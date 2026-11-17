At the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Commodity TV talks with Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, NASDAQ: AYA), about the company's record quarter and its growth plans in Morocco. Topics: Zgounder: a native silver mine producing about 6 Moz of silver a year with an 11-year mine life Q3 2026: about $100 million in revenue, about $35 million in net profit and strong margins Costs: solar and wind power keep costs low and limit fuel exposure 2026 guidance: raised to 5.6-5.8 Moz of silver at Zgounder Boumadine: PEA with a $3.5 billion after-tax NPV, a 93% IRR and about $463 million in initial capex Exploration: a new parallel zone, 21 drills turning and a larger program planned for 2027 Shareholders: strong insider and family-office ownership alongside large institutions Interview: Marc, Commodity TV AyaGoldSilver Silver Gold Morocco Zgounder Boumadine BenoitLaSalle DeutscheGoldmesse CommodityTV Company overview: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. ? https://www.ayagoldsilver.com ISIN: CA05466C1095, WKN: A2QAQY, FRA: 0HE1.F, TSX: AYA.TO More videos about Aya Gold & Silver Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aya-gold-silver-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Interview Production Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV