the desktop-only limitations that have traditionally defined Playwright, Sauce Labs also announced plans to bring native Playwright support to its Real Device Cloud in December. The capability will allow Playwright web tests to run directly in Chrome on real Android devices without requiring an Appium stack or third-party translation layers. Engineering teams will be able to validate desktop and mobile web experiences within a single test suite, pipeline, and unified reporting interface.

"[Sauce Labs] provided a central offering, an environment that runs in Europe, and all the certificates," said Michael Spindler, former Head of Platform Solutions at Sauce Labs customer SAP. "Step by step, we kicked [competitors] out because there's one other thing that you made really brilliant, which is about taking care of us as a customer."

Key Capabilities of Native Playwright on AURA

Accelerated Root-Cause Debugging: A redesigned test reporting interface organizes per-test status, steps, and video, grouped by spec file. With the optional Sauce Labs Playwright SDK, developers can inspect the exact line of failing source code alongside the error, eliminating manual log hunting.

A redesigned test reporting interface organizes per-test status, steps, and video, grouped by spec file. With the optional Sauce Labs Playwright SDK, developers can inspect the exact line of failing source code alongside the error, eliminating manual log hunting. Unified Multi-Framework Intelligence: Teams can analyze Playwright results alongside Selenium, and Appium within AURA's centralized release dashboard-giving engineering leaders a single view of release health across all teams.

Teams can analyze Playwright results alongside Selenium, and Appium within AURA's centralized release dashboard-giving engineering leaders a single view of release health across all teams. AI-Powered Release Acceleration: In addition to using their existing tests, teams can leverage AURA's AI agents to automate test authoring, execution, and accelerate analysis, -closing the "code verification gap" so enterprises can ship software at the speed code is generated without sacrificing quality.

In addition to using their existing tests, teams can leverage AURA's AI agents to automate test authoring, execution, and accelerate analysis, -closing the "code verification gap" so enterprises can ship software at the speed code is generated without sacrificing quality. Enterprise-scale, High-throughput concurrency with predictable economics: Run thousands of Playwright tests simultaneously across clean, isolated environments without pipeline bottlenecks. Native Playwright is included directly within Virtual Device Cloud and Real Device Cloud subscriptions, providing flat-rate, predictable costs even as AI test volumes surge.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading enterprise release assurance and test automation platform for web and mobile apps. AI coding agents write code faster than teams can verify it, creating a code verification crisis. Sauce Labs pioneered release assurance to close that gap. The AURA (AI-Unified Release Assurance) platform authors and runs tests across a proprietary cloud of more than 100,000 real and virtual devices. It goes beyond pass/fail to verify every release against business intent, with humans in control, so teams can ship at the speed of AI without the risk. Built by the founders of Selenium and Appium, the model- and framework-agnostic platform has run nearly 9 billion tests. Sauce Labs holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications. More than 300,000 enterprise users rely on Sauce Labs, including eight of the top 10 global financial institutions. Learn more at saucelabs.com.

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Contacts:

Sauce Labs Media Contact:

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs

saucelabs@10fold.com