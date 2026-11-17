EQS-Ad-hoc: Sasol Financing USA LLC / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

Sasol Financing USA LLC: SASOL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE INVITATION TO REPURCHASE OUTSTANDING US$750 MILLION 4.5% GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2027



17-Nov-2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sasol Financing USA LLC 1209 Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801 United States of America Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (pursuant to § 4 I No. 1a WpAV). NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")), OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SASOL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE INVITATION TO REPURCHASE OUTSTANDING US$750 MILLION 4.5% GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2027 Sasol Financing USA LLC announces the results of the invitation by Sasol Financing International Limited (the "Purchaser"), to repurchase for cash the outstanding US$750 million 4.5% guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2027 issued by Sasol Financing USA LLC (the "Issuer") (ISIN: XS2546248373) (the "2027 Convertible Bonds") (the "Invitation"). The Invitation was announced by the Purchaser earlier today and is more fully described in an invitation term sheet (the "Invitation Term Sheet") prepared by the Purchaser in connection with the Invitation and dated 17 November 2026. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the announcement dated 17 November 2026 announcing the Invitation (amongst other things). As at the expiration deadline for the Invitation at 6.30 p.m. (SAST) on 17 November 2026, the Purchaser had received valid offers to sell from Eligible Bondholders representing approximately US$737.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Convertible Bonds (representing approximately 98.4 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Convertible Bonds originally issued). The Purchaser announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at approximately US$737.8 million and, accordingly, the Purchaser will accept for purchase all 2027 Convertible Bonds validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Invitation in full, with no pro rata scaling. Eligible Bondholders whose 2027 Convertible Bonds are accepted for purchase in the Invitation will receive the Repurchase Price, being US$215,000 per US$200,000 in principal amount of the 2027 Convertible Bonds, plus accrued interest to (but excluding) the Invitation Settlement Date (which, on the basis of the expected Invitation Settlement Date, will amount to US$400 per US$200,000 in principal amount of the 2027 Convertible Bonds). Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and the satisfaction or waiver of the Invitation Settlement Condition (each as defined in the Invitation Term Sheet), settlement of the repurchases pursuant to the Invitation is expected to occur on or around 24 November 2026 (the "Invitation Settlement Date"). The 2027 Convertible Bonds repurchased by the Purchaser through the Invitation will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions. If the Financing Condition is satisfied or waived and the Invitation Settlement Condition is satisfied or waived, then following the Invitation Settlement Date, approximately US$12.2 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Convertible Bonds is expected to remain outstanding. Following the cancellation of the 2027 Convertible Bonds repurchased in the Invitation, as less than 15 per cent. of the principal amount of 2027 Convertible Bonds originally issued will remain outstanding, the Issuer intends to exercise the clean-up call and redeem the remaining outstanding 2027 Convertible Bonds, in whole but not in part, at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2027 Convertible Bonds. BofA Securities and Mizuho acted as Joint Dealer Managers for the Invitation. 17 November 2026

Joint Dealer Managers:

Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Securities")

Mizuho International plc ("Mizuho") Market Abuse Regulation This announcement relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the "EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The person responsible for the release of this information is Elizna Viljoen, Group Company Secretary, Sasol Limited (T: +27 10 344 5000). NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION THEREOF CONSTITUTES AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL 2027 CONVERTIBLE BONDS (AND OFFERS OF 2027 CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE INVITATION WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FROM HOLDERS OF 2027 CONVERTIBLE BONDS) IN ANY CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IN THOSE JURISDICTIONS WHERE THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS REQUIRE THE INVITATION TO BE MADE BY A LICENSED BROKER OR DEALER AND EITHER OF THE JOINT DEALER MANAGERS OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES IS SUCH A LICENSED BROKER OR DEALER IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION, THE INVITATION SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE MADE BY SUCH JOINT DEALER MANAGER OR SUCH AFFILIATE, AS THE CASE MAY BE, ON BEHALF OF THE PURCHASER IN SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE INVITATION TERM SHEET. THE INVITATION TERM SHEET CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE INVITATION. THE JOINT DEALER MANAGERS ARE ACTING EXCLUSIVELY ON BEHALF OF THE PURCHASER AND NO ONE ELSE IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVITATION. THE JOINT DEALER MANAGERS WILL NOT REGARD ANY OTHER PERSON AS THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS IN RELATION TO THE INVITATION AND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE TO ANYONE OTHER THAN THE PURCHASER FOR PROVIDING THE PROTECTIONS AFFORDED TO THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS NOR FOR PROVIDING ADVICE IN RELATION TO THE INVITATION OR ANY TRANSACTION, ARRANGEMENT OR OTHER MATTER REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. NONE OF THE JOINT DEALER MANAGERS OWES ANY DUTY TO ANY BONDHOLDER.



End of Inside Information



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