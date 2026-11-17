Steel-cutting ceremony advances Hanwha's investment in U.S. commercial shipbuilding and marks the start of a four-vessel construction program.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) and Hanwha Shipping today marked a major milestone in their commercial shipbuilding partnership with a steel-cutting ceremony for the first of four medium-range (MR) oil and chemical tankers ordered by Hanwha Shipping. The event brought together executives from HPSI, Hanwha Shipping, and Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) to mark the beginning of a multiyear vessel construction program, with deliveries scheduled from 2029 through 2030.

Designed to transport crude oil, refined petroleum products, and chemicals, the approximately 49,500-deadweight-ton (DWT) tankers will be built in the United States and designed to comply with the Jones Act, supporting the continued development of the U.S. commercial maritime fleet.

The MR tankers will feature an energy-efficient design and meet International Maritime Organization (IMO) Type 2 and Type 3 standards, which set requirements for safely carrying chemical cargoes based on their potential safety and environmental hazards. The vessels will also offer an optional Type II configuration with 18 segregations, allowing different cargoes to be kept separate during transport.

"Today's steel-cutting ceremony represents an important step forward for Hanwha Philly Shipyard and our workforce," said Hyuk Kim, President of Hanwha Philly Shipyard. "A strong shipbuilding industry depends on consistent production, skilled people, and the ability to deliver quality vessels to our customers. This four-vessel program provides an important foundation for that work, and our focus now is on executing safely, efficiently, and successfully."

The program also reflects the coordination of Hanwha's U.S. shipbuilding operations, bringing together HPSI's vessel construction capabilities and Hanwha Shipping's commercial maritime business. HPSI operates within Hanwha's growing U.S. shipbuilding organization under Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA), which provides strategic leadership and oversight of its U.S. shipbuilding operations. This alignment connects Hanwha's commercial maritime activities with its shipbuilding capabilities in the United States, supporting the execution of the four-vessel program.

"The steel cutting of the first of four vessels in Hanwha Shipping's Medium Range tanker program represents much more than the start of construction. These vessels represent an investment in America's maritime future, energy security, and industrial capability," said James Sagar, CEO of Hanwha Shipping. "They will join the Jones Act fleet to transport the fuels that power American homes, businesses, and communities safely and efficiently.

"At a time when the domestic tanker fleet continues to age, these vessels will help modernize U.S. maritime transportation and enhance the resilience of America's energy supply chain. This program is also significant because it represents the first MR tanker constructed in the United States in nearly a decade. Through this investment, Hanwha is reaffirming its commitment to the United States, supporting highly skilled American jobs, and helping strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base that is critical to our nation's economic and strategic interests."

The MR tanker program also adds to HPSI's established history of constructing Jones Act commercial vessels and supports the Shipyard's continued development as a U.S. shipbuilding center. Alongside the recent award of the Landing Ship Medium (LSM) program, which marks HPSI's first U.S. Navy shipbuilding opportunity, and other ongoing commercial programs, the four-vessel order contributes to a sustained production pipeline that supports workforce development, operational improvements, and long-term industrial capability.

About Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.

The Shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, ocean, aerospace, finance, and retail & services industries.

For more information, visit www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com.

Hanwha Shipping

Hanwha, one of the largest South Korean conglomerates with growing investments in the U.S., added shipping to its scope of operations with the formal establishment of Hanwha Shipping in April 2024. Hanwha Shipping, a subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean, aims to take a leading position in the American shipping ecosystem by deploying next generation digital technologies and advancing the resilience and robustness of America's energy security and maritime industrial base.

Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit www.hanwhadefenseusa.com.

Contact Information

Rob Loveless, Communications Manager

Phone: (267) 983-3966

Email: Rob.Loveless@hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hanwha-philly-shipyard-begins-construction-of-first-vessel-in-four-tan-1253118