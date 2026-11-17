New platform enables enterprises to automate software engineering with AI agents while maintaining control over security, code quality, infrastructure and deployment

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Islo , part of the Incredibuild family of products and a new entrant in the rapidly emerging software factory market, today announced a $15 million investment led by Insight Partners to accelerate the development and adoption of its Enterprise Software Factory platform. Designed to help engineering organizations move beyond AI coding assistants toward automated, agent-driven software development one workflow at a time, Islo combines enterprise-grade security, continuous verification and persistent development infrastructure in a single platform.

The investment is dedicated to advancing the Enterprise Software Factory platform, enabling Islo to accelerate product development and compete in a market increasingly focused on automating entire software engineering workflows rather than individual coding tasks.

Islo also announced an upcoming partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company. Databricks is the backend inference provider for Islo's Enterprise Software Factory Platform, providing Islo customers with secure access to state-of-the-art proprietary and open AI models at global scale. Joint customers will now run an Islo Enterprise Software Factory directly against their data without sacrificing data privacy or control.

From AI Coding Assistants to Autonomous Engineering

As AI agents become increasingly capable of writing code, enterprise engineering teams face a new challenge: ensuring that the growing volume of AI-generated work can be tested, verified, secured and deployed without overwhelming existing development processes. Enterprise teams need a way to incrementally develop confidence and trust in the safety of the work done by AI. Islo Enterprise Software Factory was designed from the ground up to meet these needs.

Early customers of Islo have turned code refactoring, code reviewing, quality assurance, bug fixing, issue triage and long-tail feature delivery into factory lines that run continuously, reacting to events or adhering to a schedule defined by the engineering teams. Each factory line has its own gates for safety, testing, functionality, security, performance, and cost to ensure strict adherence to enterprise policies and engineering processes. Each team decides exactly where and when human approval is required, ensuring no AI-generated change ever reaches production without a sign off.

"AI can dramatically increase the amount of code an engineering organization produces, but that doesn't automatically translate into more software being delivered safely," said Adam Gold, CPO of Islo. "The challenge is building the infrastructure around AI agents so enterprises can automate more of their engineering work without surrendering control over their data, processes or software quality. That is what we built Islo to solve."

Enterprise Infrastructure Built for AI at Scale

Unlike AI development tools that require organizations to adopt a prescribed technology stack, Islo is designed to work within existing enterprise environments. Customers can choose their preferred large language models, agents, harnesses and compute infrastructure, while retaining complete control over data residency, credentials, permissions and security policies.

Global enterprise scale inference and access to lakehouses will be provided by Databricks directly inside the Software Factory, where agents run in isolated environments equipped with an engineering team's full development stack and no direct access to credentials, secrets or keys. Access to enterprise systems and data is strictly controlled and configured by customers. All agent actions and sessions are recorded and can be inspected at will, or live as they are ongoing.

"Companies like Islo partner with Databricks, to ensure that their customers can trust the products built on our stack to meet their needs at scale," said Heather Akuiyibo, Global VP of GTM Integration at Databricks. "Starting with inference and expanding to a broader product integration with the Databricks platform, we are excited to include Islo into the Built on Program and become the engine that drives Autonomous Engineering for their customers."

Islo Enterprise Software Factory is built on the foundations of Incredibuild's decades of experience shipping production software that sits in the critical path for hundreds of enterprise software engineering teams at companies like Citibank, Bosch and Adobe. Incredibuild acquired Kypso, the startup founded by Islo's leadership team, in 2025. The combined expertise contributes to Islo's enterprise-first approach, including built-in test, build and continuous integration acceleration based on Incredibuild technology.

"In this AI era, we recognized early on that writing code at velocity would no longer be the bottleneck for engineering teams," said Shimon Hasan, CEO. "The real bottleneck is the processes around it. The isolated environments, continuous verification, and operational gates required to ship software safely. That's what Islo solves, and Insight's investment gives us the resources to bring autonomous, agentic development to enterprises faster and at scale."

Investment to Accelerate a New Software Engineering Model

$15 million in new investment, led by Insight Partners, will support the development and expansion of Islo Enterprise Software Factory as a dedicated product line, combining the pace of a focused AI software venture with access to an established enterprise customer base and go-to-market infrastructure.

"The blocker to adoption of AI driven software engineering in the enterprise is trust. Trust that an agent didn't access data that it wasn't supposed to. Trust that changes are tested and verified and won't break in production. Trust that policies and controls are strictly enforced," said David Stark, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Islo is built to serve this exact need and help engineering leaders safely move from copilots and agents to automated software development while preserving total control over data security and software quality."

Together, the investment, technology partnerships and enterprise foundations position Islo to help organizations move from experimenting with AI coding tools to deploying controlled, repeatable and increasingly autonomous engineering workflows.

About Islo

Islo Enterprise Software Factory gives engineering teams the infrastructure and tools to safely automate repeat manual development work with AI, without compromising data security or software quality. Part of the Incredibuild family of products, Islo is built on decades of experience shipping mission critical products for global enterprises.

https://islo.dev/

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild's Execution Fabric accelerates enterprise software pipelines. Its distribution and caching technologies decimate the build, test, and CI bottlenecks facing every human and agent developer. Incredibuild integrates directly with the systems and tools enterprise engineering teams already use to bring acceleration to dozens of operating systems, build systems, programming languages, compilers, test frameworks, CI/CD systems, game engines, and compute environments.

Incredibuild is trusted by more than 400 enterprises like Adobe, BBVA, and Qualcomm, to accelerate over 94 million pipelines a year for more than 200,000 developers.

https://www.incredibuild.com/

Media Contact

Aneel Lakhani

CMO, Islo

Aneel.Lakhani@islo.dev

SOURCE: Islo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/islo-secures-15-million-investment-led-by-insight-partners-to-sca-1252545