Spot robots to be deployed across GlobalFoundries' global manufacturing network in the U.S., Europe and Asia

GlobalFoundries to become first semiconductor manufacturer to test humanoid robots as part of Atlas early adopter program

Boston Dynamics, the global leader in mobile robotics, and GlobalFoundries (GF), a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, today announced an expansion of their collaboration to deploy Spot for autonomous enterprise asset management across GF's global semiconductor fabs.

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Spot and Atlas robots

Under the agreement, Spot deployments will expand across GF's manufacturing sites in Malta, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Dresden, Germany; and Singapore. In addition, GF will be the first customer outside the automotive industry to begin testing Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid as part of its early adopter program and skills development workshop. It represents the first program of its kind for semiconductor manufacturing.

GF has worked with Boston Dynamics and deployed Spot at its Burlington, Vermont manufacturing site for more than four years. More recently, GF expanded the program to Singapore, where two Spot robots have traveled nearly 900 kilometers and completed more than 90,000 inspections in sub-fab areas since April, achieving a 99% mission success rate. Using the latest hardware and software, GF also redeployed 875 routine inspections in just two weeks and has an immediate road map to more than double that number using Spot's advanced visual inspection capabilities.

"Spot has helped us shift from reactive to predictive maintenance, collecting data across thousands of inspection points to prevent downtime and keep our fabs running more efficiently," said Pradip Singh, chief manufacturing officer at GlobalFoundries. "Scaling Spot and testing Atlas are the next steps in our journey to AI-enabled manufacturing, putting physical AI to work across our operations worldwide."

Beginning in early 2027, the two companies will begin testing Atlas onsite at GF's facilities. The goals of the skills development workshop will be to evaluate potential humanoid use cases, assess customer readiness and integration needs, and begin early testing and training for specific task execution, complementing GlobalFoundries' global program to upskill its employees in AI.

"GlobalFoundries was one of our earliest customers to adopt Spot, and we are excited to see the program continue scaling across the globe," said Zack Jackowski, Chief Product Technology Officer at Boston Dynamics. "Innovative companies like GF are realizing real operational value today while collecting the kind of data that will be extremely useful toward future manufacturing innovation in the next few years."

The two companies have worked together on GF's robotics program for more than four years. This announcement follows an earlier case study the companies released in 2022.

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in AI-enabled mobile robots that tackle the toughest industrial and safety challenges. Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured, unsafe or hard-to-traverse spaces. We have three robots in our portfolio: Spot, a quadruped that conducts industrial inspections, manages facility performance data and keeps people out of harm's way; Stretch, a box-moving robot for logistics and retail customers; and Atlas, our electric humanoid platform currently in early production. For more information on our company and our technologies, please visit bostondynamics.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit gf.com.

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Media@bostondynamics.com