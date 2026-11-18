ELEGOO Showcases New Solutions Across Resin Printing, FDM Printing and 3D Scanning at Formnext 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, kicked off its participation at Formnext 2026 today, showcasing its latest product developments and offering visitors an exclusive first look at upcoming innovations. At booth 12.0-C02, ELEGOO brought together live product demonstrations, new innovation previews, and creator-led sessions, highlighting its continued exploration of resin printing, multi-material FDM printing, and connected creative workflows.

Kevin Wang, Co-founder and Vice President of ELEGOO, said, "We're continuously exploring new possibilities across different technologies to bring more versatile tools and solutions to creators. At Formnext this year, we're excited to share a preview of our upcoming developments in resin and FDM printing, alongside our latest 3D scanning solutions. The show also gives us a great opportunity to connect with creators and industry partners, exchange ideas, and be part of the conversations shaping the industry."

A First Look at What's Next in Resin and FDM Printing

Among the highlights, ELEGOO presented the Saturn 5 Ultra, its upcoming resin 3D printer. Designed as an all-round desktop resin printer, it combines high-precision performance and improved durability with enhanced productivity and ease of use. Its intelligent resin management system automates resin monitoring and replenishment, while design improvements simplify setup, maintenance, and operation. The Saturn 5 Ultra is currently planned for an early Q1 2027 launch.

ELEGOO also gave visitors an exclusive first look at the Centauri X Ultra, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the Centauri series with its move into multi-printhead technology. Featuring four independent printheads, this upcoming FDM 3D printer explores new possibilities in multi-color and multi-material printing. Quick printhead switching helps minimize material waste during color changes, while compatibility with rigid and flexible materials enables a wider range of functional and creative applications. Its unexpected debut at Formnext drew visitors to the ELEGOO booth, sparking curiosity about the new addition to the Centauri series.

Experiencing the 3D Scanning Workflow with M1 Ultra

Another key highlight at the booth is the M1 Ultra, ELEGOO's first all-in-one smart 3D scanner. Through live demonstrations, visitors can experience its scanning capabilities and explore a complete workflow, from capturing physical objects to processing digital models with ELEGOOSCAN software. With metrology-grade accuracy of up to 0.02 mm and multiple scanning modes for different object sizes, surfaces, and levels of detail, the M1 Ultra supports applications ranging from reverse engineering and product development to digital archiving and 3D printing.

Connecting with Creators and the Global 3D Printing Community

Beyond product demonstrations, ELEGOO is hosting daily creator workshops at around 4:00 p.m., featuring experienced 3D printing creators who share practical insights, creative applications, and firsthand experiences with ELEGOO products. The sessions have attracted groups of visitors gathering around the booth to watch live demonstrations and interact with the creators, adding an engaging, community-driven dimension to the exhibition. ELEGOO is also holding daily prize draws, offering visitors the chance to win 3D printers and ELEGOO-branded gifts and accessories.

ELEGOO will continue showcasing its products and innovations at Formnext 2026 through November 20 at booth 12.0-C02, Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visitors are welcome to stop by to experience live demonstrations and explore ELEGOO's latest developments firsthand.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

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