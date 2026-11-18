Created and published on behalf of Zefiro Methane Corp. The climate debate is gaining a new focus, and Zefiro could benefit economically from it! At the COP31 world climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, a particularly potent greenhouse gas moved further into the spotlight: methane. And time is pressing, as international climate policy seeks solutions that can be implemented quickly. Canadian environmental services provider Zefiro Methane (Canada: ZEFI | ISIN: CA98926D1069 | WKN: A3DVHU) is turning this enormous environmental problem into a scalable business model. Millions of orphaned oil and gas wells in the US continue to release methane - Zefiro measures the emissions, plugs the legacy wells and is thereby storming into a long-term remediation market. The latest quarterly results provide further evidence. In the first quarter of the 2027 financial year, revenue rose 30.7% quarter on quarter to USD 12.1 million, while gross profit increased by 43.1% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory at USD 0.1 million, while the net loss fell to USD 2.4 million. Even more important is the strategic starting position: around USD 40 million in government contracts secure visibility through June 2029, and seven new framework agreements open additional doors to the private sector. The Viking fleet is increasingly being utilised and is set to continue converting its capacity into revenue. At the same time, a new Isometric protocol could enable Zefiro to resume generating high-quality methane credits - an additional revenue model built on existing facilities and measurement technology. Following the operational turnaround, the growth story is now taking significant shape. When climate protection, government contracts and a new credit market come together, unassuming well remediation could become a remarkable stock market theme. Investors can still get involved at a valuation of around CAD 74 million!

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