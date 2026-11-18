MAXHUB and Canon Hong Kong Launch the World's First Co-Create 100 Project

Co-Create 100 Takes Root in a Real Workplace to Explore the Future of Collaboration

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB and Canon Hong Kong today launched the Co-Create 100 initiative at Canon Hong Kong's new head office in Cheung Sha Wan, marking the first Co-Create 100 project officially delivered by MAXHUB worldwide. Gary Lee, President and CEO of Canon Hong Kong, Anqi Chen, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, and Leo Zeng, Head of Global Branding at MAXHUB, attended the event, joined by 14 media outlets and 70 guests.

Hybrid work is changing the way organisations collaborate. Teams need to connect on-site and remote members in the same space, and communication across locations and time zones has become part of daily work. Companies increasingly want to validate collaboration solutions in real working environments rather than relying on showroom demos alone.

Co-Create 100 is MAXHUB's global brand collaboration programme, built around Microsoft Teams Rooms. It brings together customers and ecosystem partners to explore, develop and showcase new digital transformation solutions in real business settings. Canon Hong Kong's new head office provides a real-world setting to experience these solutions and share practical insights.

"A new office is more than a workplace. It is a smart collaboration space that connects employees, customers and partners," said Gary Lee, President and CEO of Canon Hong Kong. Canon is taking the lead in using smart office solutions in its own office, with the aim of showing how innovative technology can fit into real working scenarios and deliver more valuable business solutions to customers.

"Teams Rooms was built to keep hybrid work running smoothly, so every participant, whether in the room or remote, has an equally clear and inclusive experience," said Anqi Chen, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft. Microsoft is bringing the intelligence of Copilot into meeting rooms, helping people free themselves from routine tasks and focus on more creative communication and decision-making.

Across the meeting rooms, boardroom, training room and Business Experience Centre in Canon Hong Kong's new head office, 39 MAXHUB devices in 13 models have been deployed. The Microsoft-certified Teams Rooms solution matches the everyday Teams interface and lets employees join meetings with one tap. On site, guests also experienced the town hall space and everyday office scenarios to see how the solutions work in real operations.

"A truly good hybrid meeting experience should feel as natural as breathing, so complex technology stays behind the scenes and thinking can flow freely," said Leo Zeng, Head of Global Branding at MAXHUB. What the event lit up was not just a screen, but a new level of efficiency and a new future for smart collaboration in Hong Kong. MAXHUB will continue working with partners to bring Co-Create 100 to more markets and scenarios.

About MAXHUB

Founded in 2017, MAXHUB is a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications. The company specializes in interactive collaboration boards, all-in-one LED displays, video conferencing systems and digital signage.

MAXHUB ranks Global No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays, according to Futuresource and TrendForce.

Serving more than 140 countries and regions, MAXHUB operates with local teams in 33 countries and regions and 11 overseas subsidiaries. The company is a Microsoft-certified partner and collaborates with Intel, Zoom and Crestron.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maxhub-and-canon-hong-kong-launch-the-worlds-first-co-create-100-project-302943226.html