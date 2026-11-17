New program expands Fluence's market reach and customer offering, with the Linxon collaboration delivering early commercial results and a growing pipeline of joint opportunities

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced the launch of Fluence PACE, a new strategic partner program that formalizes how Fluence works with selected partners to pursue commercial opportunities, expand its customer reach, and deliver projects that benefit from the companies' combined capabilities.

PACE, which stands for Partner Advancement, Collaboration, and Enablement, brings Fluence together with select partners whose capabilities, customer relationships, and project execution expertise complement Fluence's strengths and support its strategic priorities. The program enables Fluence and its partners to identify and pursue opportunities, jointly engage customers, and coordinate project development and delivery.

These collaborations span initial customer engagement through project delivery, allowing Fluence and its partners to address a broader range of project requirements and help customers manage more aspects of a project through a coordinated team. Earlier alignment is intended to reduce complexity, identify potential risks sooner, and improve execution predictability and project outcomes. By developing collaborations that extend across multiple opportunities, PACE creates a foundation for repeatable growth.

Underscoring the program's commercial potential, Fluence also announced its collaboration with Linxon, which has already contributed to securing a 200 MWh battery energy storage project in Texas' ERCOT market. The companies are also jointly pursuing additional opportunities.

"Fluence PACE is a strategic accelerator that allows us to scale faster and deliver even greater value to our partners and customers," said Jeff Monday, SVP and Chief Growth Officer, Fluence. "We are being deliberate about where complementary expertise and partner relationships can strengthen our competitive position. Our work with Linxon puts that approach into practice, with business secured and further opportunities ahead."

The Linxon partnership combines Fluence's energy storage technology and expertise with Linxon's high-voltage engineering, grid connection, and project execution capabilities. This combination provides customers with a coordinated approach that covers both the battery energy storage system and the infrastructure required to connect it safely and reliably to the grid.

The collaboration incorporates Linxon's Mission Ready EPC approach, which emphasizes preparing projects for execution before mobilization through readiness planning, interface management, constructability reviews, risk identification, and local capability development. Fluence and Linxon plan to apply these principles across future joint opportunities while remaining responsive to individual customer needs.

"We want to redefine the traditional relationship between an OEM and an EPC," said Nicolas Sanloup, Managing Director, Americas, Linxon. "This is not about one company providing technology and another executing around it. It is about engineering the mission together from the beginning. By combining Fluence's technology expertise with Linxon's Mission Ready EPC approach, our ambition is to anticipate interfaces, build competitiveness into the solution, and develop local capabilities ahead of demand."

Beyond the Linxon collaboration, Fluence PACE is intended to support additional strategic partnerships that strengthen the company's ability to serve utilities, independent power producers, energy developers, data center customers, and others pursuing large-scale energy storage and grid infrastructure projects.

About Fluence??

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits and commercial potential of the Fluence PACE partner program, our ability to scale faster and expand market reach, future joint opportunities and pipeline growth with Linxon, the expected timing, delivery, and execution of the 200 MWh battery energy storage project in Texas, the ability of our collaborations to reduce project complexity and improve execution predictability, and our plans to build competitiveness and local capabilities ahead of demand and other beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully operate, scale, and realize the commercial potential of the Fluence PACE program, our reliance on Linxon and other third-party partners to successfully execute high-voltage engineering, grid connection, and project delivery, the risk that joint pipeline opportunities do not convert into binding contracts, risks associated with the timely delivery, installation, and grid interconnection of the 200 MWh ERCOT project, the capability of our joint engineering efforts to successfully reduce project complexity and control costs, and local labor and supply constraints in developing regional execution capabilities, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

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