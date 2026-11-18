Midea Showcases Full-Stack AIDC Cooling Solutions and Industry Insights at DCW Middle East 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center World Middle East 2026 (DCW ME) concluded on November 18 in Abu Dhabi. As AI demand surges across the Middle East, data centers face a dual challenge: high-density rack deployments and 50°C+ ambient temperatures straining conventional cooling.

Under the theme "Cooling AI. Delivering Certainty.", Midea showcased its full-stack cooling portfolio spanning air and liquid scenarios, including air-cooled screw chiller, air-cooled and water-cooled magnetic centrifugal chiller, and CDU solutions.

Beyond hardware display, Midea shared thought leadership at industry forums. Marwan AlObaidi, Regional Director of Data Center and Applied Business, Midea Building Tech., delivered a keynote "Cooling the Data Center Evolution: From Air to Liquid, From Cloud to AI," addressing the industry's transition under extreme regional climates.

Midea also hosted a roundtable, "Delivering the Pipeline: Supply Chain Realities for Data Centre Cooling in the Gulf." Offering a manufacturer's perspective, Midea facilitated peer-to-peer discussions with data center industry experts and ecosystem partners, tackling challenges across the project lifecycle, from early procurement planning and supply chain localization to locking in critical design decisions and ensuring system integration and commissioning, providing actionable strategies to enhance delivery certainty in the Gulf region.

Midea's air-liquid converged data center cooling solution utilizes high-efficiency air-cooled chillers as the core cooling source for the Middle East region, seamlessly combined with CDUs and fan walls. This setup supports dynamic air-to-liquid ratio adjustments, allowing the system to adapt to the Middle East's current air-cooling dominance while scaling for future high-density liquid-cooled workloads. Additionally, delivering a turnkey, full-spectrum product portfolio including air/water-cooled magnetic and screw chillers, hydraulic modules, CDUs, and fan walls accelerates deployment, simplifies system complexity, and lowers upfront capital expenditure (CAPEX).

For primary cooling, Midea showcased air-cooled chillers engineered for continuous operation at ambient temperatures up to 55°C, achieving zero capacity decay and minimizing the risk of heat-induced downtime. The AirBoost Inverter Air-Cooled Screw Chiller utilizes ultra-low-GWP (<1) R1234ze(E) refrigerant and permanent magnet synchronous inverter screw compressors (up to 97% efficiency). For grid-grade security, it ensures zero-inrush startup, active harmonic filtering (THDi < 5%), and full-load recovery within 120 seconds. Rare-earth aluminum microchannel heat exchangers validated through 9,000-hour salt spray testing ensure long-term durability in harsh, dusty, and coastal environments.

For secondary-side distribution, Midea presented two CDUs optimized for different density configurations. The ultra-high-capacity CDU delivers an industry-leading 2.6MW capacity with redundant hot-swappable components and predictive control for ±0.5°C stability, ensuring uninterrupted operation during maintenance. The Magnetic CDU, purpose-built for air-liquid hybrid setups, integrates magnetic bearing compression with free cooling. It boasts an IP67 rating for dusty environments, a modular prefabricated design that shortens time-to-market by over 20%, and a 70% reduction in floor space versus conventional water chillers, freeing up white space for critical IT equipment.

By delivering these cooling solutions alongside industry insights, Midea is supporting the Middle East's AI infrastructure with reliable and efficient thermal management across diverse data center environments.

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