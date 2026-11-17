Theta Lake also recognized with the highest scores for Connectors, Archive and Retention, Investigations (tied), Organizational Insights, and Risk Management

Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winning platform for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving, today announced it has been named in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) Solutions, ranking first in six of the seven use cases and second in the seventh:

#1 for AI Communications Governance

#1 for Connectors

#1 for Investigations (tied)

#1 for Archive and Retention

#1 for Organizational Insights

#1 for Risk Management

#2 for Regulatory Compliance

In addition to this comprehensive Gartner report and its detailed analysis and evaluation of 16 DCGA vendors across the 7 key Critical Capabilities use cases, Theta Lake was also positioned a Leader and Furthest in Vision in the 2026 accompanying Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions among the same 16 vendors.

The critical capabilities use cases map to 4 Gartner Strategic Planning Assumptions including that "By 2029, 40% of digital communications governance and archiving customers will monitor conversations of internal- and external-facing GenAI, AI assistant, agentic AI and chatbot tools, up from less than 5% in 2025." As well as that "By 2029, 85% of DCGA customers will consolidate the supervision of text- and audio-/video-based content to a single DCGA solution, up from less than 20% in 2025."

"AI is now a primary communications channel, and governing it has to be both as rigorous as governing chat, voice, video, and email, while also being specific to the types of monitoring and selective retention that are unique to AI comms," said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer, Theta Lake. "We're proud to be ranked #1 in AI Communications Governance, along with five other use cases, in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for DCGA. We believe this validates our early innovation in governing AI-generated outputs, and our belief that AI interactions belong in the same compliance, risk, and investigations workflows as every other communication. We believe our rankings in all the categories also showcase that we continue to pioneer the DCGA market with our unified cloud and AI native platform, such as our open data approach that lets customers get the most from their communications data, our open API and developer platform, and our customer-controlled architecture."

Innovation and Momentum

Theta Lake announced and delivered over 320 industry-first capabilities, averaging well over one enhancement and innovative feature per business day in the last 12 months to its Risk Compliance Suite across all seven of the critical capabilities with just a few highlights including the DCGA Industry's only ISO 42001 and CSA STAR for AI Level II certifications; deep communications capture reconciliation including upstream communication tool health validation; AI-powered surveillance, investigations, and review as well as a DCGA industry-first AI compliance and security integration partnership with security leader CrowdStrike; a Compliance integration partnership with Anthropic; AI communications and interaction governance integrations across OpenAI, Zoom AIC, Cisco AI Assistant, complete Microsoft Copilot coverage (licensed unlicensed users), and any other AI tooling; new UCC integration partnership for IPC and the powering of Seismic's new AI-Powered Compliance Security solution: Seismic Compliance, powered by Theta Lake.

Theta Lake also has an overall rating of 5 out of 5 with 100% of reviewers willing to recommend it based on 26 total reviews in the Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions market on Gartner Peer Insights as of November 8, 2026.

Disclaimers:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Rizvan Hussain, Apurva Singh, 29 October 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake's multi-award-winning and top scoring digital communications governance product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern AI and Communication Collaboration platforms, enabling the collection of any content type from any platform across all channels. Major integrations include Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, and more. Theta Lake can collect and reconcile data; act as a 17a-4 compliance archive; deliver data to any 3rd party storage or archive; make risk based decisions on the data through patented detections; provide unified and contextual investigations; deliver effective AI-assisted compliance, security, and conduct review; and more for compliance, legal, and security teams. This comes with an open, API-driven platform designed to compliantly fuel the next generation of data intelligence through integrations with Databricks, Redshift, Snowflake, and more. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117809649/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jack Foster

Theta Lake, Inc.

jack.foster@thetalake.com