Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Announces IND Submission to U.S. FDA for ISB 2301, a First-in-Class Multispecific Immune Cell Activator Targeting Solid Tumors

ISB 2301 targets three tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) and engages both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells

IGI plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial evaluating ISB 2301 in patients with solid tumors in 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Multispecific therapeutics in oncology, today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ISB 2301.

ISB 2301 is a first-in-class, investigational multispecific immune cell activator designed to target three tumor-associated antigens and engage both T cells and NK cells. This pentaspecific molecule combines five binding specificities: three tumor-associated antigens, plus T-cell and NK-cell activation. By combining tumor-cell recognition with complementary immune activity, ISB 2301 is being developed to address biological heterogeneity and immune-suppressive features of solid tumors.

"Submission of the IND for ISB 2301 marks an important milestone in advancing IGI's multispecific oncology pipeline into clinical development," said Lida Pacaud, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, IGI. "This pentaspecific candidate is designed to integrate multiple tumor-targeting and immune-engaging functions within a single molecule. Our preclinical results have demonstrated a compelling anti-cancer profile for ISB 2301, a candidate we believe to be highly differentiated from current approaches. We plan to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of ISB 2301 in patients with solid tumors in 2027."

ISB 2301 was engineered using IGI's proprietary BEAT Multispecific Platform and is designed to recognize three tumor-associated antigens while engaging both T cells and NK cells through complementary mechanisms, including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), checkpoint inhibition, and the induction of a sustained type 1 immune response.

In preclinical studies, ISB 2301 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetic and tolerability profiles in non-human primates, supporting the planned evaluation of its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About IGI

IGI is a global, fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics in oncology. Headquartered in New York, NY, IGI is advancing a robust pipeline of novel, first-in-class Multispecifics powered by its proprietary BEAT technology platform. The platform has demonstrated clinical proof of concept through ISB 2001, an investigational CD38 × BCMA × CD3 trispecific T-cell engager that has shown promising anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in an investigational Phase 1 study. IGI is committed to delivering breakthrough curative therapies to improve and extend the lives of patients battling hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.IGInnovate.com.

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