At the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Commodity TV talks with Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining Gold (TSX: FF, OTCQX: FFMGF, FRANKFURT: FMG), about two of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. Topics: Springpole (Ontario): federal EA approval after an eight-and-a-half-year process, agreements with three First Nations, provincial EA approval expected any day Road to construction: definitive feasibility study targeted for September 2027, final investment decision around March 2028 Economics: 2025 PFS with a 41% after-tax IRR at US$3,100 gold and strong leverage to higher gold prices Communities: employment, training and contracting opportunities for local First Nations Balance sheet: about C$80 million in cash plus incoming warrant and option money Duparquet (Quebec): about 6 Moz in the Abitibi, a resource update in January and a PFS update in mid-2027 Valuation: why the company believes Duparquet is not priced in Interview: Marc, Commodity TV FirstMiningGold Gold Springpole Duparquet Ontario Quebec DanWilton DeutscheGoldmesse CommodityTV