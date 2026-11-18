PingPong Hits $300 Billion in Annualised Transaction Volume as APAC Surges, and Launches "Currentz" for Banks

Annualised transaction volume passes $300 billion, up 80% year on year, with APAC among the fastest-growing regions

Malaysian customer numbers up 500% and transaction volume up 300%; Singapore volume up 400% year on year, built on local licences, local-currency accounts and a scalable, localised operating strategy

"Currentz" lets banks offer their business customers global and local multi-currency collections, payouts and foreign exchange through one API, under their own brand

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong, the intelligent payments infrastructure for businesses, is now moving more than $300 billion a year for its customers, up 80% year on year, with Asia-Pacific one of the fastest-growing parts of the business.

The numbers reflect more than a decade spent building its core operating system: licences, local bank connections and ?localised service capabilities?. PingPong now holds 82 financial licences and serves more than 750,000 businesses in over 200 countries and territories, from independent online sellers to enterprise platforms.

Alongside the milestone, PingPong today launched Currentz, its new product for banks. Through a single API, banks can plug into PingPong's global payments network and offer cross-border services to their own clients, without building the infrastructure themselves.

Key figures

$300 billion in annualised transaction volume, up 80% year on year

82 financial licences held globally

750,000+ active businesses

200+ countries and territories served

Why APAC is growing so fast

PingPong has maintained a long-standing operational presence across the APAC region, with local teams established in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. Over the years, it has expanded its compliance framework and licensing coverage throughout Southeast Asia. Recently, it has deepened its operations and capability in the region through licences in Singapore and Malaysia. As a result, customer numbers in Malaysia have risen 500% and transaction volume 300%, while Singapore's volume is up 400% year on year.

The growth is driven by rapidly rising demand for PingPong's financial infrastructure from local businesses going global. A local licence can enable a business in Kuala Lumpur or Singapore to collect, pay out and convert in local currency directly, rather than routing money through an offshore entity, which can make payments cheaper and faster to settle. PingPong's localisation strategy underpins that performance. Singapore remains the Group's APAC headquarters, with teams and offices across six major Southeast Asian countries supporting the growth ambitions of local businesses.

Currentz: PingPong's network, inside your bank

Most banks want to offer their business customers cross-border payments. Few want to spend years acquiring licences and building local rails in 20 markets to do it. Currentz solves that by embedding PingPong's global and local multi-currency collection, payout and foreign exchange capabilities into a bank's existing services. The bank keeps its brand, its customer relationship and its systems; PingPong supplies the network underneath. CIMB and KBank are putting the model into practice.

Behind Currentz sit 11 years of cross-border experience, 82 licences and direct connections to more than 260 banks and financial institutions. For a bank, that means:

One API to access PingPong's network covering 200+ countries and territories for collections, payouts and FX;

Compliance already done: PingPong's licences cover APAC, the EU, and other core trade markets, so banks avoid building licensing frameworks one country at a time;

The full stack: collections, payouts, FX, acquiring, cards and treasury, ready to switch on in supported markets;

Multi-currency depth: global collection accounts in 30+ currencies and local accounts in 40+ currencies, with coverage across Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa;

Proven sector playbooks for e-commerce, digital entertainment, online travel and consumer brands;

Local support from 44 offices in 18 countries.

Jianqin Shu, APAC CEO and Group Partner at PingPong, said:

"Today our infrastructure powers $300 billion a year for over 750,000 businesses, up 80% year on year, on a foundation of 82 licences and direct connectivity in every major trade corridor. APAC continues to grow strongly for us, and our progress in Malaysia and Singapore shows what local licences, local teams and partnerships with banks such as CIMB and KBank can unlock. With Currentz, we are now taking that same infrastructure to banks, so they can offer their customers cross-border services under their own brand and take their own business global."

About PingPong

Founded in 2015, PingPong is the intelligent payments infrastructure for businesses, supporting more than 750,000 active businesses across over 200 countries and territories. The company processes over $300 billion in annualised transaction volume, holds 82 financial licences worldwide and works with more than 600 ecosystem partners and 260 banks and financial institutions. PingPong employs over 1,700 people across 44 offices in 18 countries.

For more information, visit www.pingpongx.com.

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