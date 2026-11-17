Concierto Joins Microsoft Ignite 2026 as Gamechanger Sponsor, Unifying Azure Transformation on a Sovereign Intelligence Platform

Concierto debuts at Booth #5435 with live demos, three purpose-built Azure paths, a theater session, and an invitation-only executive dinner

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierto, the sovereign intelligence platform, makes its first appearance at Microsoft Ignite (November 17-20, Moscone Center, San Francisco) as a Gamechanger Sponsor. At Booth #5435 in The Hub, the team will demonstrate how Concierto unifies enterprise transformation across Azure with instant assessment and TCO, accelerated migration and modernization, AI-powered optimization and intelligent 360° FinOps, and end-to-end agentification.

Concierto replaces siloed, months-long transformation cycles with an instant, unified assessment that surfaces dependencies, cost, and risk before execution begins. Assessment findings flow directly into migration wave planning and modernization priorities, reducing tool reconciliation and context loss across transformation stages.

Three purpose-built paths to Azure

Every enterprise's path to Azure looks different. Concierto offers a purpose-built path for three of the most common scenarios, turning complex transformations into measurable, sovereign-ready outcomes:

SQL Server to Azure SQL - Assess the full SQL Server estate in under 48 hours, then move workloads to SQL Server on Azure VMs or to fully managed Azure SQL Database or Managed Instance.

- Assess the full SQL Server estate in under 48 hours, then move workloads to SQL Server on Azure VMs or to fully managed Azure SQL Database or Managed Instance. VMware to Azure - Discover VMs, dependencies, and networking, then choose the right target: Azure VMware Solution or Azure-native infrastructure.

- Discover VMs, dependencies, and networking, then choose the right target: Azure VMware Solution or Azure-native infrastructure. Oracle to Azure PostgreSQL - Supports schema conversion, stored procedure migration, validation, and assessment of potential licensing savings before cutover.

Explore all three paths and see how Concierto accelerates transformation on Azure. All three paths are available on Azure Marketplace.

Sovereign by design

Enterprises need to modernize for AI while keeping proprietary transformation intelligence within their own boundary. Concierto makes both possible: deterministic automation combined with private AI inference deployed inside the customer's own environment, with human oversight preserved.

The result is a platform that unifies the entire transformation journey - from assessment and migration through modernization, agentification, and ongoing operations - without forcing a choice between speed and control over proprietary intelligence. At Ignite 2026, the Concierto team will demonstrate this approach live.

Meet Concierto at Microsoft Ignite

Visit Booth #5435 in The Hub

Experience Concierto live. Meet the team and see discovery, migration, modernization, management, optimization, and insights come together on one AI-orchestrated platform, with inference deployed inside your own environment.

Attendees can book a focused 20-minute booth demo tailored to their priorities.

Book a meeting at Microsoft Ignite 2026

Theater session: Accelerate your enterprise transformations - with sovereign intelligence

Enterprises are under pressure to modernize legacy estates and become AI-ready. This session explores how a sovereign, unified platform can accelerate migration, modernization, and management of the technology estate - while keeping proprietary intelligence within the enterprise's own boundary.

THRSP1076 - "Accelerate your enterprise transformations - with sovereign intelligence" Theater C | November 18, 2026 | 10:10 AM PST

Speakers: Prashant Bhavaraju, Global Head Marketing, Concierto and Ciji Joseph, Global Head Partner Ecosystem, Concierto

Join the Session

Concierto Agentic Executive Dinner

A curated evening on November 17 with Concierto and senior enterprise leaders to exchange perspectives on Azure transformation, modernization at scale, and preparing technology estates for AI. Attendance is by invitation only and capacity is limited. Registered guests will receive further details.

About Concierto

Concierto by Trianz is a sovereign unified AI transformation platform designed to help enterprises discover, migrate, modernize, agentify, manage, and optimize their technology estates across cloud environments. By bringing these transformation stages together, Concierto is designed to reduce operational complexity and provide a more consistent path from assessment through ongoing operations with AI inference running inside the customer's own network. For more information, visit concierto.com.

Media contact

Prashant Bhavaraju

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-703-793-0101

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