Reference is made to the announcement made by Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") on 18 November 2026 announcing the Company's third quarter 2026 results and intention to pay a special interim dividend (the "Special Dividend"). Our preference is to pay the Special Dividend by distributing all 20,356,061 Class A shares of TORM plc ("TORM" and those shares, the "TORM Shares") held by Hafnia to its shareholders (a "Share Distribution"). The completion of a Share Distribution requires cooperation and coordination with third parties. If the Company is unable to secure the cooperation of necessary third parties and resolve certain technical matters necessary to timely process and effectuate a Share Distribution, the Company intends to instead apply its existing dividend policy and pay a cash dividend for the third quarter of 90% of net profit.

We remain strong believers in industry consolidation. However, our approaches to TORM have not been reciprocated, and we believe continued resistance and the passage of time would erode the benefits we had hoped to deliver for our shareholders. We will therefore pursue other growth and consolidation opportunities to deliver value to our shareholders. The investment in TORM has been financially successful, and after careful consideration of our options, the Board has determined that a Share Distribution would be best for the Company and its shareholders to exit this investment.

The Company expects to announce whether it will declare the Special Dividend by way of a Share Distribution or apply its existing dividend policy, along with the dividend record date, no later than 25 November 2026. If the Special Dividend is declared and paid through a Share Distribution, the Company expects that the Special Dividend will satisfy the Company's anticipated regular dividend requirements for both the third and fourth quarters of 2026. If the Company instead pays a cash dividend in accordance with its existing dividend policy, the dividend for the third quarter will be 90% of net profit, and the Company will separately determine its fourth quarter dividend upon reviewing its fourth quarter results in accordance with its existing dividend policy.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 180 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements", including as defined under applicable laws, such as the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and nature of the expected Special Dividend and ability to pursue other growth and consolidation opportunities, that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Søren Steenberg Jensen

CEO Hafnia Limited

sst@hafnia.com