- Meeting in Hong Kong, the International Green Fuels Alliance set up bodies on infrastructure, standards and trading ' and named the four gaps still keeping green marine fuels from reaching industrial scale.



HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Green Fuels Alliance (IGFA) convened its 2026 Second Council Meeting & Seminar in Hong Kong on Monday, one of a series of events under the 2026 World Maritime Merchants Forum (WMMF), where members reviewed the alliance's key decisions and debated what is still holding green marine fuels back.



The meeting was co-hosted by the WMMF, IGFA and the International Forum for Clean Energy (IFCE), and organised by China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Limited (CMI) and CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd. (CM ENERGY). Member representatives came from energy production, storage and bunkering, port operations, shipping, standards and certification, trading platforms, finance and research - the core links of the value chain.



Three committees, three bottlenecks



The alliance formally established three specialised committees covering green fuels infrastructure, standards and certification, and trading. Each is led by one of its council members: CM Energy Tech, China Power Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. (CPCEC) and IFCE.



The three bodies map onto the links that decide whether green fuels can reach industrial scale - physical networks, rulebooks and market trading - and are designed to break the bottlenecks in hardware, rule alignment and market mechanisms, giving the industry an organisational anchor for its green transition.



Mr. Zhimin Qian: from single projects to system-level deployment



Mr. Zhimin Qian, former chairman of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), told the meeting that green fuels are a pillar of the global energy transition and the only route for international shipping and aviation to reach net zero. He set out four priorities for the alliance's next phase.



First, the alliance should move from single-point projects to system-level deployment, focusing on key ports, priority routes and priority fuel types to accelerate green shipping corridors and bunkering pilot projects - closing the supply-and-demand loop first, then extending it into a network.



Second, it should move from working in silos to mutual recognition of standards, aligning green standards between China and Europe and among Belt and Road countries.



Third, it should shift from project-led work to mechanism-driven work, combining long-term offtake agreements, price discovery and a wider set of financial instruments, and exploring a dedicated fund that links green finance with carbon market innovation.



Fourth, it should make full use of Hong Kong's role as a 'super-connector', drawing on the city's strengths in international shipping, finance, professional services and trading to build a comprehensive system covering pricing, trading, testing, certification, bunkering, settlement and clearing.



Mr. Sichuan Wu: four structural gaps



Mr. Sichuan Wu, co-chairman of the IGFA Council and chairman of CMI, said the industry had moved past the exploratory question of whether green fuels exist and into a harder phase: whether capacity can be connected, whether standards can be mutually recognised, and whether a market can genuinely be built. Four structural problems stand in the way - mismatched supply and demand, production disconnected from offtake, standards barriers, and the absence of a trading platform.



'The alliance's core value is to organise and drive the things that are uneconomic for any single company but indispensable to the industry as a whole,' Wu said.



The alliance will push the drafting and certification of green fuel standards to prise open cross-border trade, build out infrastructure and green shipping corridors linking the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, the Middle East and Europe, and support the development of a green fuel trading platform. All of it, he said, serves Hong Kong's goal of becoming an international green fuel bunkering and trading centre.



Mr. Zhonghua Mei: procurement is no longer a choice



Mr. Zhonghua Mei, executive chairman of the IGFA Council and chair of its infrastructure committee, said the combined pressure of FuelEU Maritime, the EU Emissions Trading System and the IMO's net-zero framework has turned green fuel procurement from an option into an obligation.



The committee will map the state of, and the gaps in, facilities across production, storage, transport, bunkering and use; build an integrated standards system, layout plan and coordination mechanism; and drive cross-regional and cross-border bunkering projects so that the industry can move from pilot schemes to scale.



Mr. Weipeng He: certification as a route to market



Mr. Weipeng He, vice president of CPCEC and chair of the standards and certification committee, set out four priorities: tracking rule-making at the IMO and in the EU and forming expert working groups to issue technical guidance; exploring a book-and-claim mechanism suited to Hong Kong, with rules on the recognition, transfer and cancellation of green certificates and on mutual acceptance of certification results; helping green methanol, green ammonia and other fuels meet quality standards so that green production capacity can reach export markets; and using Hong Kong as a platform to take part in IMO rule discussions while working with China's standardisation authorities on international green fuel standards.



Mr. Edmund Yeung Lui-ming: from a port of tonnage to a port of value



Mr. Edmund Yeung Lui-ming, vice chairman of IFCE and chair of the trading committee, argued that Hong Kong must shift from a port measured in tonnage to a port that creates value, and that building a green marine fuel bunkering and trading centre rests on the word 'centre'.



Bunkering is the foundation of credibility, he said, while value-added services are the real competitive edge. Hong Kong should strengthen its credibility in international finance, shipping services, cross-border settlement, international certification and legal risk management, turning 'green' into a tradable attribute recognised by shipowners, banks and insurers.



The three committees later held parallel sessions on the outlook for global shipping decarbonisation rules and fuel pathways, the building of a sustainability certification system, and the positioning and formation conditions of a green fuel trading market in Hong Kong.



Earlier the same day, the 10th Hong Kong Maritime Week and the 2026 World Maritime Merchants Forum opened in Hong Kong under the theme 'Linking the World, Anchoring the Future', calling for closer coordination of global shipping resources and for freedom of navigation and safe, unimpeded sea lanes.



About IGFA



IGFA was founded at the 2025 World Maritime Merchants Forum, registered in the Hong Kong SAR in April 2026, and held its first council meeting in Shenzhen in May 2026. IGFA is a non-profit, non-governmental international cooperative organization, established on a voluntary and equal-footing basis by enterprises engaged in the production, storage, transportation, bunkering, and application of green fuels-including green power, green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) - as well as research institutes, certification bodies, investment institutions, and other relevant stakeholders.



Source: The International Green Fuels Alliance (IGFA)



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