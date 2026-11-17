GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, announced management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

November 17-18: 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, New York, NY (one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, November 18)

15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, New York, NY (one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, November 18) November 19-20: 7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week: 1x1 Event

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TSS management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to tssi@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

tssi@haydenir.com TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism, CFO

(512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1253127