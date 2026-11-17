AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (Denmark). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ORIAS' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ORIAS is the captive insurer for Ørsted A/S (Ørsted), a global sustainable energy group headquartered in Denmark.

ORIAS' very strong balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is at the strongest assessment level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company also benefits from a very conservative and liquid investment portfolio. An offsetting factor is the company's high dependence on reinsurance. This is mitigated partially by ORIAS' longstanding relationship with its highly rated reinsurance panel.

The adequate operating performance assessment reflects ORIAS' track record of good but volatile underwriting results, as demonstrated by a 10-year weighted average combined ratio of 65% (2016-2025), as calculated by AM Best. In 2025, ORIAS reported a net profit of DKK 176 million (USD 28 million), compared with DKK 158 million (USD 22 million) profit reported in 2024. The company's prospective performance is expected to remain positive in most years but remains subject to volatility due to its exposure to potentially large property losses, although moderated on a net basis by the captive's comprehensive reinsurance programme.

As a captive monoline insurer providing commercial property and construction insurance covers for Ørsted, ORIAS' underwriting portfolio is concentrated by line of business but well-diversified geographically. ORIAS' neutral business profile assessment also reflects its strategic importance to Ørsted.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

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