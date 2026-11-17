NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / At Covia, we are committed to attracting, developing, and retaining high-performing team members from diverse backgrounds with a variety of experiences and perspectives. One way we accomplish this is by actively participating in career fairs and university recruiting events across the United States. There, we connect with students interested in pursuing careers in mining or manufacturing. These events give prospective candidates the chance to interact with our team, learn about job opportunities, and get to know Covia.

Recently, Operations and Human Resources team members collaborated to represent Covia at several career fairs. They shared information about career and internship opportunities with the next generation of talent.

Virginia Tech Mining and Minerals Engineering Fair

One of the events Covia attended was the Mining and Minerals Engineering Fair at Virginia Tech. The university is nationally recognized for its mining engineering and advanced manufacturing programs, making it an excellent source of future talent.

By participating in this event, Covia was able to connect with students whose education and interests closely align with our business and workforce needs. In fact, several members of our past intern and New Graduate Trainee Program cohorts were recruited from Virginia Tech, demonstrating the value of building relationships with students early in their career journeys.

Missouri University of Science and Technology Career Fair

Covia attended the Career Fair at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), one of the nation's top engineering and technology universities. The event connects students and alumni with hundreds of employers seeking candidates for internships and full-time positions. Missouri S&T's strong technical programs and industry-focused curriculum make it a valuable recruiting destination for Covia.

Investing in the Future

We appreciate the Operations and HR team members who dedicate their time to these events and help share the Covia story, attract the talented individuals who will help drive Covia's future.

Allen Russell, HR Manager, left, Bleve Willoughby, Plant Manager, right

Caleb Goode, Director Engineering Process, left, Gavin Antonini, New Graduate Trainee, right

Interested in building your career with Covia? Explore internship, New Graduate Trainee, and full-time opportunities at https://www.coviacorp.com/careers/.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/careers-fairs-help-build-covias-future-workforce-1252579