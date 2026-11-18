Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company" or "we", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN"), a leading product tanker company with a diversified and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, today announced results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2026.

The full report can be found in the Investor Relations section of Hafnia's website:

https://investor.hafnia.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Highlights and Recent Activity

Third Quarter 2026

Recorded net profit of USD 170.8 million or USD 0.34 per share 1 compared to USD 91.5 million or USD 0.18 per share in Q3 2025.

or USD 0.34 per share compared to or USD 0.18 per share in Q3 2025. Fee-based businesses generated earnings of USD 6.3 million 2 compared to USD 7.1 million in Q3 2025.

compared to USD 7.1 million in Q3 2025. Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) 3 earnings were USD 277.5 million compared to USD 247.0 million in Q3 2025, resulting in an average TCE 3 of USD 32,708 per day.

earnings were compared to USD 247.0 million in Q3 2025, resulting in an average TCE of USD 32,708 per day. Adjusted EBITDA 3 of USD 209.7 million compared to USD 150.5 million in Q3 2025.

of compared to USD 150.5 million in Q3 2025. 74% of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q4 2026 at USD 55,148 per day as of 13 November 2026.

of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q4 2026 at per day as of 13 November 2026. Net asset value (NAV)5 was approximately USD 5.2 billion, or approximately USD 9.80 per share (NOK 94.16), at quarter end.

Year-to-Date 30 September 2026

Recorded net profit of USD 628.3 million or USD 1.26 per share 1 compared to USD 230.0 million or USD 0.46 per share in YTD 9M 2025.

or USD 1.26 per share compared to USD or USD 0.46 per share in YTD 9M 2025. Fee-based businesses generated earnings of USD 22.9 million 2 compared to USD 22.9 million in YTD 9M 2025.

compared to USD 22.9 million in YTD 9M 2025. Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) 3 earnings were USD 932.9 million compared to USD 696.9 million in YTD 9M 2025, resulting in an average TCE 3 of USD 36,298 per day 4

earnings were compared to USD 696.9 million in YTD 9M 2025, resulting in an average TCE of USD 36,298 per day Adjusted EBITDA 3 of USD 695.7 million compared to USD 409.7 million in YTD 9M 2025.

of compared to USD 409.7 million in YTD 9M 2025. TCE per operating day is calculated as TCE income adjusted for the gains and losses recognized on the Forward Freight Agreements (FFAs), divided by available operating days.

1 Based on weighted average number of shares as at 30 September 2026. 2 Excluding dividend income from Hafnia's investment in TORM. 3 See Non-IFRS Measures Section below. 4 TCE per operating day presented here excludes downward adjustments of USD 2.3 mil for YTD 9M 2026 respectively; relating to operating segments that Hafnia exited in prior financial years. 5 NAV is calculated using the fair value of Hafnia's owned vessels (including joint venture vessels) and includes newbuilds on a committed basis (fair value less future instalment payments).

Søren Steenberg Jensen, CEO of Hafnia, commented:

This is my first quarterly letter as CEO of Hafnia.

I have been part of building this company since its beginnings in 2010, and I took over a business with a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet, and an experienced team at sea and ashore. My role now is to build on these strong foundations and take the company further. I want to thank our former CEO Mikael Skov for 16 years of leadership, and our seafarers and onshore colleagues for their ongoing efforts, particularly through a demanding geopolitical period.

More than six months after the conflict in the Persian Gulf began, the market is still far from normal.

Crude tankers have taken most of the market uplift. Their exceptional earnings pulled more LR2 vessels into dirty trades, which reduces the effective capacity of the clean fleet. Diesel markets are tight, inventories are low, and refinery runs are set to rise from their seasonal low in October. Heading into the winter market, the product tanker market is very strong.

Against this backdrop, Hafnia delivered a net profit of USD 170.8 million in Q3 2026, bringing our year-to-date profit to USD 628.3 million. Our fee-based business generated USD 6.3 million. Scheduled drydockings resulted in approximately 259 off-hire days in the quarter, and we expect approximately 99 off-hire days in Q4.

Our average fleet TCE1 for Q3 was USD 32,708 per day. As of 13 November 2026, 74% of our Q4 earning days are covered at an average of USD 55,148 per day. That supports a strong end to the year.

At the end of the third quarter, our net asset value (NAV2) rose to approximately USD 5.2 billion, up USD 0.8 billion from Q2 2026. This is equivalent to USD 9.80 (~NOK 94.16) per share. Higher vessel values across all segments amid a strong market and a higher value for our investment in TORM have driven the increase. Our net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio fell further to 11.9% at the end of the quarter, primarily reflecting strong operational cash flow generation and proceeds from our recent equity raise.

We remain strong believers in industry consolidation. However, our approaches to TORM have not been reciprocated, and we believe continued resistance and the passage of time would erode the benefits we had hoped to deliver for shareholders. We will therefore pursue other growth and consolidation opportunities to deliver value to our shareholders. In the coming quarters, we plan to exercise eight purchase options totaling approximately USD 235 million, adding the vessels to our owned fleet at prices well below their current market value. The investment in TORM has been financially successful, and after careful consideration of our options, the Board has determined that it would be best to exit our investment in TORM, preferably through a distribution to our shareholders of all our TORM shares as a special dividend.

The value of such a distribution would be well in excess of the maximum dividend distribution contemplated by our dividend policy and would also satisfy our dividend obligations for both Q3 and Q4 2026. If successfully completed, this distribution would pass the value of our TORM shares directly to shareholders and let each shareholder decide whether to hold or sell.

Based on TORM's closing share price of USD 33.73 on November 17, 2026, the special dividend would have a total value of approximately USD 686.6 million, or USD 1.2826 per Hafnia share. Hafnia would distribute 1 TORM share for every 26.3 Hafnia shares held, equivalent to 0.0380 TORM shares per Hafnia share. Entitlements that do not add up to a whole TORM share would be paid equivalent in cash, currently at USD 1.2826 for each Hafnia share they relate to. The special dividend would replace our cash dividends for Q3 and Q4 2026. The ratio would be fixed in shares, not dollars, and there would be no adjustment if the TORM share price moves before payment. Upon completion, the distribution would reduce Hafnia's NAV by approximately USD 1.28 per share. For more information, please see our separate announcement regarding the Company's plans for the potential special dividend.

Our ability to make such a distribution depends on cooperation from third parties. If we are unable to obtain that cooperation by November 25, 2026, we intend to declare and pay a cash dividend for the quarter of 90% of net profit, in accordance with our dividend policy. We expect to announce the distribution, along with the dividend record date, no later than November 25, 2026.

After Q1 2027, dividends will follow our adjusted dividend policy, under which we will pay out 100% of net profits as dividends when our net LTV is below 10%, and 90% when our net LTV is 10% or higher but below 20%.

From a standing start in 2010, Hafnia has grown into one of the world's largest product tanker companies through disciplined capital allocation. While the geopolitical and economic outlook remains uncertain, our scale and experienced team give us a solid foundation for the period ahead.

1 Adjusted to exclude gains/losses from derivatives. See Non-IFRS Measures Section below. 2 NAV is calculated using the fair value of Hafnia's owned vessels (including joint venture vessels) and includes newbuilds on a committed basis (fair value less future instalment payments).

Fleet1

At the end of the quarter, Hafnia's fleet consisted of 101 owned vessels2 and 11 time chartered-in vessels. The Group's total fleet includes 10 LR2s, 28 LR1s (including two bareboat-chartered in and two time-chartered in), 54 MRs of which 13 are IMO II (including nine time-chartered in), and 20 Handy vessels of which 18 are IMO II (including one bareboat-chartered in).

The average estimated broker value of the owned fleet1 was USD 4,521 million, of which USD 4,000 million relates to Hafnia's 100% owned fleet, and USD 521 million relates to Hafnia's 50% share in the joint venture fleet. Including Hafnia's 50% share in the joint venture fleet, the LR2 fleet had a broker value of USD 751 million3, the LR1 fleet had a broker value of USD 1,270 million3, the MR fleet had a broker value of USD 1,759 million4and the Handy fleet had a broker value of USD 741 million5. The unencumbered vessels had a broker value of USD 1,104 million. The chartered-in fleet had a right-of-use asset book value of USD 76.4 million with a corresponding lease liability of USD 75.6 million

1 Vessels under construction that are not delivered as at the financial reporting date are not included in this fleet count. 2 Including bareboat chartered in vessels; six LR1s and four LR2s owned through 50% ownership in the Vista Shipping Joint Venture and four IMO II MRs owned through 50% ownership in the Ecomar Joint Venture. 3 Including USD 396 million relating to Hafnia's 50% share of six LR1s and four LR2s owned through 50% ownership in the Vista Shipping Joint Venture; 4 Including USD 125 million relating to the four IMO II MRs owned through 50% ownership in the Ecomar Joint Venture; and IMO II MR vessels; 5 Including IMO II Handy vessels.

Market Review Outlook

Market Fundamentals

The third quarter saw a steady but uneven recovery in Middle East oil flows after the severe disruption of the second quarter. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil supply rose by 2.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) month-on-month to 105.4 mb/d in October, driven by Gulf producers. Crude exports from the region increased sharply, and flows through the Strait of Hormuz grew by 0.4 mb/d to 11.8 mb/d. Ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman helped lift these flows. In those transfers, cargoes shuttled through the Strait are moved onto other tankers for onward delivery. These inefficiencies have contributed to exceptional crude tanker rates.

The dislocation has also tightened product markets, particularly diesel. Although refined product exports from the Middle East recovered to 2.6 mb/d in October, highest level since the conflict began, they remain 44% below February levels. Diesel inventories fell at a time when they would normally build, ahead of autumn refinery maintenance and peak winter demand. Middle East net diesel exports in October were 0.8 mb/d lower year-on-year and Russian exports were down by 0.4 mb/d, only partly offset by higher supply from other sources.

For product tankers, the effect is mixed but increasingly supportive. In our view, lower exports from Russia and the Middle East have shifted sourcing to alternative suppliers, lengthening some trade routes and adding tonne-miles. Inventories are also low, with global oil stocks being observed at 462 mb below end-of February levels at the end of October.

Forward View

The outlook remains highly uncertain and depends on security in the Strait of Hormuz and the pace of recovery in Middle Eastern product exports.

The recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic threatens further gains, and damage to refineries continues to hold back product exports. High prices and a weaker economic outlook are also weighing on demand, particularly for diesel. The IEA now forecasts global oil demand to fall by 2.7 mb/d in 2026 and recover by 2.0 mb/d in 2027, leaving consumption 0.6% below 2025 levels. Inventories, however, remain supportive of seaborne trade.

Global refinery runs are forecast to rise from a seasonal low of 81.3 mb/d in October to 84.7 mb/d by year-end. IEA member countries have also backed faster emergency stock releases, with priority on diesel. In our view, rebuilding depleted strategic and commercial stocks should add further cargo demand, although the transition may be volatile.

For 2027, the IEA expects global oil supply to rise by 6.6 mb/d, well ahead of demand, as OPEC+ production recovers and non-OPEC+ output keeps growing. This would allow inventories to be rebuilt, but only if Gulf flows recover sustainably and the security situation stabilizes.

Tanker demand depends heavily on geopolitics, but the supply side is more predictable, and our view is unchanged. With crude tanker earnings at exceptional levels, more LR2s are moving into the Aframax trade. This reduces effective supply in the product tanker market and could also limit the net growth in clean-trading capacity from the existing orderbook, as we believe this migration pattern will continue.

While any easing of OFAC sanctions could bring some tonnage back into the mainstream market, we expect the impact to be limited. A significant share of OFAC-sanctioned tankers remains subject to UK or EU sanctions, limiting their access to certain trades. Furthermore, the relatively advanced age of these vessels could delay their return to mainstream trading, given potential maintenance, inspection, insurance, and commercial requirements.

Key Figures

USD million Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 YTD 2026 Income Statement Operating revenue (Hafnia vessels and TC vessels) 412.9 505.7 417.4 1,335.9 Profit before tax 180.5 279.2 171.7 631.5 Profit for the period 179.7 277.8 170.8 628.3 Financial items (12.0) (11.8) (9.8) (33.5) Share of profit from joint ventures 10.0 11.0 20.9 41.9 TCE income1 282.5 372.9 277.5 932.9 Adjusted EBITDA1 198.6 287.3 209.7 695.7 Balance Sheet Total assets 4,029.0 3,963.8 4,525.2 4,525.2 Total liabilities 1,487.6 1,313.8 1,453.5 1,453.5 Total equity 2,541.4 2,650.0 3,071.7 3,071.7 Cash at bank and on hand2 146.5 271.0 299.5 299.5 Key financial figures Return on Equity (RoE) (p.a.)3 29.5% 44.6% 25.3% 31.0% Return on Invested Capital (p.a.)4 22.7% 35.2% 18.9% 24.5% Equity ratio 63.1% 66.9% 67.9% 67.9% Net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio5 20.2% 13.0% 11.9% 11.9%

For the 3 months ended 30 September 2026 LR2 LR1 MR6 Handy7 Total Vessels on water at the end of the period8 6 22 50 20 98 Total operating days9 552 1,948 4,349 1,824 8,673 Total calendar days (excluding TC-in) 552 1,840 3,772 1,840 8,004 TCE per operating day10 38,919 43,052 30,220 25,713 32,708 Spot TCE per operating day10 101,307 45,682 32,839 26,327 35,220 TC-out TCE per operating day10 31,761 27,115 23,410 22,261 25,557 OPEX (USD per calendar day)11 9,388 9,177 9,061 8,356 8,948 G&A (USD per operating day)12 2,256

1 See Non-IFRS Measures section below. 2 Excluding cash retained in the commercial pools. 3 Annualised 4 ROIC is calculated using annualised EBIT less tax. 5 Net loan-to-value is calculated as all debt (excluding debt relating to the pools), including finance lease debt, minus cash (excluding cash retained in the commercial pools), divided by broker vessel values (100% owned vessels) and the lower of the market value or purchase price of the Torm investment. The calculation of net loan-to-value does not include debt or values of vessels held through our joint ventures. 6 Inclusive of nine IMO II MR vessels and 10 MR vessels under construction. 7 Inclusive of 18 IMO II Handy vessels. 8 Excluding six LR1s and four LR2s owned through 50% ownership in the Vista Shipping Joint Venture and four IMO II MRs owned through 50% ownership in the Ecomar Joint Venture. 9 Total operating days include owned vessel days and bareboat charter-out days. Vessel-owned days are defined as the total number of days, including waiting time, in a period during which a vessel is owned, technical off-hire days and docking days. Bareboat arrangements include sale-and-leaseback or time charter-in arrangements. 10 Adjusted to exclude gains/losses from derivatives. See Non-IFRS Measures section below. 11 OPEX includes vessel running costs and technical management fees. 12 G&A includes all expenses and is adjusted for costs incurred in managing external vessels.

Dividend Information

The board has not declared a dividend for the quarter yet. We believe it would be beneficial to our shareholders to distribute the 20,356,061 shares of TORM we own as a special dividend.

Our ability to make such a distribution, however, depends on cooperation from third parties, which is beyond our control. If we are unable to obtain that cooperation by November 25, 2026, we intend to declare and pay a cash dividend for the quarter of 90% of net profit, in accordance with our dividend policy. We expect to announce whether we will declare the special dividend through a distribution of the TORM shares or through a cash dividend in accordance with our existing dividend policy, along with the dividend record date, no later than November 25, 2026.

Please see our separate announcement for additional details regarding the Company's plans for the potential special dividend.

Webcast and Conference Call

Hafnia will host a conference call for investors and financial analysts at 9:30 pm SGT/2:30 pm CET/8:30 am EST on 18 November 2026.

The investor presentation will be available via live video webcast via the following link: Click here to join Hafnia's Investor Presentation on 18 November 2026

Meeting ID: 332 522 220 315 676

Passcode: tq2RY2AY

Download Teams Join on the web

Dial in by phone: +45 32 72 66 19"205333489# Denmark, All locations

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 202 970 533#

A recording of the presentation will be available after the live event on the Hafnia Investor Relations Page: https://investor.hafnia.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

About Hafnia

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 180 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

Non-IFRS Measures

Throughout this press release, we provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. For details on the Key Performance Indicators, refer to Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects of Hafnia's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 17 April 2026.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the financial period, the most comparable IFRS financial measure, for the periods ended 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025.

For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2026

USD'000 For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2025

USD'000 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2026

USD'000 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2025

USD'000 Profit for the financial period 170,765 91,503 628,298 230,028 Income tax expense 977 699 3,178 4,778 Depreciation charge of property, plant and equipment 49,044 51,969 144,230 152,471 Amortisation charge of intangible assets 107 83 319 Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets 70 (2,769) (71,768) (2,769) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (20,949) (4,351) (41,886) (10,344) Interest income (3,481) (2,746) (9,315) (8,830) Interest expense 9,777 9,992 32,295 36,828 Capitalised financing fees written off 1,528 977 2,320 Other finance expense 3,509 4,545 9,571 4,943 Adjusted EBITDA 209,712 150,477 695,663 409,744

Time Charter Equivalent (or "TCE")

The following table reconciles our revenue (Hafnia Vessels and TC Vessels), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to TCE income per operating day.

(in USD'000 except operating days and TCE income per operating day) For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2026 For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2025 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2026 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2025 Revenue (Hafnia Vessels and TC Vessels) 417,361 366,505 1,335,944 1,053,412 Revenue (External Vessels in Disponent-Owner Pools) 273,898 220,377 842,316 635,535 Less: Voyage expenses (Hafnia Vessels and TC Vessels) (139,901) (119,505) (403,082) (356,503) Less: Voyage expenses (External Vessels in Disponent-Owner Pools) (104,572) (80,240) (267,321) (249,412) Less: Pool distributions for External Vessels in Disponent-Owner Pools (169,326) (140,137) (574,995) (386,123) TCE income 277,460 247,000 932,862 696,909 Fair value adjustments on freight derivatives 6,223 26,863 Adjusted TCE1 283,683 247,000 959,725 696,909 Operating days 8,673 9,485 26,503 28,453 TCE per operating day1 32,708 26,040 36,212 24,493

Revenue, voyage expenses and pool distributions in relation to External Vessels in Disponent-Owner Pools nets to zero, and therefore the calculation of TCE income is unaffected by these items:

(in USD'000 except operating days and TCE income per operating day) For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2026 For the 3 months

ended 30

September 2025 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2026 For the 9 months

ended 30

September 2025 Revenue (Hafnia Vessels and TC Vessels) 417,361 366,505 1,335,944 1,053,412 Less: Voyage expenses (Hafnia Vessels and TC Vessels) (139,901) (119,505) (403,082) (356,503) TCE income 277,460 247,000 932,862 696,909 Fair value adjustments on freight derivatives 6,223 26,863 Adjusted TCE1 283,683 247,000 959,725 696,909 Operating days 8,673 9,485 26,503 28,453 TCE per operating day1 32,708 26,040 36,212 24,493

1 From Q3 2026 onwards, TCE per operating day has been adjusted to exclude gains/losses from derivatives

'TCE income' as used by management is therefore only illustrative of the performance of the Hafnia Vessels and the TC Vessels; not the External Vessels in our Pools. For the avoidance of doubt, in all instances where we use the term "TCE income" and it is not succeeded by "(voyage charter)", we are referring to TCE income from revenue and voyage expenses related to both voyage charter and time charter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the financial strength and position of the Group, operating results, liquidity, prospects, growth, the implementation of strategic initiatives, including a potential business combination with TORM plc ("TORM"), as well as other statements relating to the Group's future business development, financial performance and the industry in which the Group operates, which are other than statements of historical facts or present facts and circumstances. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as the terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "contemplate", "continue", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "likely", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "potential", "projects", "seek", "target", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot guarantee prospective investors that the intentions, beliefs or current expectations upon which its forward-looking statements are based will occur.

Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors include, but are not limited to:

general economic, political, security, and business conditions, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions in the Red Sea, sanctions and other measures;

general chemical and product tanker market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting supply and demand of crude oil and petroleum products or chemicals;

the imposition by the United States, China, EU and other countries of tariffs and other policies and regulations affecting international trade, including fees and import and export restrictions;

changes in expected trends in recycling of vessels;

changes in demand in the chemical and product tanker industry, including the market for LR2, LR1, MR and Handy chemical and product tankers;

competition within our industry, including changes in the supply of chemical and product tankers;

with respect to a potential transaction with TORM, uncertainty as to whether Hafnia or TORM will pursue, enter into or complete a potential transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from pursuit or completion of a potential transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of a potential transaction; and adverse effects on Hafnia's share price resulting from pursuit, completion of, or failure to complete a potential transaction;

our ability to successfully employ the vessels in our Hafnia Fleet and the vessels under our commercial management;

changes in our operating expenses, including fuel or cooling down prices and lay-up costs when vessels are not on charter, drydocking and insurance costs;

changes in international treaties, governmental regulations, tax and trade matters and actions taken by regulatory authorities;

potential disruption of shipping routes and demand due to accidents, piracy, conflicts or political events;

vessel breakdowns and instances of loss of hire;

vessel underperformance and related warranty claims;

our expectations regarding the availability of vessel acquisitions and our ability to complete the acquisition of newbuild vessels;

our ability to procure or have access to financing and refinancing;

our continued borrowing availability under our credit facilities and compliance with the financial covenants therein;

fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign currency exchange and interest rates;

potential conflicts of interest involving our significant shareholders;

our ability to pay dividends;

technological developments;

the occurrence, length and severity of epidemics and pandemics and the impact on the demand for transportation of chemical and petroleum products;

other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; and

other factors set forth in "Item 3. Key Information D. Risk Factors" of Hafnia's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 17 April 2026

Because of these known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the outcome may differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made. Hafnia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117261551/en/

Contacts:

Søren Steenberg Jensen, CEO Hafnia

sst@hafnia.com