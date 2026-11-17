SirenOpt ushers in a new era of manufacturing intelligence, combining cold atmospheric plasma and physics-informed ML to characterize multiple material properties at once, nondestructively, from lab to line to field

San Leandro, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - SirenOpt, a leading provider of real-time, advanced materials characterization for at-line, off-line and in-line manufacturing, announced today that it has raised US$25 million in Series A funding to scale PlasmaSens, its real-time materials characterization platform for advanced manufacturing. The round was led by At One Ventures with participation from Access Industries, Berkeley Skydeck, Coral Capital, Hitachi Ventures, Visionaries Tomorrow, Voyager Ventures and Wireframe Ventures. Tom Chi, founder and managing partner of At One Ventures, will join the SirenOpt board of directors.

Following successful deployment, testing and validation by leading manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America, the company is expanding adoption of its PlasmaSens family of products. PlasmaSens Standalone is used for at-line and off-line nondestructive materials characterization, failure analysis and incoming inspection; PlasmaSens Motion is used for real-time, piece-to-piece analysis, both in-line and at-line; and PlasmaSens Web is used for continuous in-line monitoring and analysis in high-throughput production environments. All PlasmaSens products are supported by SirenOpt's proprietary physics-informed machine learning (ML) framework, PlasmaSmart.

In manufacturing today, traditional materials characterization tools measure one property at a time, are often destructive and off-line, and provide incomplete results that are delivered far too late in the production process to change the outcome. Manufacturers are then left making costly, irreversible production decisions without a complete picture of their materials, leading to billions of dollars in losses for a single manufacturer each year. For example, according to Warranty Week, the top 40 global auto manufacturers paid out more than $57 billion in claims in one year. In aerospace manufacturing, a single contaminant that slipped into powder metal that traditional inspection methods could not detect cost a firm more than $6 billion, forcing the removal of more than 600 engines and grounding hundreds of Airbus A320neo airplanes. Reuters reported in July 2026 that the Company has paid roughly $6 billion in customer compensation and that airlines don't expect groundings to end until late 2027.

The American Society for Quality states that, on average, the cost of quality-related issues in manufacturing runs between 5% and 25% of total revenue annually, per manufacturer. SirenOpt's PlasmaSens technology helps overcome this decades-old challenge, combining its innovative cold atmospheric plasma with its physics-informed ML framework to produce an instant, comprehensive material fingerprint that measures multiple material properties in one scan, predicts product performance, and identifies defects and contaminants in parallel, in real time and without ever damaging the part. Whether they're producing battery electrodes for electric vehicles, thermal barrier coatings on turbine components, or semiconductor materials, customers using SirenOpt products can now improve quality, yield and safety while removing defective intermediate parts well before value-added assembly takes place.

"At One looks to back technologies that can reset the economics of the industrial economy in ways that are positive to industry and environment," said Tom Chi, founder and managing partner of At One Ventures. "Today, manufacturers can struggle with quality assessment and material grading that take days to get back from a lab or destructive testing that wastes inventory. SirenOpt lets them see inside their materials on the line, in real time, fully nondestructively, using advancements the team has developed in cold plasma technology. This makes defect detection more timely and less expensive, avoiding major line stoppages and wasted materials. When the most skillful way to assess the quality of batteries, chips and turbines is also the most economical, adoption soon follows, which is what we're hearing from SirenOpt's customers."

"We provide manufacturers a real-time material fingerprint that holistically characterizes a material, with every data point tied directly, through our physics-based approach, to the economically valuable decisions that manufacturers must make every single millisecond," said Jared O'Leary, co-founder and CEO of SirenOpt. "We are now at the point where we have our tools deployed in Asia, Europe and the U.S., and those tools provide immense value as singular tools. But the real value of our technology is not in someone having one tool. It is in having manufacturers deploy our tools in every single one of their manufacturing lines, at every single one of their materials manufacturing steps. There is an exponential relationship to having that information at every single step, and now we are adding the resources that we need to scale and quickly expand the company to be able to have the production output to match."

SirenOpt will use the funds to rapidly scale commercialization, including global sales, applications support and marketing. In addition, SirenOpt plans to accelerate its product roadmap development efforts while expanding manufacturing and distribution operations.

About SirenOpt

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Leandro, Calif., SirenOpt delivers intelligent, real-time, nondestructive materials characterization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Its PlasmaSens platform uses cold atmospheric plasma to capture a unique material fingerprint in a single scan, at-line, in-line or off-line. Each measurement collects more than 200,000 data points across three independent and co-located classes of detectors (electrical, optical and thermal). PlasmaSmart then turns this raw data into more than 9,000 physics-informed features, and machine learning (ML) models use them to predict multiple material properties, including thickness, mass loading, porosity, tensile strength, resistivity, chemical composition and more. Today, conventional materials characterization relies on slow, off-line lab sampling, so manufacturers detect flaws after significant value-added assembly has already occurred, when failure costs have multiplied 10x to 100x. SirenOpt solves this problem, bringing materials characterization to the production line at production speed, in-line or at-line and letting manufacturers catch issues in real time. This greatly reduces field failures, scrap and rework; improves tool and production uptime; and improves product quality, yield and safety while increasing overall manufacturing performance and profit margins. To learn more, visit sirenopt.com.

Editor Notes:

The American Society for Quality (ASQ) states that poor quality costs manufacturers on average about 15% of sales, ranging from 5% to 20%, and can run as high as 40% depending on the complexity of the product. Even visible scrap and rework alone run on average about 5% of cost of goods sold (ASQ). According to PwC's 2026 Aerospace and Defense Performance and Outlook study, the aerospace and defense industry made history in 2025 with the top 100 A&D companies' collective revenue and the commercial aircraft backlog crossing the $1 trillion mark. At the low end of the ASQ estimate, that puts the cost of quality-related issues at $150 billion per year in A&D alone, or $250 billion at the high end of the range. Warranty Week, which has been tracking manufacturers' warranty disclosures for over two decades, counted roughly $57 billion in warranty claims paid across the 40 carmakers it covered in its 2024 study, up 18% on the year before, with a further $154 billion held in reserves against claims still to come. Across the industry, claims ran at 2.2% of vehicle revenue, up from 1.9% the year before, and that is just auto manufacturing. One U.K. carmaker's annual warranty bill has now climbed to 6.6% of its annual revenues, and a U.S. carmaker, recently recorded a $3.5 billion charge it blamed partly on a deterioration in quality.

These trends are not limited to auto manufacturing but cut across global manufacturing sectors, including aerospace, defense, EVs, power generation, electronics and displays, and much more. Investing in materials characterization systems could generate an 8x to 12.5x ROI in the first year. Take, for example, a small manufacturer that deploys a $250,000 to $500,000 in-line materials characterization system. This could generate $2.0 million to $6.25 million in annual savings in the first year alone. This conservative model assumes at-line and in-line characterization catches just 25% of material-related defects - such as contaminated battery slurries, bad resin mixes, or flawed alloy coatings - before value-added assembly begins. Because modern automotive lines - especially EV battery, coating, and structural casting plants - process high-value materials at high speeds, catching a defective batch before assembly avoids massive downstream costs, saving millions of dollars each year per production line by reducing baseline scrap and rework, warranty claims and annual quality losses, while increasing automotive manufacturing profit margins. For example, typical auto margins sit between 5% and 8%, so saving $2 million in scrap alone adds the same bottom-line profit as winning $25 million to $40 million in new vehicle or parts contracts. Finally, even assuming a 25% reduction in scrap and warranty claims, new materials characterization equipment would typically pay for itself in a few months.

Across global manufacturing, undetected material variation and contamination remain one of the largest drains on profitability, driving billions of dollars in quality-related losses per manufacturer each year. One of the problems is that legacy materials characterization is still largely confined to slow, off-line lab sampling, where manufacturers often discover material flaws only after significant value-added assembly has already occurred, when failure costs have escalated by 10x to 100x. By bringing high-precision materials characterization directly at-line and in-line at production speeds, SirenOpt eliminates these bottlenecks and enables manufacturers to detect drift and contaminants in real time and to stop defects before they become costly scrap or field failures that lead to hundreds of billions of dollars in losses and greatly reduced profit margins.

Automotive Sector Vulnerability: Global automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers routinely lose 1% to 4% of annual revenue to warranty payouts (McKinsey & Company) and 1.2% to 4.2% of sales to scrapped materials and rework (industry operational benchmarks)-frequently driven by undetected raw material contamination or process drift during high-speed production.

The Cost of Late Detection (Why in-line Characterization Matters): Under manufacturing's established 1-10-100 quality rule (ASQ), catching a material flaw during incoming inspection costs $1, whereas letting that flaw reach assembly costs $10 in scrapped labor and machine time, and allowing it into the field costs $100 or more in warranty claims and quality recalls.

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