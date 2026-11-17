At the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Commodity TV talks with Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, CEO of Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE American: CTGO, TSX: CTGO), about the company's self-funded growth plan in Alaska and British Columbia. Topics: Strategy: a five-year plan to grow from about 60,000 oz to 200,000 oz of gold plus 5 Moz of silver a year Manh Choh (30%, operated by Kinross): Q3 weather impact, improving recoveries and quarterly dividends to Contango Direct shipping ore: "rocks in a box" shipped to the Fort Knox mill Lucky Shot: resource update and feasibility study planned for 2027, with about $50-60 million to reach production Kitsault Valley: high-grade silver resource, 56,000 m drilled in 2026 and an initial assessment planned for 2027 Johnson Tract: FAST-41 permitting with a production target around 2030 Capital: 33.5 million shares outstanding and growth funded from cash flow Interview: Marc, Commodity TV Contango CTGO Gold Silver Alaska Kitsault RickVanNieuwenhuyse DeutscheGoldmesse CommodityTV Company overview: Contango Silver & Gold Inc. ? https://www.contangoore.com/ ISIN: US21077F1003, WKN: A1C9SC, FRA: F85.F More videos about Contango Silver & Gold Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/contango-ore-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Production Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv