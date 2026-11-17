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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Fairplay Ventures Inc. ("Fairplay" or, the "Company") (TSXV:FPY.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has filed its filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated November 13, 2026 on its SEDAR+ profile in connection with the proposed business combination among the Company, Ampere Metals Pty. Limited ("Ampere"), Ampere Finco Ltd. ("Finco") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction"). In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Finco is anticipated to complete a "best efforts" private placement of a minimum of 8,000,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") and a maximum of 13,333,334 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt, for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,000,000 and maximum aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000.

The Proposed Transaction, once complete, is expected to result in the reverse takeover of Fairplay (following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the "Resulting Issuer") and will constitute Fairplay's Qualifying Transaction, as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The TSXV has conditionally approved the Proposed Transaction and the listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Shares") on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "AMP" following completion of the Proposed Transaction. Final approval from the TSXV is subject to Ampere and the Resulting Issuer meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSXV, upon the satisfaction of which Fairplay, Ampere and Finco may proceed to close the Proposed Transaction. Fairplay will issue a press release once the date on which trading in the Shares is expected to commence on the TSXV.

Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement on Fairplay's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca as well as the news releases of Fairplay dated July 7, 2026, September 30, 2026 and October 14, 2026. The Filing Statement provides detailed information about, among other things, the Proposed Transaction, Ampere and the Resulting Issuer. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

About Ampere Metals Pty. Limited

Ampere is an Australian based silver-gold mining company, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, which is focused on delivering value through high-quality projects. Led by a seasoned team, it targets geologically strong, and economically viable assets to deliver sustainable returns. Ampere holds an option to acquire the mineral rights and landholdings applicable to the Virginia Silver Project.

About Fairplay Ventures Inc.

Fairplay was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) in July of 2019. Fairplay is headquartered in Toronto and is listed as a capital pool company on the TSXV, and the Fairplay Shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol FPY.P. Fairplay's business objective is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction." Fairplay has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. It is intended that the Proposed Transaction, when completed, will constitute Fairplay's "Qualifying Transaction".

Further Information

Fairplay will provide further details in respect of the Proposed Transaction in due course by way of news release. However, Fairplay will make available to the TSXV all information, including financial information, as required by the TSXV and will provide, in a news release to be disseminated at a later date, required disclosure.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Fairplay and Ampere was supplied by the Parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other Party, and each Party and its directors and officers have relied on the other Party for any information concerning the other Party.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

For further information please contact:

Fairplay Ventures Inc.

Mark Scarrow - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 416-617-0305

Email: mark@thescarrows.com

Ampere Metals Pty. Limited

Eduardo Piñero - Managing Director

Tel: +61 438 060 881

Email: eduardo.pinero@amperemetals.com

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States, nor may there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice on Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about the Parties' expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", "aims", "strives", "seeks", "believes", "can", "could", "may", "predicts", "potential", "should", "will", "estimates", "plans", "mileposts", "projects", "continuing", "ongoing", "expects", "intends" and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of: completion of the Proposed Transaction, if it is to be completed at all; satisfaction of the conditions precedent to closing of the Proposed Transaction, receipt of all regulatory approvals with respect of the Proposed Transaction, including approval of the TSXV; and if applicable; the resumption of trading of the shares of Fairplay.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to Fairplay's experience and its perception of historical trends which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: the timely receipt of the TSXV's, third parties', and regulatory bodies' approvals in connection with the Proposed Transaction, and ancillary matters related thereto; satisfactory completion of due diligence, in a timely manner by the Fairplay and Ampere; all closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction being satisfied and the closing of the Proposed Transaction occurring as anticipated; market competition; general business and economic conditions; no material changes with respect to the Parties and their respective businesses; and the possibility that results from the resulting issuer's growth and development plans will not be consistent with Fairplay's expectations.

Although Fairplay believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it because Fairplay can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Fairplay, including, without limitation, the following risk factors: Fairplay and Ampere will not obtain all requisite approvals for the Proposed Transaction, including the approval of the TSXV (which may be conditional upon amendments to the terms of the Proposed Transaction); volatility within the stock markets may adversely affect the price of the resulting issuer's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the Proposed Transaction not being completed on the terms anticipated or at all, including due to a closing condition not being satisfied, such as the inability to obtain receipt of all necessary securityholder, third party, TSXV, and regulatory approvals or consents.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors are contained in Fairplay's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its final long form prospectus dated October 22, 2021, and which are available on Fairplay's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Fairplay undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Fairplay Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fairplay-ventures-inc.-announces-filing-of-filing-statement-in-connection-with-qu-1253166