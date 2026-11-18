Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) hosts its Capital Markets Day today at 9:30 am CET in Paris. Patrice Lucas, CEO, Cristina Riesgo, CFO, and Romain Barral, Director of Operations will present "Verallia Beyond", the Group's 2027-2029 strategic roadmap.

As the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food, Verallia operates 34 plants in 12 countries and partners with brands of all sizes to deliver innovative, customised and increasingly low-carbon solutions.

The food beverage glass industry environment has now normalized after several years of severe disruptions in Europe. Glass meanwhile enjoys strong, differentiating features and remains the material of choice for premium and sustainable packaging. Food beverage consumption is however expected to grow softly in the coming years in a still difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, leading to slightly positive glass demand growth (0-1% pa in volume).

Against this backdrop, Verallia Beyond is centered on customer service and relies primarily on self-help measures. The plan is built on five pillars:

Commercial: consolidating leadership and capturing new growth opportunities



Strengthen Verallia's positions in its historical markets, notably wines and spirits, while accelerating commercial development in faster-growing segments, particularly food and non-alcoholic beverages. This will be supported by tailored industrial capabilities, product innovation and closer customer relationships.

Industrial: taking operational excellence to the next level



Build on the proven success of the Performance Action Plan (PAP), increasing the annual net production cost savings target from 2.0% to at least 2.5%. Verallia will leverage its industrial expertise and Group-wide best practices to unlock further productivity gains, with a particular focus on energy efficiency and logistics.

Decarbonisation: leveraging Verallia's leadership to support customers



Continue advancing the Group's decarbonisation roadmap, leveraging its technological leadership and expertise in electric and hybrid furnaces, while prioritising investments that address customer needs and deliver long-term value.

Artificial intelligence: accelerating efficiency and innovation



Scale up the deployment of AI across industrial operations and support functions, building on existing applications to improve safety, quality, productivity and energy efficiency.

People: building on a strong culture to drive performance



Leverage Verallia's industrial expertise, employee engagement and talent development to support the execution of its strategic priorities and strengthen its capabilities across the organisation.

Together, these pillars are designed to create value beyond the cycle, through structural, superior profitability, high cash conversion and a stronger balance sheet. On this basis, Verallia sets the following targets for 2027-29:

Objective Horizon Baseline Assumptions drivers Profitability Achieve 24-26% adjusted EBITDA margin 2029 20.7% (9M 20261 0-1% demand growth p.a. (volume); moderate inflation; neutral spread; selected business gains

2.5% annual cash cost savings from PAP

Continued best-in-class SG&A Net income More than double net income €94m (FY25) Cash conversion Generate €750-850m of FCF 2027-29 cumulative €485m2 (2024-26 total) 8-9% capex to sales over 2027-29, no new capacity planned

Release of cash from WC optimisation Deleveraging Bring leverage below 2x net debt EBITDA 2028 2.5x (as of 09/26) IG territory/metrics as a priority

M&A is an option any pause in deleveraging should be temporary Shareholder remuneration Pay out a dividend of at least €1 per share 2027-28-293 €1.04 (paid in 2026) Visibility and sustainability as key parameters

Mix of cash and/or shares possible to leave room for quick deleveraging

Patrice Lucas, CEO of Verallia, said: "With Verallia Beyond, we move from resilience to acceleration. Our plan is centered on serving our customers and revolves around what we control: our industrial performance and our people. It is designed to expand profitability, generate strong free cash flow and quickly bring leverage back below 2x, while delivering sustained shareholder returns."

The event can be followed live via the following link: https://verallia.engagestream.euronext.com/capital-market-days-2026.

The presentation will be available at www.verallia.com at the start of the event, and a replay will be made available afterwards.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validated Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia has committed to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared with the 2019 baseline. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions about Verallia's present and future strategy and the economic environment in which Verallia operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Verallia's actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed and identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the Verallia universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 26 March 2026 and available on the Company's website (www.verallia.com) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes summarized information only and does not purport to be exhaustive.

This press release does not contain, nor does it constitute, an offer of securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

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____________________ 1 9M26 adjusted EBITDA margin. 2 Total 2024-26 FCF excluding restructuring cash-outs, with 2026 numbers based on €220m central guidance. 3 Out of 2026, 2027 and 2028 earnings, respectively. 4 DPS paid out in 2026 out of 2025 earnings (regardless of cash or share payment option).

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Contacts:

Press contacts



Lucas Hoffet +33 (0)6 16 04 64 61 verallia@shan.fr



Investor relations contacts



David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com



Benoit Grange and Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com