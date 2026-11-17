The Klarna AI-assistant takes the admin off your hands, on WhatsApp and iMessage. Waitlist opens today

Klarna, the everyday finance network, today announced the Klarna AI-assistant, a personal assistant that handles shopping, returns, bookings, and everyday admin, so you don't have to. Currently live with a small group of early users, the AI-assistant acts like a personal concierge, handling tasks on each customer's behalf while keeping them firmly in control. Waitlist opens this week.

The Klarna AI-assistant finds options and helps people decide, books anything from a table for two, to a babysitter, and keeps track of what they're waiting for. It drafts email replies for approval, files receipts, and flags upcoming birthdays with gift ideas.

This new AI-assistant builds on Klarna's shopping assistant, a popular feature in its app. Klarna customers have spent more than $34 billion through the app's built-in browser since 2020, a feature that lets you shop any website, including stores that don't offer Klarna.

"Back in 2015, we thought about the future of finance and imagined a day when your phone would buzz to tell you how to save on your mortgage, and your phone would do the work for you. The Klarna AI-assistant is a major step toward that vision. It is part of our long-term strategy to use technology to help people save time and money while keeping on top of their finances in an easier way,"said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Klarna.

Note to editors: how to use the Klarna assistant

Join the waitlist. Sign in with Klarna to save your spot. Get your invite. Get notified in the Klarna app and by email when we're ready. Say hello. Open the chat and send your first message to the Klarna assistant.

Access to the personal assistant is exclusive for now and it's free to join. We only let a few people in at a time for the moment.

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 122 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. Over 1.3 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com