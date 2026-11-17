Cambridge & Counties Bank, Mind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Siemens Healthineers, and Pace Integration honored for driving innovation and business impact with SnapLogic

LONDON - INTEGRATEAI 2026, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced the winners of its 2026 SnapLogic Innovators Awards, recognizing customers and partners that are pushing the boundaries of AI and enterprise integration to solve complex business challenges, accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful outcomes.

"What an exciting time to be in the industry when you see what our customers and partners are doing with AI to deliver real, measurable business impact," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "This year's Innovators Awards winners exemplify what's possible when organizations bring together AI, data, and their talented teams to solve meaningful business challenges, from accelerating financial services and pharmaceutical innovation to supporting critical community services. We're proud to partner with them and recognize their achievements in shaping the future of the agentic enterprise."

Announced at SnapLogic's IntegrateAI London event, the awards celebrate the pioneers, problem-solvers, and architectural innovators that are transforming how enterprises connect data, applications, and AI to drive greater efficiency, agility, and business value.

AI Pioneer Award - Cambridge & Counties Bank

UK specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank is recognized for using AI-powered integration to scale its asset finance operations. To support its growth plans, the bank built a multi-agent AI platform on SnapLogic that automates key underwriting workflows, including application intake, verification, and credit grading. By combining intelligent orchestration with human oversight and built-in audit capabilities, the bank is streamlining lending operations while maintaining critical governance and regulatory controls.

Data For Good Award - Mind

SnapLogic customer Mind , the mental health charity, is honored for using data integration to improve operational efficiency and support its mission of providing mental health support. Through its SnapLogic-powered integration platform, "Mindlex," the organization has connected critical CRM, fundraising, and consent management processes while automating gift processing, improving supporter data quality through machine learning, and embedding data privacy controls. These improvements help reduce administrative burdens and free up valuable resources to support Mind's mental health services and support.

Enterprise Business Velocity Award - Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim , a global biopharmaceutical company, earned the Enterprise Business Velocity Award for its SnapLogic-powered enterprise data foundation, "Data Land." Built in 14 months, the platform supports critical initiatives, including electronic manufacturing batch records, CRM integration across five countries, master data integration between SAP, Veeva Network, and Treasure Data, and real-time manufacturing telemetry through Kafka. The platform has helped shift IT from a gatekeeper to an enabler, giving researchers faster access to data and supporting innovation across the business.

SnapLogic Customer Champion of the Year Award - Siemens Healthineers

Dr. Stefan Henkel, CIO of Siemens Healthineers , is recognized for his leadership in advancing enterprise integration and championing SnapLogic adoption across the organization. Under his leadership, Siemens Healthineers has expanded its use of SnapLogic from an emerging platform into an enterprise-wide integration backbone supporting its composable IT strategy.

Over the past two years, Dr. Henkel has championed initiatives such as SnapLogic Days, bringing together 125 colleagues to share knowledge, build integration expertise, and empower citizen developers. Most recently, Dr. Henkel hosted a panel at Integrate Forward in July 2026, bringing together technology leaders from Siemens Healthineers, Siemens AG, and Siemens Energy.

AI Innovation Partner of the Year Award - Pace Integration

London-based integration consultancy and long-standing SnapLogic partner Pace Integration has been named AI Innovation Partner of the Year for helping enterprises modernize operations and adopt AI-powered solutions. With a decade of experience delivering SnapLogic implementations, Pace Integration has expanded its expertise into AI agents for financial services and supply chain use cases. Its work includes building an integration platform for Elida Beauty following its separation from Unilever, delivering more than 400 production pipelines in a matter of weeks, as well as advancing agentic AI solutions that help customers automate complex business processes.

For more information about SnapLogic and its Agentic Integration Platform, visit snaplogic.com .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Reedy Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com