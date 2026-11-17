Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an interview with Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of BioNxt Solutions Inc. (CSE: BNXT | OTCQB: BNXTF | FSE: BXT). BioNxt develops sublingual dissolvable films for already approved medicines, with a lead program in a Cladribine oral dissolvable film (ODF) for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Hugh Rogers explains that the company has manufactured about 1,500 investigational films under GMP standards, has submitted its European clinical trial application and expects its first human study to focus on bioequivalence with the approved tablet Mavenclad, not on efficacy or safety. Discover why he sees the film as an advantage for patients with swallowing difficulties, which he puts at about 40% of people with MS, and how the company plans to protect and monetize the technology through patents, an umbrella platform for chemotherapy drugs in autoimmune diseases and possible licensing with larger pharmaceutical partners. He also outlines the next steps, from a Cladribine ODF for myasthenia gravis to the milestones he wants to deliver over the next six months: patent progress including the US, the human study and a potential licensing deal. Whether you follow drug delivery, autoimmune therapies or small-cap biotech, this conversation offers a closer look at how a formulation-focused company aims to build on already approved drugs.