TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or "the Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in higher yielding, less liquid asset-backed securities ("ABS"), is pleased to announce its Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026.

Financial highlights

NAV Total Return per Ordinary Share of 4.46% (FY March 2026: 6.85%)

Half year dividend declared at 4p per Ordinary Share, in line with the FY target of 8p (FY March 2026: 10.81p)

Total net assets rose to £989.59m (FY March 2026: £926.53m)

TFIF traded at an average premium of 1.87% during the period, an increase on the previous period and in contrast to the wider investment company sector

The Company issued 76,500,000 new Ordinary Shares during the period, raising £83m, making it the second largest issuer of shares in the investment company sector (AIC)

Portfolio highlights

The portfolio maintained a book yield of 11.74% and a mark-to-market yield of 10.74%

Mezzanine ABS bonds contributed significantly to performance, buoyed by strong demand, with BB-rated credit card ABS returning 6.7%

Increased allocation to BB-rated Collateralised Loan Obligations ("CLOs"), in both Europe and the US, returned 7.5% and 5.5% respectively, accompanied by healthy income

Further to the widening of the investment remit of the Company last year, the portfolio now has a 10.6% allocation to US CLOs

A disparity in CLO performance during the period underlined the importance of active management and Manager selection

Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") transactions, where banks transfer mezzanine credit risk of a loan portfolio to third-party investors, remain a source of diversification for the portfolio, and returned 5.8% over the period

Outlook

The European securitised market has continued to perform well, absorbing new supply, despite ongoing credit-market volatility and geopolitical tensions. TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("the Portfolio Manager") expects issuance to remain strong and anticipates growth in newer market segments, notably data centre securitisation.

Whilst collateral performance has remained resilient, the Portfolio Manager does not believe that current spreads adequately compensate investors for taking additional credit risk, considering rising geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. It therefore maintains its preference for secured assets from well-established lenders with proven track records through the cycle.

With the outlook for central banks and global growth tied to global commodity markets and the conflict in the Middle East, floating-rate securitised credit provides investors with negligible interest-rate volatility and higher income. At the same time, regulatory changes in Europe are expected to further strengthen the investment case for the asset class.

Commenting on the results, Bronwyn Curtis, OBE, Chair, said: "TFIF continues to deliver for investors, with active management of the portfolio by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, rotating between sectors to ensure a consistent, high income for shareholders.

"Reflecting its track record, TFIF continues to grow, issuing shares to satisfy investor demand, and reaching a market capitalisation of £1bn during the period, a significant milestone for the Company.

"Looking forward, the current economic environment indicates a higher for longer rate environment, supportive of floating-rate ABS, and as a result, the Board remains confident in the Company's ability to deliver or improve on its annual target dividend of 8 pence per Ordinary Share."

Aza Teeuwen, Portfolio Manager of TFIF said: "Whilst elevated geopolitical and economic uncertainty persists, the ABS market continues to grow, with significant issuance from certain market segments - such as asset-backed finance - creating new investment opportunities. At the same time, it is anticipated that regulatory changes in Europe will further support the asset class, facilitating inward investment.

"During the period we have taken advantage of market volatility, adding and reducing risk in the portfolio as we rotated between allocations to CLOs - reducing exposure to single-Bs and increasing exposure to US BBs, diversifying the portfolio - and taking profits in the RMBS and ABS markets.

"Active management of the portfolio is key, particularly in volatile markets, to deliver in line with the investment remit of the Company. As such, we remain focused on allocating to higher-yielding, floating-rate ABS, from established lenders, to deliver these attractive levels of income."

Ends

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Matt Goss +44 (0) 20 7547 0541

Hugh Jonathan

JPES Partners +44 (0) 20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

Chris Flame

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0) 1481 745011

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND UNAUDITED CONDENSED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)

WHY INVEST IN TFIF?

Investment Objective and Investment Policy

The investment objective of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company" or "TFIF") is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns principally through income distributions. The Company's investment policy is to deliver a target annual total return for investors of the Sterling Overnight Indexed Average ("SONIA") rate published by the Bank of England ("BoE") plus 6% to 8%, by investing in a portfolio of less liquid asset-backed securities ("ABS") including (amongst others) Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities ("RMBS") and Collateralised Loan Obligations ("CLOs") in the UK, Europe, Australia and the US.

Why Invest in the Company?

An investment company with a compelling track record

Actively managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TFAM" or the "Portfolio Manager"), a leading manager of ABS portfolios, TFIF invests in secured assets, such as mortgages and secured corporate loans, from established lenders with a focus on short duration and strong liquidity to ensure flexibility in the portfolio. It has delivered a total return since inception of 182.35% or 7.94% on an annualised basis, and has not, to date, had a default in its portfolio.

Delivery of a consistent and competitive income since inception and through the interest rate cycle

TFIF has consistently beaten its annual target dividend since inception and through the interest rate cycle. With a current target of 8p per Ordinary Share per year, the Company pays substantially all of its net income as dividends, currently comprising payments of 2p per Ordinary Share per quarter, with a final balancing dividend at the Company's year end.

Exposure to growing asset class via a liquid, London-listed company

TFIF provides an opportunity to invest in ABS within an exchange-tradable equity wrapper, making an otherwise less accessible and growing asset class available to investors.

Regular realisation opportunity

The Company offers a realisation opportunity every 3 years whereby investors have the opportunity to sell their shares back to the Company at a 2% discount to net asset value ("NAV") should they wish to exit.

Portfolio diversification

With a low correlation to traditional asset classes, investing in TFIF can add diversification to portfolios, giving investors exposure to higher yielding, floating-rate assets, which provide an income at a spread over SONIA.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

NAV per Ordinary Share As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 106.79p 108.98p Share Price As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 108.80p 108.60p Total Net Assets As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 £989.59 million £926.53 million NAV Total Return per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 For the year ended 31 March 2026 4.46% 6.85% Dividends Declared per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 For the year ended 31 March 2026 4.00p 10.81p Dividends Paid per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 For the year ended 31 March 2026 6.81p 11.07p Ordinary Shares in Issue As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 926.71 million 850.21 million Repurchase Agreement Borrowing As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 3.71% 0.32% Number of Positions in the Portfolio As at 30 September 2026 As at 31 March 2026 234 215 Average Premium For the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 For the year ended 31 March 2026 1.87% 1.41%

Please see the 'Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures' for definitions of how the above performance measures are calculated.

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

Bronwyn Curtis OBE

In my capacity as Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, I am pleased to present my report on the Company's progress for the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 (the "reporting period").

Investment Performance

Another positive period for the Company commenced with the payment of the fourth quarter dividend for the previous financial year of 4.81p per Ordinary Share, which meant that the Company paid a total dividend of 10.81p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026. The Company has subsequently maintained its dividend policy, declaring another two dividends of 2p per Ordinary Share in respect of the current reporting period. The strategy of investing in higher yielding, floating-rate ABS has enabled the Company to deliver these attractive dividends, as substantially all excess investment income is paid out each year.

During the reporting period, the NAV per Ordinary Share moved from 108.98p to 106.79p, representing a decrease of 2.01%. This movement principally reflects the effect of the final dividend for the previous financial year, which became ex-dividend during the period and reduced the NAV per Ordinary Share by the amount of the distribution. On a total return basis, which takes account of dividends paid to shareholders, the NAV per Ordinary Share delivered a positive return of 4.46% for the six-month period.

Following the market uncertainty caused by the commencement of the US-Iran conflict, the Company's Ordinary Shares started the year trading at a small discount of 0.35% to NAV but subsequently traded at a premium to NAV for the remainder of the reporting period, with an average premium of 1.87%.

The Company's portfolio has not had any defaults in its investments since it was launched in 2013 and the portfolio did not see any material interest deferrals or defaults during this reporting period.

Dividend

The Company aims to distribute all its investment income to ordinary shareholders. The Company is currently targeting quarterly payments equivalent to an annual dividend of more than 8 pence per Ordinary Share per year. The fourth quarter dividend is used to distribute residual income (if any), generated in the year. Dividends paid by the Company in the reporting period totalled 6.81p per Ordinary Share, which are once again expected to exceed our annual target dividend by a substantial margin.

The Company has successfully met and exceeded its annual target dividend every year since its Initial Public Offering, with the following chart showing the Company's dividends declared per Ordinary Share in respect of each financial year.

Premium/Discount and Share Capital Management

In contrast to the majority of the wider investment company market, which continued to trade at discounts, I am pleased to report that the Company traded at an average premium of 1.87% over the reporting period.

Strong demand from both existing and new investors enabled the Company to issue 76,500,000 new Ordinary Shares during the reporting period. According to the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), TFIF was the second largest issuer of shares in the investment company sector during the first half of the year, raising a total of £83 million and taking the Company's market capitalisation over £1 billion for the first time in August 2026.

The Company has not bought back any shares in this reporting period due to the strong demand for its shares.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 10 September 2026 at the offices of the Company's Administrator, with all resolutions duly passed.

Market Overview

The reporting period was characterised yet again by heightened geopolitical uncertainty, evolving monetary policy expectations and increased volatility across global markets. The conflict between the United States and Iran remains a significant driver of investor sentiment, contributing to higher energy prices and renewed concerns that inflation may remain above central bank targets for longer. Political developments, including the US midterm elections, UK fiscal announcements and the French presidential election, also influenced market performance during the period.

Government bond markets experienced a significant sell-off as investors reassessed the outlook for inflation and fiscal sustainability. Against this backdrop, the floating-rate nature of securitised credit continued to provide an attractive source of income with limited exposure to interest-rate duration risk.

Securitised markets remained well-supported throughout the period. Investor demand carried on being robust despite elevated issuance volumes, helping spreads perform well compared with broader credit markets. ABS issuance remained strong, while continued growth in areas such as significant risk transfer ("SRT"), asset-backed finance and data-centre securitisations highlighted the increasing importance of securitisation in funding the real economy.

Overall, the Board believes securitised credit demonstrated considerable resilience during the period. Strong underlying collateral performance, attractive income generation and supportive market technicals provided a constructive environment for the Company's portfolio despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board and everyone associated with the Company, I would like to express our profound sadness at the passing of our colleague and Non-Executive Director to the Company, Joanne Fintzen, in September 2026. Joanne was a highly respected colleague whose experience, judgement and unwavering commitment made a significant contribution to the Company. The Board has commenced the process of finding a new director and will provide further announcements in due course.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises the importance of ESG considerations in the management of the Company's portfolio and continues to oversee the Portfolio Manager's approach to ESG integration and issuer engagement.

During the reporting period, the Portfolio Manager continued to engage with lenders regarding the availability and consistency of Scope 3 financed-emissions data for RMBS and other ABS investments. The Portfolio Manager also increased its focus on lenders' servicing capabilities and the support provided to customers experiencing financial difficulty. The Board considers this work particularly relevant given the continued pressure that higher interest rates and living costs may place on some borrowers.

ESG-labelled issuance increased during 2026, including through the application of green labels to certain data-centre securitisations. The Portfolio Manager also continued its involvement in CLO-related industry initiatives through the European Leveraged Finance Association and engaged with CLO managers on governance practices, with particular emphasis on transactions that have moved beyond their reinvestment periods.

Outlook

The Board agrees with the Portfolio Manager that the Company enters the second half of its financial year from a position of strength, with an attractive portfolio yield, resilient underlying collateral and access to a broad range of opportunities across the securitised credit market, albeit within an uncertain operating environment.

Since the period end, the macroeconomic and political backdrop has continued to evolve. In the United States, the midterm elections resulted in a change in the balance of power in Congress, with the Democratic Party gaining control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This has introduced a different political dynamic for the remainder of the current Presidential term, with market participants assessing the potential implications for the US fiscal and legislative outlook. The election outcome is appropriately treated as a post-period development because the elections took place in November 2026.

Monetary policy expectations have also continued to adjust. In November 2026, the BoE increased Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4.00% in response to increased inflationary pressures, including those arising from elevated global energy prices. The decision highlights the continued uncertainty surrounding the path of interest rates and reinforces the potential benefits of the Company's predominantly floating-rate exposure in an environment where inflation and rates may remain elevated for longer. The BoE's November 2026 Monetary Policy Summary confirms that the Monetary Policy Committee voted 8 to 1 to increase Bank Rate from 3.75% to 4.00%, against a backdrop of higher energy prices and UK Consumer Price Index inflation of 3.5% in September 2026.

The Board is therefore supportive of the Portfolio Manager's continued emphasis on secured assets, established lenders and robust collateral structures. The Board also supports maintaining appropriate liquidity and flexibility in the portfolio, so that the Company can respond to periods of market weakness and take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Against this backdrop, and given the Company's predominantly floating-rate portfolio and current medium-term rate expectations for UK interest rates, the Board is confident in the Company's ability to continue to deliver on the current annual target dividend of 8 pence per Ordinary Share.

Bronwyn Curtis OBE

Chair

17 November 2026

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REPORT

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, in our capacity as Portfolio Manager to the Company, are pleased to present our report on the Company's progress for the six-month period ended 30 September 2026.

Market Environment

Geopolitical developments have remained the dominant driver of markets throughout the reporting period, particularly the evolving conflict between the United States and Iran. Although a diplomatic resolution appeared more likely over the summer, tensions re-escalated during the third quarter, and rhetoric from both sides has been conflicting. Brent crude rose sharply during Q3 2026, ending the quarter above US$100 per barrel and reinforcing market expectations that inflation may remain above central bank targets for longer. Central banks responded to these pressures by adopting a more hawkish stance.

This shift was reflected in monetary policy decisions during the period. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased its cash rate by 25 basis points in May 2026 and again in September 2026, taking it to 4.60%, while the European Central Bank raised its key policy rates by 25 basis points in September 2026, taking the deposit facility rate to 2.50%. In the UK, the Bank of England maintained the Bank Rate at 3.75% throughout the period, although voting at its September 2026 meeting showed an increasingly hawkish bias, with three members voting for a 25 basis point increase. As the Company's investments are floating-rate and all currency exposures are hedged back to sterling, portfolio income effectively tracks changes in UK base rates. Higher rates therefore support distributable income, while the portfolio has negligible interest-rate duration exposure.

Alongside conflict-related supply-side pressures, market participants have continued to price in elevated political uncertainty, with the US midterm elections, UK Budget announcements and the French presidential election all weighing on risk sentiment during the period. Fiscal constraints persist across developed economies, resulting in a sharp repricing of government bond yields; the 30-year UK gilt yield topped 6% at the end of September 2026 for the first time since the late 1990s. Unemployment rates have fallen to 4.7% in the UK (August 2026) and 6.4% in Germany (September 2026). Furthermore, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indices ("PMIs") have recovered across Europe, with optimism rising from recent lows.

That said, the housing market has remained relatively soft, as the repricing of interest rates has continued to constrain mortgage lending; in the UK, the Nationwide Building Society Index recorded negative month-on-month readings from May 2026. Similar pressures are evident in Australia, where higher rates and housing-policy measures are weighing on house prices. Demand for consumer credit remains healthy, and collateral performance has been stable across most segments.

Issuance by hyperscale cloud computing service providers has grown significantly, alongside continued growth in data centre ABS issuance. The software segment of the loan market has broadly recovered, although dispersion has increased between credits according to the immediacy of the threat posed by artificial intelligence ("AI"). The European loan index (Morningstar European Leveraged Loan Index) closed the period at 96, up 1.5 points over the period but 30 cents below its intra-period peak, as broader credit softness weighed on pricing at the end of the month. Corporate earnings have proved resilient, and the European loan default rate remains muted at 1.62%. Nevertheless, sustained dispersion has been evident in the CLO market, most notably in single B-rated and equity tranches. The Company had no direct exposure to data centre or hyperscale cloud computing financing transactions at the period end.

Another area of growth has been asset-backed finance, including SRT issuance in Europe. Banks continue to leverage SRT as a capital tool at an increasing rate - in July 2026, issuance was estimated at €45 billion (Bloomberg). The demand for capital relief is significant from banks, but the investor landscape remains competitive, which has fuelled spread tightening.

While broader credit markets experienced spread softness towards the end of the period, the aforementioned technical demand in the ABS market supported securitised spreads, particularly in the mezzanine parts of the capital structure. Issuance has been strong, with €138 billion of new issuance in 2026 to the end of September, supported by €47 billion of CLO resets and refinancings. Liquidity conditions have also remained robust, underpinned by healthy primary issuance. Securitised markets are insulated from rates volatility due to their floating-rate nature, where interest-rate duration is negligible and income is supported by higher rates. However, the same conditions could place pressure on consumers, so collateral monitoring will remain a key focus.

Performance

European ABS performance over the past six months has been healthy and largely supported by carry. At the start of the period, spreads widened amid the early stages of the US-Iran conflict, but this quickly reversed, and despite significant issuance throughout the 2026 summer, ABS spreads reached year-to-date tights. BB-rated UK RMBS was priced at SONIA + 2.5% at the end of the period.

Over the period, mezzanine ABS bonds have contributed significantly to the performance of the Company, with BB-rated credit card ABS returning 6.7%. Spread momentum has been strong in this sector, given the strength in underlying demand. BB-rated CLOs in both Europe and the US, accompanied by healthy income have returned 7.5% and 5.5% respectively over the period. On the other hand, some B-rated and equity positions in European CLOs have weighed on portfolio performance.

The wave of repricing in the European loan market has constrained returns for CLO equity, as the stickiness of AAA-rated CLO spreads has narrowed the asset class's arbitrage. Additionally, the dispersion in secondary pricing for higher beta single B-rated CLOs has suppressed valuations in some cases.

Manager selection has become increasingly important when assessing the performance of European CLOs over the period. This is particularly true for CLOs that remain outstanding beyond their reinvestment periods, where managers differ significantly in their management of portfolio tails and trading approaches. These differences are clearly reflected in secondary trading levels.

We have also maintained our focus on SRT transactions, a sector that offers diversification opportunities for the Company and continues to provide strong income, returning 5.8% over the period.

The NAV per Ordinary Share total return was 4.46% for the six-month period to 30 September 2026.

Portfolio Allocation

Our focus during the reporting period has been, and will continue to be, on investing in higher-yielding, floating-rate ABS. In a higher-for-longer rate environment, these assets should continue to deliver attractive levels of income, which should, in turn, enable the Company to maintain or improve upon its annual dividend. At the end of the reporting period, the portfolio had a healthy book yield of 11.74% and a mark-to-market yield of 10.74%.

We both added and reduced risk in the portfolio on several occasions over the reporting period, primarily through rotations within the Company's CLO allocation and by crystallising profits in the RMBS and ABS markets. Liquidity in securitised markets remained strong throughout the period, as international accounts were active in both ABS and CLO markets.

The portfolio management team used a period of strong spread momentum at the start of the reporting period to execute a key rotation trade in the CLO market. As noted, the performance of post-reinvestment-period CLOs is heavily dependent on active management by the collateral manager, and outcomes for tranche investors have varied significantly. Accordingly, we reduced holdings in higher-beta single B-rated CLOs, and in their place, the team added equity positions in the primary market, where managers could take advantage of volatility in loan markets to create par value for the positions. We also added US BB-rated CLOs over the period, providing significant diversification to the Company's exposure. US CLOs now make up 10.6% of the portfolio.

The team crystallised profits on a number of high-coupon ABS bonds where prices were significantly above par and collateral performance had deteriorated. In addition, we have refinanced a portfolio of Dutch mortgages, releasing capital back to the Company. We continue to see value in SRT transactions, and added a number of corporate SRT positions during the period.

We decided to unwind the iTraxx Xover hedge at the start of the period, reflecting our expectation of medium-term stability in geopolitical tensions, a view that held throughout the summer. The portfolio's gearing increased to 3.8% at the end of the period, reflecting the market opportunities available.

There remains downside risk to fundamental performance from reflationary pressures and policy volatility. The loan market will need to address the 2028 maturity wall, although this is now primarily a concern for weaker credit profiles. In addition, sector-specific pressures remain in chemicals, construction and software. Against this backdrop, we continue to favour secured collateral, including mortgages, senior secured corporate loans and auto loans, from Western European countries whose governments have a proven track record of supporting consumers and corporates during recessions.

ESG

ESG disclosures in the ABS market have continued to evolve over the period. We have continued to maintain our engagement with lenders regarding Scope 3 financed emissions within RMBS and ABS transactions. Reflecting evolving market priorities, the team has also increased our engagement on servicing capabilities for consumers.

At the portfolio level, the team has focused its engagement with CLO managers on governance practices, particularly in relation to CLOs that are beyond their reinvestment periods. Over the period, we have engaged on twelve occasions to address ESG concerns for investments, which resulted in a change in investment view for some positions, where CLO managers displayed a lack of priority for debtholders over equity holders in their platform.

Market Outlook

European securitised markets continue to perform well despite sustained geopolitical tensions and broader credit-market volatility. The market has absorbed supply effectively, and we expect issuance to remain strong through to the end of 2026. We also anticipate growth in newer market segments, notably data centre securitisation.

Collateral performance has remained broadly resilient. However, we do not believe that current spreads adequately compensate investors for taking additional credit risk amid rising geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. Policy volatility is also likely to persist and could intensify these pressures. The outcome of the US midterm elections, which saw a change in control of Congress, adds a further consideration for markets as investors assess the potential implications for the US fiscal and legislative outlook. From a portfolio perspective, we believe this reinforces the case for maintaining discipline on credit selection and avoiding reliance on further spread compression to generate returns.

Against this backdrop, we continue to favour secured assets from well-established lenders with proven track records throughout the cycle, while maintaining elevated levels of liquidity and flexibility.

The outlook for central banks and global growth is highly dependent on the response of global commodity markets to tensions in the Middle East. In the UK, the BoE's decision in November 2026 to increase Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4.00% underlines the continuing challenge faced by central banks as renewed inflationary pressures constrain the scope for monetary policy easing. From our perspective, an environment in which policy rates remain elevated for longer continues to favour floating-rate assets, supporting portfolio income without introducing the additional duration risk associated with fixed-rate bonds. The BoE cited increased inflationary pressures, including elevated global energy prices, when raising Bank Rate.

In this environment, the floating-rate nature of securitised credit provides investors with negligible interest-rate volatility and higher income. Furthermore, regulatory changes remain an important tailwind for long-term spread momentum in the sector, strengthening the structural case for securitised credit and broadening the opportunity set available to the Company.

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

17 November 2026

TOP TWENTY HOLDINGS

as at 30 September 2026

Nominal/ Asset-Backed Fair Value Security Shares Security Sector* £ Percentage of

Net Asset Value UK LOGISTICS 2026-4 DAC '4X A' FRN 18/11/2036 40,000,000 CMBS 40,020,000 4.04 WILMSLOW ASSET BACKED SECURITIES SR 1 CL B FLTG RT 26,897,000 RMBS 26,897,134 2.72 DEUTSCHE BANK AG/CRAFT 202 '1X CLN' FRN 21/10/2035 33,000,000 SRT 24,840,978 2.51 UKDAC KPF7 A 0.00% 30/11/2072 21,090,000 RMBS 20,524,240 2.07 SILVERSTONE MASTER ISSUER PL '1 1A' FRN 21/1/2079 20,000,000 RMBS 19,964,180 2.02 UK MORTGAGES CORP FDG DAC KPF1 A 0.0% 31/07/2070 12,584,588 RMBS 18,056,732 1.83 UK MORTGAGES CORPORATE F 'KPF4 A' 0.00% 30/11/2070 19,262,098 RMBS 17,315,972 1.75 LLOYDS BANK PLC FRN 19/11/2029 16,750,000 SRT 17,225,131 1.74 DEUTSCHE BANK AG/CRAFT 202 '1X CLN' FRN 21/11/2033 22,000,000 SRT 17,119,226 1.73 EQTY. RELEASE FNDG. NO 5 '5 B' FRN 14/07/2050 16,500,000 RMBS 15,749,863 1.59 BANCO BPM 8.5% 31/03/2042 14,000,000 SRT 11,970,266 1.21 FCT JUNON 2026-1 A FLTG 10/08/2034 14,000,000 SRT 11,911,659 1.20 ARMADA EURO CLO XI DAC '11X SUB' VAR 15/01/2040 13,470,000 CLO 11,517,105 1.16 RRE 8 LOAN MANAGEMENT DAC '8X DR' FRN 15/07/2040 13,000,000 CLO 11,225,314 1.13 HENLEY CLO XVII DAC '17X SUB' VAR 25/07/2039 13,600,000 CLO 10,899,166 1.11 ARMADA EURO CLO IV DAC '4X FR' FRN 15/01/2038 12,500,000 CLO 10,206,414 1.03 VECHT CRE BV '1 MEZ' FRN 14/3/2040 11,300,000 CRE ABS 9,661,714 0.98 SOUND POINT EURO CLO X FU '10XR ER' FRN 20/04/2038 10,800,000 CLO 9,222,982 0.93 SANTANDER CONSUMO 10 FT '10 E' FRN 22/05/2041 10,000,000 Consumer ABS 8,582,843 0.87 CAIXABANK CONSU '7 E' FRN 10,000,000 Consumer ABS 8,571,197 0.87 321,482,116 32.49

The full portfolio listing as at 30 September 2026 can be obtained from the Administrator on request.

* Definition of Terms

'CLO' - Collateralised Loan Obligations

'CMBS' - Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

'CRE ABS' - Commercial Real Estate Asset-Backed Securities

'RMBS' - Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

'SRT' - Significant Risk Transfer

BOARD MEMBERS

Biographical details of the Directors are as follows:

Bronwyn Curtis OBE - (Non-Executive Director and Chair)

Ms Curtis is a resident of Jersey, an experienced chair, non-executive director and senior executive across banking, media, commodities and consulting, with global or European wide leadership responsibilities for 20 years at HSBC Bank plc, Bloomberg LP, Nomura International and Deutsche Bank Group. She is currently non-executive director at BH Macro Limited, EJF Investments Limited and a number of private companies. She is also a regular commentator in the media on markets and economics. Ms Curtis was appointed to the Board on 12 July 2022 and was appointed Chair on 14 October 2022.

John de Garis -(Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee)

Mr de Garis is Guernsey-based with over 30 years' investment management experience. He is Managing Director of Rocq Capital and was previously Chief Investment Officer at Edmond de Rothschild (C.I.) Ltd, having spent 17 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management leading European and Sterling fixed income. He began his career in London in 1987 and has also worked in fund management at Provident Mutual and MAP Fund Managers. He is a non-executive director of VinaCapital Investment Management Limited. He joined the Board on 9 July 2021 and was appointed Senior Independent Director on 12 November 2026.

Paul Le Page - (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee)

Mr Le Page is Guernsey-based with over 25 years' experience in investment and risk management. He was previously a senior portfolio manager at FRM Investment Management Limited (Man Group subsidiary), overseeing alternative funds and institutional portfolios exceeding $5bn. Prior to that, he led fund research and alternative fund portfolios at Collins Stewart Asset Management. He is currently a non-executive director of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited, RTW Biotech Opportunities Limited, and Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited. He joined the Board on 16 March 2023.

John Le Poidevin FCA - (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee)

Mr Le Poidevin is a Guernsey-based qualified accountant and former audit partner at BDO LLP in London, with over 30 years' experience across UK, European and global markets. His expertise spans audit, corporate governance, risk management and financial reporting. Since 2013, he has served as a non-executive director and audit committee chair across listed and private companies and funds. He is currently a non-executive director of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, Foresight Group Holdings Limited, and several private entities. He joined the Board on 9 July 2021 and became Audit Committee Chair on 14 October 2022.

Joanne Fintzen- (Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director)

Ms Fintzen was UK-based with extensive experience in financial services and investment. A former Clifford Chance solicitor, she held senior legal roles at Citigroup, including European General Counsel for Citigroup Alternative Investments, supporting structuring for asset-backed securities, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital vehicles. She was a non-executive director of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc. She joined the Board on 7 January 2019 and became Senior Independent Director on 14 October 2022, serving in these roles with distinction until her passing in September 2026.

DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTORSHIPS IN PUBLIC COMPANIES LISTED ON RECOGNISED STOCK EXCHANGES

Company Name Stock Exchange Bronwyn Curtis BH Macro Limited London EJF Investments Limited (effective 2 October 2026) London Paul Le Page NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited London RTW Biotech Opportunities Limited London Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited London John Le Poidevin Foresight Group Holdings Limited London Super Group (SGHC) Limited New York

STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company's assets are mainly comprised of ABS carrying exposure to risks related to the underlying assets, backing the security or the originator of the security. The Company's principal risks are therefore market or economic in nature.

The principal risks can be divided into the various areas as follows:

Investment Valuation and Market Risk

Liquidity Risk

Credit Risk and Investment Performance

Foreign Currency Risk

Transaction Risks - Settlement and Counterparty Credit Risks

Reinvestment Risk

Operational Risks

Accounting, Legal and Regulatory Risks

Cyber Security Risks

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Disruption

Climate Change Risk

The principal risks and uncertainties which have been identified above and the steps which are taken by the Board to mitigate them are disclosed in further detail within the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. The Board and the Portfolio Manager do not consider these risks to have changed materially during the six months ended 30 September 2026 and these risks are considered to remain relevant for the remaining six months of the financial year.

The Board's process of identifying and responding to emerging risks is disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

For the year ending 31 March 2027, the Company will be applying provision 34 of the AIC Corporate Governance Code, which requires an annual review of the effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal control framework. As part of its extensive preparatory work in this area, at the half-year end 30 September 2026, the Board carried out a trial review of its processes to ensure compliance with provision 34.

Going Concern

The Directors believe that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements in view of the Company's holdings in cash and cash equivalents and the liquidity of investments and the income deriving from those investments, meaning the Company has adequate financial resources and suitable management arrangements in place to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

The Company also exceeded its dividend target of 8 pence per Ordinary Share per year, for the year ended 31 March 2026, meaning that as per the Company's Articles, a Continuation Vote is not required.

The Company's articles provide for a Realisation Opportunity pursuant to which shareholders may elect, on a rolling basis, to realise some or all of their holdings of Ordinary Shares at each third Annual General Meeting, with the next Realisation Opportunity due to be in Autumn 2028.

The Company's continuing ability to meet its dividend target, along with its ability to continue as a going concern, has been considered by the Directors, paying attention to the external geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, the increased risk of default due to elevated levels of inflation above target and levels of global interest rates. No material doubts in respect of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern have been identified.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, equity and profit or loss of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.4R.

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026 and their impact on the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place during the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period as included in note 14.

By order of the Board

Bronwyn CurtisJohn Le Poidevin

DirectorDirector

17 November 2026

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website, www.twentyfourincomefund.com , and for the preparation and dissemination of financial statements. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

Conclusion

We have been engaged by TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") to review the unaudited condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 of the Company, which comprises the unaudited condensed statement of financial position, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows and the related explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the unaudited condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the DTR") of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("the UK FCA").

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (UK) 2410") issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the unaudited condensed set of financial statements.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Scope of review section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern, and the above conclusions are not a guarantee that the Company will continue in operation.

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the unaudited condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Our conclusion, including our conclusions relating to going concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the scope of review paragraph of this report.

The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement letter to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached.

Rachid Frihmat

For and on behalf of KPMG Audit Limited

Chartered Accountants

Guernsey

17 November 2026



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

For the period For the period from 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 from 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 Notes £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 43,292,810 39,438,096 Net foreign currency gains/(losses) 7 15,902,361 (15,913,969) Net (losses)/gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 8 (11,383,788) 28,439,076 Net losses on derivative financial instruments through profit or loss (3,390,886) - Bank interest income 557,369 433,607 Total income 44,977,866 52,396,810 Operating expenses Portfolio management fees 14 (3,603,534) (3,099,034) Directors' fees 14 (168,313) (154,625) Administration and secretarial fees 15 (193,547) (171,542) Audit fees (63,530) (78,653) Custody fees 15 (48,137) (41,850) Broker fees (25,537) (26,357) AIFM management fees 15 (115,075) (102,502) Depositary fees 15 (54,404) (38,591) Legal and professional fees (53,761) (62,377) Listing fees (57,586) (17,617) Registration fees (27,379) (23,620) Realisation expenses - (1,047,881) Other expenses (214,051) (118,978) Total operating expenses (4,624,854) (4,983,627) Total operating profit 40,353,012 47,413,183 Finance income on credit default swaps 189,793 - Finance costs on repurchase agreements 11 (67,209) (316,380) Total comprehensive income for the period* 40,475,596 47,096,803 Earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic & Diluted 3 0.0451 0.0620

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company's income and expenses are not affected by seasonality or cyclicity.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

*There was no other comprehensive income during the current and prior periods.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 30 September 2026

30.09.2026 31.03.2026 Notes £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Investments 8 1,024,736,356 911,598,503 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 17 2,063,902 47,305 Amounts due from brokers 46,731,093 - Other receivables 9 10,517,295 7,837,136 Cash and cash equivalents 16,339,510 61,605,004 Total assets 1,100,388,156 981,087,948 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 17 448,633 5,817,917 - Derivative liabilities: Credit default swaps 17 - 5,220,979 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements 11 38,049,406 2,887,772 Amounts due to brokers 70,027,684 38,918,812 Share issue costs payable 31,750 20,487 Other payables 10 2,237,448 1,690,250 Total liabilities 110,794,921 54,556,217 Net assets 989,593,235 926,531,731 Equity Share capital account 12 971,917,079 890,582,064 Retained earnings 17,676,156 35,949,667 Total equity 989,593,235 926,531,731 Ordinary Shares in issue 12 926,705,296 850,205,296 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (pence) 5 106.79 108.98

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 November 2026 and signed on its behalf by:

Bronwyn CurtisJohn Le Poidevin

DirectorDirector

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

Share capital Retained account earnings Total Notes £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Balances at 1 April 2026 890,582,064 35,949,667 926,531,731 Issue of Ordinary Shares 12 83,446,017 - 83,446,017 Share issue costs 12 (959,628) - (959,628) Dividends paid 20 - (59,900,481) (59,900,481) Income equalisation on new issues 4 (1,151,374) 1,151,374 - Total comprehensive income for the period - 40,475,596 40,475,596 Balances at 30 September 2026 971,917,079 17,676,156 989,593,235 Share capital Retained account earnings Total £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Balances at 1 April 2025 780,234,543 63,551,978 843,786,521 Issue of Ordinary Shares 30,216,795 - 30,216,795 Share issue costs (347,492) - (347,492) Dividends paid - (53,184,052) (53,184,052) Income equalisation on new issues 4 (613,982) 613,982 - Total comprehensive income for the period - 47,096,803 47,096,803 Balances at 30 September 2025 809,489,864 58,078,711 867,568,575

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

For the period For the period Notes from 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 from 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Total comprehensive income for the period 40,475,596 47,096,803 Less: Adjustments for non-cash transactions: Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (43,292,810) (39,438,096) Bank interest income (557,369) (433,607) Net losses/(gains) on investments 8 11,383,788 (28,439,076) Amortisation adjustment under effective interest rate method 8 (11,415,790) (8,117,980) Movement on unrealised (gains)/losses on forward currency contracts 7 (7,385,882) 1,912,355 Movement in unrealised losses on derivative liabilities 3,390,886 - Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents (5,208) (4,751) Increase in other receivables (114,250) (67,837) Increase in other payables 470,767 418,993 Finance costs on repurchase agreements 67,209 316,380 Finance costs on credit default swaps 76,431 - Purchase of investments (370,729,554) (161,835,848) Sale of investments/principal repayments 241,087,897 168,403,916 Credit default swaps opened 2,378,233 - Credit default swaps closed (10,076,512) - Investment income received 40,667,059 39,361,942 Bank interest income received 617,211 441,783 Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (102,962,298) 19,614,977 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of Ordinary Shares 12 83,446,017 30,216,795 Share issue costs (948,365) (302,167) Dividend paid 20 (59,900,481) (53,184,052) Finance costs paid 11 (67,495) (286,651) Increase in amounts payable under repurchase agreements, excluding finance cost liabilities 11 35,161,920 2,238,160 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 57,691,596 (21,317,915) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (45,270,702) (1,702,938) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 61,605,004 24,613,448 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 5,208 4,751 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 16,339,510 22,915,261

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026

1. General Information

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey, as a closed-ended investment company on 11 January 2013. The Company's shares ("Ordinary Shares", being the sole share class) were listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 March 2013.

Since 16 September 2022, the Company has been included in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 Index.

The Company's investment objective and policy is set out in the Shareholder Information.

The Portfolio Manager of the Company is TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (the "Portfolio Manager").

2. Material Accounting Policies

a) Statement of Compliance

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026 have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook of the United Kingdom's FCA and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and were in compliance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 and which received an unqualified Auditor's report.

b) Presentation of Information

In the current financial period, there have been no changes to the accounting policies from those applied in the most recent audited annual financial statements.

c) Significant Judgements and Estimates

There have been no changes to the significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions from those applied in the most recent audited annual financial statements.

d) Standards, Amendments and Interpretations Effective during the Period

At the reporting date of these Financial Statements, the following standards, interpretations and amendments were adopted for the period ended 30 September 2026 and will apply to the year ending 31 March 2027:

? Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments (Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9) (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026); and

? Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards - Volume 11 (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026).

The directors of the Company (the "Directors" or the "Board") believe that the adoption of the above standards does not have a material impact on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2026 and for the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31 March 2027.

e) Standards, Amendments and Interpretations Issued but not yet Effective

The following standards, interpretations and amendments, which have not been applied in these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements, were in issue but not yet effective:

? Translation to a Hyperinflationary Presentation Currency (Amendments to IAS 21) (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027); and

? Presentation and Disclosures in Financial Statements (IFRS 18) (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027).

IFRS 18 will replace IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and the new standard introduces the following key new requirements:

Entities are required to classify all income and expenses into five categories in the statements of profit or loss, namely the operating, investing, financing, discontinued operations and income tax categories. Entities are also required to present a newly-defined operating profit subtotal. Entities' net profit will not change as a result of applying IFRS 18.

Management-defined performance measures ("MPMs") are disclosed in a single note in the financial statements.

Enhanced guidance is provided on how to group information in the financial statements.

In addition, all entities are required to use the operating profit subtotal as the starting point for the statement of cash flows when presenting operating cash flows under the indirect method.

The Directors are in the process of assessing the impact of the adoption of the above standards, which are effective in future periods, on the financial statements of the Company, particularly with respect to the structure of the Company's statement of comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the additional disclosures required for MPMs. The Directors are also assessing the impact on how information is grouped in the financial statements, including for items currently labelled as 'other'.

3. Earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic & Diluted

The earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic is calculated by dividing a company's income or profit by the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share takes into account all potential dilution that would occur if convertible securities were exercised or options were converted to stocks.

As the Company has not issued options, only the basic earnings per Ordinary Share has been calculated.

The basic earnings per Ordinary Share has been calculated based on the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares of 897,538,629 (30 September 2025: 759,313,710) and a net gain of £40,475,596 (30 September 2025: net gain of £47,096,803).

4. Income Equalisation on New Issues

In order to ensure there are no dilutive effects on earnings per Ordinary Share for current holders of Ordinary Shares when issuing new Ordinary Shares, earnings are calculated in respect of accrued income at the time of purchase, and a transfer is made from Share Capital to income to reflect this. The transfer for the period is £1,151,374 (30 September 2025: £613,982).

5. Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

The net asset value ("NAV") of each Ordinary Share of £1.07 (31 March 2026: £1.09) is determined by dividing the value of the net assets of the Company attributed to the Ordinary Shares of £989,593,235 (31 March 2026: £926,531,731) by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at 30 September 2026 of 926,705,296 (31 March 2026: 850,205,296).

6. Taxation

The Company has been granted Exempt Status under the terms of The Income Tax (Exempt Bodies) (Guernsey) Ordinance, 1989 to income tax in Guernsey. Its liability for Guernsey taxation is limited to an annual fee of £1,600 (2025: £1,600).

7. Net Foreign Currency Gains/(Losses)

For the period For the period 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Movement on unrealised gain/(loss) on forward currency contracts 7,385,882 (1,912,355) Realised gain/(loss) on foreign currency contracts 8,283,422 (14,001,643) Movement on unrealised foreign currency gain/(loss) on receivables/payables 364,190 (42,815) Movement on unrealised foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain on interest receivable (131,133) 42,844 15,902,361 (15,913,969)

8. Investments

As at As at 30.09.26 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Opening book cost 938,354,168 836,177,782 Purchases at cost 400,924,841 463,694,312 Proceeds on sale/principal repayment (287,818,990) (398,799,010) Amortisation adjustment under effective interest rate method 11,415,790 21,326,347 Realised gains on sale/principal repayment 19,296,971 44,599,037 Realised losses on sale/principal repayment (31,950,485) (28,644,300) Closing book cost 1,050,222,295 938,354,168 Unrealised gains on investments 16,102,540 13,764,772 Unrealised losses on investments (41,588,479) (40,520,437) Fair value 1,024,736,356 911,598,503 For the period For the period 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Realised gains on sales/principal repayment 19,296,971 36,117,271 Realised losses on sales/principal repayment (31,950,485) (17,910,609) Increase in unrealised gains 2,337,768 4,599,753 (Increase)/decrease in unrealised losses (1,068,042) 5,632,661 Net (losses)/gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (11,383,788) 28,439,076

9. Other Receivables

As at As at 30.09.26 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Coupon interest receivable 10,309,022 7,683,271 Bank interest receivable 51,815 111,657 Prepaid expenses 156,458 42,208 10,517,295 7,837,136

There are no material expected credit losses for coupon interest receivable as at 30 September 2026.

10. Other Payables

As at As at 30.09.26 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Portfolio management fees payable 1,853,357 1,150,175 Custody fees payable 15,186 8,141 Administration and secretarial fees payable 95,539 185,006 Audit fees payable 99,715 161,500 AIFM fees payable 6,647 9,872 Depositary fees payable 18,518 9,237 General expenses payable 148,486 52,957 Accrued credit default swap premium - 113,362 2,237,448 1,690,250

A summary of the expected payment dates of payables can be found in the 'Liquidity Risk' section of note 17.

11. Amounts Payable under Repurchase Agreements

The Company, as part of its investment strategy, may enter into repurchase agreements. A repurchase agreement is a short-term loan where both parties agree to the sale and future repurchase of assets within a specified contract period. Repurchase agreements may be entered into in respect of securities owned by the Company, which are sold to and repurchased from counterparties on contractually agreed dates and the cash generated from this arrangement can be used to purchase new securities, effectively creating leverage. The Company still benefits from any income received attributable to the security.

Under the Company's Global Master Repurchase Agreement, it may from time to time enter into transactions with a buyer or seller, pursuant to the terms and conditions as governed by the agreement.

Finance costs on repurchase agreements have been presented separately from interest income. Finance costs on repurchase agreements amounted to £67,209 (30 September 2025: £316,380). As at 30 September 2026, finance cost liabilities on open repurchase agreements amounted to £3,486 (31 March 2026: £3,772).

At the end of the period, amounts repayable under open repurchase agreements excluding finance cost liabilities were £38,045,920 (31 March 2026: £2,884,000). Two securities were designated as collateral against the repurchase agreements (31 March 2026: one security), with a total fair value of £43,577,886 (31 March 2026: £3,537,181), all of which were investment grade mortgage-backed securities. The total exposure was -3.84% (31 March 2026: -0.31%) of the Company's NAV. The contracts were across two counterparties and were all rolling agreements with a maturity of 3 months.

The changes in amounts payable under repurchase agreements are disclosed below:

For the period For the year 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 01.04.25 to 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Amounts payable under Repurchase Agreements Opening balance, excluding finance cost liabilities 2,884,000 4,160,400 Agreements entered during the period/year 40,930,200 46,024,967 Repaid/maturities during the period/year (5,768,280) (47,301,367) Closing balance, excluding finance cost liabilities 38,045,920 2,884,000 Finance cost liabilities Opening balance 3,772 7,690 Charged during the period/year 67,209 469,908 Repayments during the period/year (67,495) (473,826) Closing balance 3,486 3,772

12. Share Capital

a) Authorised Share Capital

Unlimited number of Ordinary Shares at no par value.

b) Issued Share Capital

For the period For the year 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 01.04.25 to 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Ordinary Shares Share Capital at the beginning of the period/year 890,582,064 780,234,543 Issue of Ordinary Shares 83,446,017 129,778,785 Redemption of Ordinary Shares - (14,432,840) Share issue costs (959,628) (1,986,262) Income equalisation on new issues (1,151,374) (3,012,162) Total Share Capital at the end of the period/year 971,917,079 890,582,064

For the period For the year 01.04.26 to 30.09.26 01.04.25 to 31.03.26 Number of Ordinary Shares Number of Ordinary Shares (Unaudited) (Audited) Ordinary Shares Shares at the beginning of the period/year 850,205,296 747,836,661 Issue of Ordinary Shares 76,500,000 115,777,071 Redemption of Ordinary Shares - (13,408,436) Total Shares in issue at the end of the period/year 926,705,296 850,205,296

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the period ended 30 September 2026 or during the year ended 31 March 2026. No shares were cancelled during the period/year.

No shares were held in Treasury or sold from Treasury during the period ended 30 September 2026 or during the year ended 31 March 2026.

During the period, the Company issued a total of 76,500,000 Ordinary Shares (31 March 2026: 115,777,071) under its blocklisting facility, increasing the Company's issued share capital to 926,705,296 Ordinary Shares.

The Share Capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of Ordinary Shares at no par value which, upon issue, the Directors may designate as: Ordinary Shares; realisation shares, being the Ordinary Shares of shareholders who have elected to realise their investment in the Company during a Realisation Opportunity ("Realisation Shares"); or such other class as the Board shall determine and denominated in such currencies as shall be determined at the discretion of the Board.

As at 30 September 2026, one share class has been issued, being the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The Ordinary Shares carry the following rights:

i) The Ordinary Shares carry the right to receive all income of the Company attributable to the Ordinary Shares.

ii) The shareholders present in person or by proxy or present by a duly authorised representative at a general meeting has, on a show of hands, one vote and, on a poll, one vote for each Share held.

iii) 56 days before the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") date of the Company in each third year (the "Reorganisation Date"), the shareholders are entitled to serve a written notice (a "Realisation Election") requesting that all or a part of the Ordinary Shares held by them be redesignated to Realisation Shares, subject to the aggregate NAV of the Ordinary Shares held by shareholders who do not submit Realisation Elections in respect of those Ordinary Shares ("Continuing Ordinary Shares") on the last business day before the Reorganisation Date being not less than £100 million. A Realisation Election, once given, is irrevocable unless the Board agrees otherwise. If one or more Realisation Elections be duly made and the aggregate NAV of the Continuing Ordinary Shares on the last business day before the Reorganisation Date is less than £100 million, the Realisation Opportunity will not take place, unless the Directors are released from this obligation by an Extraordinary Resolution, the investment objective and investment policy of the Company will be to realise the Company's assets on a timely basis with the aim of making progressive returns of cash to shareholders as soon as practicable. Shareholders do not have a right to have their shares redeemed and shares are redeemable at the discretion of the Board. The most recent Realisation Election took place in October 2025. The next Realisation Opportunity is due to occur at the end of the next three-year term, at the date of the AGM in Autumn 2028.

The Company has the right to issue and purchase up to 14.99% of the total number of its own shares at £0.01 each, to be classed as Treasury Shares and may cancel those shares or hold any such shares as Treasury Shares, provided that the number of Ordinary Shares held as Treasury Shares shall not at any time exceed 10% of the total number of Ordinary Shares of that class in issue at that time or such amount as provided in The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

The Company has the right to re-issue Treasury Shares at a later date.

Shares held in Treasury are excluded from calculations when determining earnings per Ordinary Share or NAV per Ordinary Share, as detailed in notes 3 and 5, respectively.

13. Analysis of Financial Assets and Liabilities by Measurement Basis

Assets at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total £ £ £ 30 September 2026 Financial Assets as per Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: - Investments 1,024,736,356 - 1,024,736,356 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 2,063,902 - 2,063,902 Amounts due from brokers - 46,731,093 46,731,093 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - 10,360,837 10,360,837 Cash and cash equivalents - 16,339,510 16,339,510 1,026,800,258 73,431,440 1,100,231,698 Liabilities at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total 30 September 2026 £ £ £ Financial Liabilities as per Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 448,633 - 448,633 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements - 38,049,406 38,049,406 Amounts due to brokers - 70,027,684 70,027,684 Share issue costs payable - 31,750 31,750 Other payables - 2,237,448 2,237,448 448,633 110,346,288 110,794,921

Assets at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total £ £ £ 31 March 2026 Financial Assets as per Statement of Financial Position (Audited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: - Investments 911,598,503 - 911,598,503 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 47,305 - 47,305 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - 7,794,928 7,794,928 Cash and cash equivalents - 61,605,004 61,605,004 911,645,808 69,399,932 981,045,740 Liabilities at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total 31 March 2026 £ £ £ Financial Liabilities as per Statement of Financial Position (Audited) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 5,817,917 - 5,817,917 - Derivative liabilities: Credit default swaps 5,220,979 - 5,220,979 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements - 2,887,772 2,887,772 Amounts due to brokers - 38,918,812 38,918,812 Share issue costs payable - 20,487 20,487 Other payables - 1,690,250 1,690,250 11,038,896 43,517,321 54,556,217

14. Related Parties

a) Directors' Remuneration & Expenses

The Directors of the Company are remunerated for their services at such a rate as the Directors determine, subject to an upper limit of aggregate director fees of £400,000 per annum.

Effective 1 April 2026, following a review of external market data, levels of inflation and the time and responsibilities expected of directors in future years, the annual fees were increased to £95,000 for the Chair of the Board, £75,000 for the Audit Committee Chair, £57,200 for the Senior Independent Director, the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee, and £55,000 for all other Directors.

During the period ended 30 September 2026, directors' fees of £168,313 (30 September 2025: £154,625) were charged to the Company, of which £Nil (31 March 2026: £Nil) remained payable at the end of the period.

b) Portfolio Manager

The portfolio management fee is payable to the Portfolio Manager, monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.75% per annum of the lower of NAV, which is calculated weekly on each valuation day, or market capitalisation of each class of shares. Total portfolio management fees for the period amounted to £3,603,534 (30 September 2025: £3,099,034) of which £1,853,357 (31 March 2026: £1,150,175) is due and payable at the period end. The Portfolio Management Agreement dated 29 May 2014, as amended, remains in force until determined by the Company or the Portfolio Manager giving the other party not less than twelve months' notice in writing. Under certain circumstances, the Company or the Portfolio Manager is entitled to immediately terminate the agreement in writing.

The Portfolio Manager is also entitled to a commission of 0.15% of the aggregate gross offering proceeds plus any applicable VAT in relation to any issue of new Shares, following admission, in consideration of marketing services that it provides to the Company. During the period, the Portfolio Manager received £125,168 (30 September 2025: £45,325) in commission.

c) Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Details of the consideration for services provided by the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "AIFM") are set out in note 15.

d) Shares Held by Related Parties

As at 30 September 2026, Directors of the Company held the following Ordinary Shares beneficially:

30.09.26 31.03.26 Number of Number of Ordinary Ordinary Shares Shares Bronwyn Curtis¹ 213,392 138,984 John Le Poidevin¹ 685,950 504,800 John de Garis 39,753 39,753 Joanne Fintzen² N/A 131,508 Paul Le Page 49,457 49,457

1 John Le Poidevin purchased 181,150 Ordinary Shares on 15 July 2026 and Bronwyn Curtis purchased 74,408 Ordinary Shares on 16 July 2026.

2 Joanne Fintzen ceased to hold directorship after her passing on 14 September 2026.

As at 30 September 2026, the Portfolio Manager held 40,446,948 Ordinary Shares (31 March 2026: 40,446,948 Ordinary Shares), which is 4.36% (31 March 2026: 4.76%) of the Issued Share Capital. Partners and employees of the Portfolio Manager held 3,824,108 Ordinary Shares (31 March 2026: 5,550,596 Ordinary Shares), which is 0.41% (31 March 2026: 0.65%) of the Issued Share Capital.

The Portfolio Manager, partner and employee amounts therefore exclude shares held under any long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"), issued by the Portfolio Manager, which has not yet vested. As at 30 September 2026, Ordinary Shares that are held in employee and partner LTIPs total 1,041,495 (31 March 2026: 1,040,785), which is 0.11% (31 March 2026: 0.12%) of the Issued Share Capital.

Any shares purchased by Directors, the Portfolio Manager and employees of the Portfolio Manager are carried out in their capacity as shareholders. No shares are offered or awarded to any related parties as remuneration.

The amounts for the Portfolio Manager, its partners and employees and LTIP are shown for transparency purposes and are not considered transactions with related parties.

15. Material Agreements

a) Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Company's AIFM is Waystone Management Company (IE) Limited ("Waystone"). In consideration for the services provided by the AIFM under the AIFM Agreement, Waystone is entitled to receive from the Company a minimum fee of £65,000 per annum and fees payable monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.03% of the Net Assets below £250 million, 0.025% of the Net Assets between £250 million and £500 million, 0.02% on Net Assets between £500 million and £1 billion and 0.015% on Net Assets in excess of £1 billion.

During the period ended 30 September 2026, AIFM fees of £115,075 (30 September 2025: £102,502) were charged to the Company, of which £6,647 (31 March 2026: £9,872) remained payable at the end of the period.

b) Administrator and Secretary

Administration fees are payable to Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.055% of the NAV of the Company below £100 million, 0.04% on Net Assets between £100 million and £200 million and 0.035% on Net Assets in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum £65,000 for the year to 31 March 2026, and £75,000 per annum thereafter. In addition, an annual fee of £25,000 is charged for corporate governance and company secretarial services. Total administration and secretarial fees for the period amounted to £193,547 (30 September 2025: £171,542) of which £95,539 (31 March 2026: £185,006) was due and payable at end of the period.

c) Depositary

Depositary fees are payable to Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited, monthly in arrears, at a rate of 0.0175% of the NAV of the Company up to £100 million, 0.0150% on Net Assets between £100 million and £200 million and 0.01% on Net Assets in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum fee of £25,000 per annum, reduced to £15,000 for the year to 31 March 2026. Total depositary fees and charges for the period amounted to £54,404 (30 September 2025: £38,591), of which £18,518 (31 March 2026: £9,237) was due and payable at the end of the period.

The Depositary is also entitled to a Global Custody fee of a minimum of £8,500 per annum plus transaction fees. Total Global Custody fees and charges for the period amounted to £48,137 (30 September 2025: £41,850) of which £15,186 (31 March 2026: £8,141) was due and payable at the end of the period.

16. Interests in Unconsolidated Structured Entities

IFRS 12 defines a structured entity as an entity that has been designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity, such as when any voting rights relate to the administrative tasks only and the relevant activities are directed by means of contractual agreements.

A structured entity often has some of the following features or attributes:

i) restricted activities,

ii) a narrow and well-defined objective, and

iii) financing in the form of multiple instruments that create concentrations of credit or other risks.

The Company holds various investments in ABS. The fair value of the ABS is recorded in the "Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Investments" line in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position. The Company's maximum exposure to loss from these investments is equal to their total fair value. Once the Company has disposed of its holding in any of these investments, the Company ceases to be exposed to any risk from that investment. The Company has not provided, and would not be required to provide, any financial support to these investees. The investments are non-recourse.

Below is a summary of the Company's holdings in unconsolidated structured entities as at 30 September 2026 and 31 March 2026:

As at 30 September 2026 Number of investments Range of Nominal Average Nominal Carrying Value % of (Unaudited) £ million £ million £ million Company's NAV Asset-Backed Securities*: Auto Loans 12 3 - 85 28 25 2.6% CLO 146 1 - 320 26 527 53.2% CMBS 1 583 583 40 4.0% Consumer ABS 5 39 - 105 60 34 3.4% CRE ABS 5 8 - 318 78 31 3.1% Credit Cards 3 9 - 18 14 7 0.7% RMBS 53 0 - 500 25 270 27.2% SRT 9 87 - 1,263 397 91 9.2% 234 1,025 As at 31 March 2026 Number of investments Range of Nominal Average Nominal Carrying Value % of (Audited) £ million £ million £ million Company's NAV Asset-Backed Securities*: Auto Loans 12 3 - 85 27 26 2.9% CLO 124 8 - 58 19 406 43.8% CMBS 2 15 - 32 24 11 1.2% Consumer ABS 11 11 - 105 47 60 6.5% CRE ABS 5 8 - 30 17 22 2.4% Credit Cards 3 9 - 18 14 9 0.9% RMBS 51 1 - 85 16 307 33.1% SRT 7 87 - 1,263 381 70 7.6% 215 911

*Definition of Terms

"CLO" - Collateralised Loan Obligations

"CMBS" - Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

"CRE" - Commercial Real Estate

"RMBS" - Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

"SRT" - Significant Risk Transfer

17. Financial Risk Management

The Company's objective in managing risk is the creation and protection of shareholder value. Risk is inherent in the Company's activities, but it is managed through an ongoing process of identification, measurement and monitoring.

The Company's financial instruments include investments classified at fair value through profit or loss, cash and cash equivalents, derivative liabilities and amounts payable under repurchase agreements. The main risks arising from the Company's financial instruments are market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The techniques and instruments utilised for the purposes of efficient portfolio management are those which are reasonably believed by the Board to be economically appropriate to the efficient management of the Company.

Market Risk

Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes currency risk, interest rate risk, reinvestment risk and price risk. The Company's strategy on the management of market risk is driven by the Company's investment objective of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns principally through investment in ABS.

The underlying investments comprised in the portfolio are subject to market risk. The Company is therefore at risk that market events may affect performance and in particular may affect the value of the Company's investments. Market risk involves changes in market prices or rates, including interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, economic uncertainty, changes in law, national and international political circumstances.

(i) Price Risk

The price of an ABS can be affected by a number of factors, including: (i) changes in the market's perception of the underlying assets backing the security; (ii) economic and political factors such as interest rates, levels of unemployment and taxation which can have an impact on arrears, foreclosures and losses incurred with respect to the pool of assets backing the security; (iii) changes in the market's perception of the adequacy of credit support built into the security's structure to protect against losses caused by arrears and foreclosures; (iv) changes in the perceived creditworthiness of the originator of the security or any other third parties to the transaction; and (v) the speed at which mortgages or loans within the pool are repaid by the underlying borrowers (whether voluntary or due to arrears or foreclosures).

The Company's policy also stipulates that no more than 10% of the portfolio value can be exposed to any single ABS or issuer of ABS.

(ii) Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk arises from the possibility that changes in interest rates will affect the fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.

(ii) Interest Rate Risk (continued)

The following tables summarise the Company's exposure to interest rate risk:

Floating rate Fixed rate Non-interest bearing Total £ £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at 30 September 2026 e Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,024,736,356 - - 1,024,736,356 Derivative assets - - 2,063,902 2,063,902 Amounts due from brokers - - 46,731,093 46,731,093 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - - 10,360,837 10,360,837 Cash and cash equivalents 16,339,510 - - 16,339,510 Repurchase agreements - (38,049,406) - (38,049,406) Amounts due to brokers - - (70,027,684) (70,027,684) Share issue costs payable - - (31,750) (31,750) Other payables - - (2,237,448) (2,237,448) Derivative liabilities - - (448,633) (448,633) Net assets/(liabilities) 1,041,075,866 (38,049,406) (13,589,683) 989,436,777

Floating rate Fixed rate Non-interest bearing Total £ £ £ £ (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) As at 31 March 2026 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 911,598,503 - - 911,598,503 Derivative assets - - 47,305 47,305 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - - 7,794,928 7,794,928 Cash and cash equivalents 61,605,004 - - 61,605,004 Repurchase agreements - (2,887,772) - (2,887,772) Amounts due to brokers - - (38,918,812) (38,918,812) Share issue costs payable - - (20,487) (20,487) Other payables - - (1,690,250) (1,690,250) Derivative liabilities - - (11,038,896) (11,038,896) Net assets/(liabilities) 973,203,507 (2,887,772) (43,826,212) 926,489,523

Prepayments of £156,458 (31 March 2026: £42,208) have been excluded from the above analysis as these are non-financial assets and are therefore not exposed to interest rate risk.

If interest rates were to increase or decrease by 2.5%, with all other variables held constant, the expected effect of the returns from floating-rate net assets would be a gain or loss of £26,026,761, respectively (31 March 2026: gain or loss of £24,330,088).

The Company only holds floating-rate financial assets and when short-term interest rates increase, the interest rate on a floating rate will increase. The time to re-fix interest rates ranges from 1 month to a maximum of 6 months and therefore the Company has minimal interest rate risk. However, the Company may choose to utilise appropriate strategies to achieve a desired level of interest rate exposure (the Company is permitted to use, for example, interest rate swaps to accomplish this). The value of ABS may be affected by interest rate movements. Interest receivable on bank deposits or payable on bank overdraft positions will be affected by fluctuations in interest rates; however, the underlying cash positions will not be affected. Please see note 11 for details of the amounts payable under repurchase agreements.

The Company's continuing position in relation to interest rate risk is monitored on a weekly basis by the Portfolio Manager as part of its review of the weekly NAV calculations prepared by the Administrator of the Company.

(iii) Foreign Currency Risk

Foreign currency risk is the risk that the value of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company invests predominantly in non-Sterling assets while its Ordinary Shares are denominated in Sterling, and its expenses are incurred in Sterling. Therefore, the Condensed Statement of Financial Position may be significantly affected by movements in the exchange rate between foreign currencies and Sterling. The Company manages the exposure to currency movements by using spot and forward foreign exchange contracts, rolling forward on a periodic basis.

Contract values Outstanding contracts Mark-to-market equivalent Unrealised gains/(losses) 30.09.2026 30.09.2026 30.09.2026 30.09.2026 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) One Australian dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 October 2026 $5,500,000 £2,928,301 £2,879,199 £49,102 One Danish Krone forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 October 2026 23,818,095 kr. £2,736,160 £2,726,503 £9,657 Two Euro forward foreign currency contracts totalling: Settlement date 22 October 2026 €657,662,565 £564,650,627 £562,661,999 £1,988,628 Two US dollar forward foreign currency contracts totalling: Settlement date 22 October 2026 $10,500,000 £7,919,585 £7,903,070 £16,515 One Euro forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 October 2026 (€997,432) (£856,129) (£853,351) (£2,778) One US dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 October 2026 $170,082,475 £127,570,690 £128,016,545 (£445,855) £1,615,269

Contract values Outstanding contracts Mark-to-market equivalent Unrealised (losses)/gains 31.03.2026 31.03.2026 31.03.2026 31.03.2026 (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) One Danish Krone forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 39,499,845 kr. £4,580,477 £4,623,248 (£42,771) Four Euro forward foreign currency contracts totalling: Settlement date 22 April 2026 €639,038,582 £553,716,955 £558,845,649 (£5,128,694) One US dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 $55,864,857 £41,718,710 £42,364,590 (£645,880) One US dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 $33,000,000 £25,025,575 £25,025,240 £335 One Danish Krone forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 (5,472,202 kr.) (£634,667) (£640,492) £5,825 One Euro forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 (€2,897,877) (£2,510,680) (£2,534,223) £23,543 One US dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 22 April 2026 ($1,513,039) (£1,129,797) (£1,147,399) £17,602 Spot contract payable (£572) (£5,770,612)

Contract values represent the contract's notional value. Outstanding contracts are the contract's notional values, translated at the contracted foreign exchange rate from foreign currencies to Sterling, or from Sterling to foreign currencies.

As at 30 September 2026 and as at 31 March 2026, the Company held the following assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies:

As at As at 30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ Australian dollar (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 6,290,754 - Cash and cash equivalents 52,596 - Other receivables 12,826 - Amounts due to brokers (3,404,005) - Open forward currency contracts (2,879,199) - 72,972 - As at As at 30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ Danish krone (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 3,398,206 4,454,016 Cash and cash equivalents 22,875 23,386 Other receivables 59,400 73,838 Open forward currency contracts (2,726,503) (3,982,756) 753,978 568,484 As at As at 30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ Euro (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 558,913,802 547,583,212 Cash and cash equivalents 1,899,148 4,428,129 Other receivables 18,506,057 6,381,050 Amounts due to brokers (17,214,218) (3,310,944) Open forward currency contracts (561,808,649) (556,311,426) 296,140 (1,229,979) As at As at 30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ US dollar (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 144,344,538 73,095,299 Cash and cash equivalents 695,216 151,665 Other receivables 2,560,700 528,378 Spot contract receivable - 25,024,643 Amounts due to brokers (9,409,461) (32,607,868) Open forward currency contracts (135,919,615) (66,242,431) 2,271,378 (50,314)

The tables below summarise the sensitivity of the Company's assets and liabilities to changes in foreign exchange movements between foreign currencies and Sterling at 30 September 2026 and 31 March 2026. The analysis is based on the assumption that the relevant foreign exchange rate increased or decreased by the percentage disclosed in the table, with all other variables held constant. This represents management's best estimate of a reasonable possible shift in the foreign exchange rates, having regard to historical volatility of those rates.

As at As at 30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Impact on Statement of Comprehensive Income and Statement of Changes in Equity in response to a: - 20% increase in Australian dollar (13,090) - - 20% decrease in Australian dollar 16,852 - Impact on Statement of Comprehensive Income and Statement of Changes in Equity in response to a: - 20% increase in Danish Krone (123,750) 549,065 - 20% decrease in Danish Krone 191,364 787,593 Impact on Statement of Comprehensive Income and Statement of Changes in Equity in response to a: - 20% increase in Euro 240,232 632,486 - 20% decrease in Euro 508,419 277,059 Impact on Statement of Comprehensive Income and Statement of Changes in Equity in response to a: - 20% increase in US dollar (391,137) 9,704 - 20% decrease in US dollar 548,984 (10,601)

(iv) Reinvestment Risk

Reinvestment risk is the risk that future coupons from a bond will not be reinvested upon redemption at the interest rate which was prevailing when the bond was initially purchased.

A key determinant of a bond's yield is the price at which it is purchased and, therefore, when the market price of bonds generally increases, the yield of bonds purchased generally decreases. As such, the overall yield of the portfolio, and therefore the level of dividends payable to shareholders, would fall to the extent that the market prices of ABS generally rise and the proceeds of ABS held by the Company that mature or are sold are not able to be reinvested in ABS with a yield comparable to that of the portfolio as a whole.

(v) Price Sensitivity Analysis

The analysis below shows the Company's sensitivity to movement in market prices based on a 10% increase or decrease, representing management's best estimate of a reasonable possible shift in market prices, having regard to historical volatility.

At 30 September 2026, if market prices had been 10% higher with all other variables held constant, the increase in net assets attributable to equity shareholders would have been £102,473,092 (31 March 2026: £91,159,850). An equal change in the opposite direction would have decreased the net assets attributable to equity shareholders by the same amount. This price sensitivity analysis covers the market prices received from price vendors, brokers and those determined using models (such as discounted cash flow models) on the assumption that the prices determined from these sources had moved by the indicated percentage.

As noted in note 18, the valuation models used for some of the portfolio assets (typically discounted cash flow models) include unobservable inputs that may rely on assumptions that are subject to judgement. Actual trading results may differ from the above sensitivity analysis and those differences may be material.

Credit Risk

Credit risk refers to the risk that a counterparty will default on its contractual obligations resulting in financial loss to the Company. The Portfolio Manager monitors exposure to credit risk on an ongoing basis.

The main concentration of credit risk to which the Company is exposed arises from the Company's investments in ABS. The Company is also exposed to counterparty credit risk on forwards, cash and cash equivalents, amounts due from brokers and other receivable balances. During the period, none of the Company's investments in ABS were in default (31 March 2026: none).

At 30 September 2026, approximately 9% of the portfolio was invested in SRT (31 March 2026: 8%). These investments expose the Company to potential credit losses arising from the underlying loan portfolios. The Portfolio Manager seeks to manage this risk through detailed assessment of the underlying portfolios and transaction structures, with a focus on transactions originated by established banks with proven lending track records.

The Company's policy to manage this risk is by no more than 20% of the portfolio value being backed by collateral in any single country (save that this restriction will not apply to Northern European countries or the USA). In addition, no more than 40% of the portfolio value will be backed by collateral outside the UK and Europe. The Company also manages this credit risk by no more than 10% of the portfolio being exposed to any single ABS or issuer of ABS, no more than 40% of the portfolio being exposed to issues with a value greater than 5%.

The portfolio of ABS by ratings category using the highest rating assigned by Standard and Poor's ("S&P"), Moody's Analytics ("Moody's") or Fitch Ratings ("Fitch"):

30.09.26 31.03.26 (Unaudited) (Audited) AAA 8.71% 0.04% AA+ 1.54% 1.66% AA- 0.69% 1.89% A+ 0.15% 0.39% A 1.14% 1.58% A- 0.61% 1.38% BBB+ 1.97% 2.84% BBB 2.59% 2.42% BBB- 1.07% 0.99% BB+ 4.18% 7.30% BB 2.19% 2.44% BB- 26.53% 19.46% B+ 1.66% 2.75% B 1.36% 1.39% B- 14.65% 17.09% CCC+ 0.29% 0.20% CCC 0.13% 0.24% NR* 30.54% 35.94% 100.00% 100.00%

*The non-rated exposure within the Company is managed in exactly the same way as the exposure to any other rated bond in the portfolio. A bond not rated by any of Moody's, S&P or Fitch does not necessarily translate as poor credit quality. Often smaller issues/tranches, or private deals which the Company holds, will not apply for a rating due to the cost of doing so from the relevant credit agencies. The Portfolio Manager has no credit concerns with the unrated, or rated, bonds currently held, as there have been no defaults in the period. The Portfolio Manager will estimate an internal rating for unrated bonds by considering all relevant factors, including but not limited to, the relationship between the bond's maturity and its price and/or yield, the ratings of comparable bonds, and the issuer's financial statements.

To further minimise credit risk, the Portfolio Manager undertakes extensive due diligence procedures on investments in ABS and monitors the ongoing investment in these securities. The Company may also use credit default swaps to mitigate the effects of market volatility on credit risk.

The Company manages its counterparty exposure in respect of cash and cash equivalents and forwards by investing with counterparties with a "single A" or higher credit rating. All cash is currently placed with Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited. The Company is subject to credit risk to the extent that this institution may be unable to return this cash. Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Northern Trust Corporation. The Northern Trust Corporation is publicly traded and a constituent of the S&P 500. The Northern Trust Corporation has a credit rating of A+ from Standard & Poor's and A2 from Moody's.

The Company's maximum credit exposure is limited to the carrying amount of financial assets recognised as at the Condensed Statement of Financial Position date, as summarised below:

As at As at 30.09.26 31.03.26 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Investments 1,024,736,356 911,598,503 Cash and cash equivalents 16,339,510 61,605,004 Unrealised gains on derivative assets 2,063,902 47,305 Amounts due from brokers 46,731,093 - Other receivables (excluding prepayments) 10,360,837 7,794,928 1,100,231,698 981,045,740

Investments in ABS that are not backed by mortgages present certain risks that are not presented by Mortgage-Backed Securities ("MBS"). Primarily, these securities may not have the benefit of the same security interest in the related collateral. Therefore, there is a possibility that recoveries on defaulted collateral may not, in some cases, be available to support payments on these securities. The risk of investing in these types of ABS is ultimately dependent upon payment of the underlying debt by the debtor. The Portfolio Manager performs analyses of the quality of the lender and tests the rigour of the transaction and collateral, based on the lender's historic performance or similar public transactions.

Liquidity Risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company may not be able to generate sufficient cash resources to settle its obligations in full as they fall due or can only do so on terms that are materially disadvantageous.

Investments made by the Company in ABS may be relatively illiquid and this may limit the ability of the Company to realise its investments. Investments in ABS may also have no active market and the Company also has no redemption rights in respect of these investments. The Company has the ability to borrow to ensure sufficient cash flows.

The Portfolio Manager considers expected cash flows from financial assets in assessing and managing liquidity risk, in particular its cash resources and trade receivables. Cash flows from trade and other receivables are all contractually due within twelve months.

The Portfolio Manager maintains a liquidity management policy to monitor the liquidity risk of the Company.

Repurchase agreements may be entered into in respect of securities owned by the Company which are sold to and repurchased from counterparties on contractually agreed dates, and the cash generated from these arrangements can be used for short-term liquidity.

Shareholders have no right to have their shares redeemed or repurchased by the Company, however, shareholders may elect to realise their holdings as detailed in note 12 and the Capital Risk Management section of this note.

Shareholders wishing to release their investment in the Company are therefore required to dispose of their shares on the market. Therefore, there is no risk that the Company will not be able to fund redemption requests.

The following table analyses the Company's financial liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on the contractual maturities as at the Condensed Statement of Financial Position date. The amounts in the table are the undiscounted net cash flows on the financial liabilities.

Up to 1 month 1-6 months 6-12 months Total £ £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at 30 September 2026 Financial liabilities Repurchase agreements - (38,049,406) - (38,049,406) Unrealised loss on derivative liabilities (448,633) - - (448,633) Share issue costs payable (31,750) - - (31,750) Amounts due to brokers (70,027,684) - - (70,027,684) Other payables (2,137,733) (99,715) - (2,237,448) Total (72,645,800) (38,149,121) - (110,794,921) Up to 1 month 1-6 months 6-12 months Total £ £ £ £ (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) As at 31 March 2026 Financial liabilities Repurchase agreements - (2,887,772) - (2,887,772) Unrealised loss on derivative liabilities (11,038,896) - - (11,038,896) Share issue costs payable (20,487) - - (20,487) Amounts due to brokers (38,918,812) - - (38,918,812) Other payables (1,415,428) (274,822) - (1,690,250) Total (51,393,623) (3,162,594) - (54,556,217)

Capital Risk Management

The Company manages its capital to ensure that it is able to continue as a going concern while following the Company's stated investment policy and when considering and approving dividend payments. The capital structure of the Company consists of Shareholders' equity, which comprises Share Capital and other reserves. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may return capital to shareholders or issue new Ordinary Shares. There are no regulatory requirements to return capital to shareholders.

(i) Share Buybacks

The Company has been granted the authority to make market purchases of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares in issue immediately following Admission at a price not exceeding the higher of (i) 5% above the average of the mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares for the 5 business days before the purchase is made, or (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current investment bid for the Ordinary Shares.

In deciding whether to make any such purchases, the Directors will have regard to what they believe to be in the best interests of the Company as a whole, to the applicable legal requirements and any other requirements in its Articles. The making and timing of any buybacks will be at the absolute discretion of the Board and not at the option of the shareholders, and is expressly subject to the Company having sufficient surplus cash resources available (excluding borrowed monies).

(ii) Realisation Opportunity

The Realisation Opportunity shall be at the AGM of the Company in each third year. In October 2025, the Company concluded its most recent Realisation Opportunity. The next Realisation Opportunity is expected to take place in Autumn 2028, subject to the aggregate NAV of the continuing Ordinary Shares on the last Business Day before Reorganisation being not less than £100 million.

It is anticipated that realisations will be satisfied by the assets underlying the relevant shares being managed on a realisation basis, which is intended to generate cash for distribution as soon as practicable and may ultimately generate cash which is less than the published NAV per Realisation Share.

In the event that the Realisation takes place, it is anticipated that the ability of the Company to make returns of cash to the holders of Realisation Shares will depend in part on the ability of the Portfolio Manager to realise assets in the portfolio.

(iii) Continuation Votes

In the event that the Company does not meet the dividend target in any financial reporting period as disclosed in note 20, the Directors shall propose an Ordinary Resolution that the Company continues its business as a closed-ended collective investment scheme at the AGM following that financial reporting period.

18. Fair Value Measurement

All assets and liabilities are carried at fair value or at amortised cost.

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

(i) Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1).

(ii) Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices including interest rates, yield curves, volatilities, prepayment speeds, credit risks and default rates) or other market corroborated inputs (Level 2).

(iii) Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (Level 3).

The following tables analyse within the fair value hierarchy the Company's financial assets and liabilities (by class) measured at fair value for the period ended 30 September 2026 and year ended 31 March 2026.

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £ £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Asset-Backed Securities: Auto Loans - 25,302,452 - 25,302,452 CLO - 521,132,903 5,675,616 526,808,519 CMBS - 40,020,000 - 40,020,000 Consumer ABS - 33,519,711 - 33,519,711 CRE ABS - 20,995,225 9,661,714 30,656,939 Credit Cards - 7,378,737 - 7,378,737 RMBS - 144,032,182 125,608,339 269,640,521 SRT - - 91,409,477 91,409,477 Forward currency contracts - 2,063,902 - 2,063,902 Total assets as at 30 September 2026 - 794,445,112 232,355,146 1,026,800,258 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: Forward currency contracts - 448,633 448,633 Total liabilities as at 30 September 2026 - 448,633 - 448,633 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £ £ £ £ (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Asset-Backed Securities: Auto Loans - 26,466,364 - 26,466,364 CLO - 399,584,973 6,190,443 405,775,416 CMBS - 11,400,435 - 11,400,435 Consumer ABS - 60,288,279 - 60,288,279 CRE ABS - 16,806,708 5,155,062 21,961,770 Credit Cards - 8,624,581 - 8,624,581 RMBS - 129,464,321 177,596,015 307,060,336 SRT - 49,862,097 20,159,225 70,021,322 Forward currency contracts - 47,305 - 47,305 Total assets as at 31 March 2026 - 702,545,063 209,100,745 911,645,808 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: Forward currency contracts - 5,817,917 - 5,817,917 Credit default swaps - 5,220,979 - 5,220,979 Total liabilities as at 31 March 2026 - 11,038,896 - 11,038,896

ABS which have a value based on quoted market prices in active markets are classified in Level 1. At the end of the period, no ABS held by the Company are classified as Level 1.

ABS which are not traded or dealt on organised markets or exchanges are classified in Level 2 or Level 3. ABS with prices obtained from independent price vendors, where the Portfolio Manager is able to assess whether the observable inputs used for their modelling of prices are accurate and the Portfolio Manager has the ability to challenge these vendors with further observable inputs, are classified as Level 2. Prices obtained from vendors who are not easily challengeable or transparent in showing their assumptions for the method of pricing these assets, are classified as Level 3. ABS priced at an average of two vendors' prices are classified as Level 3.

Where the Portfolio Manager determines that the price obtained from an independent price vendor is not an accurate representation of the fair value of the ABS, the Portfolio Manager may source prices from third-party broker or dealer quotes and if the price represents a reliable and an observable price, the ABS is classified as Level 2. Any broker quote that is over 20 days old is considered stale and is classified as Level 3. Any stale price within the portfolio as at 30 September 2026 has been assessed by the Portfolio Manager and the resulting valuation considered a fair value at that date. Furthermore, the Portfolio Manager may determine that the application of a mark-to-model basis may be appropriate where they believe such a model will result in more reliable information with regards to the fair value of any specific investments.

The Portfolio Manager has engaged a third-party valuer for certain specific assets where the Portfolio Manager believes the third-party valuer would provide more reliable, fair value information with regards to certain of the Company's investments for the period ended 30 September 2026. The valuation of these assets and others that the Portfolio Manager may deem appropriate to provide a valuation at fair value, primarily use discounted cash flow analysis but may also include the use of a comparable arm's length transaction, reference to other securities that are substantially the same, and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs and relying as little as possible on entity-specific inputs. The discounted cash flow models include assumptions that are subject to judgement such as prepayment rates, recovery rates and the discount margin/discount rate. As at 30 September 2026, investments (related primarily to RMBS/MBS investments) totalling 10.77% of the portfolio were valued by the third-party valuer (31 March 2026: 14.84%). These investments are presented in the following tables. Valuations performed by the third-party valuer are classified as Level 3.

Please see note 3 (ii) of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 for the accounting policy outlining the treatment of the fair value of securities not quoted in an active market.

The tables below represent the signi?cant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement of Level 3 investments, valued by a third-party valuer, together with a quantitative sensitivity analysis as of 30 September 2026 and 31 March 2026:

30 September 2026 Fair Value (£) Financial Assets/Liabilities Unobservable Input Sensitivity Used Effect on Fair Value (£) (Unaudited) Dutch RMBS 20,134,888 Financial Asset Discount Margin (410 bps/ 810 bps/ 1015 bps/ 1200 bps) -5% / +5% 3,405,234 / (2,501,707) Dutch RMBS 513,921 Financial Asset Discount Margin (76 bps) -0.73% / +5% 9,035 / (56,938) SRT 17,119,226 Financial Asset Discount Margin (75 bps) -5% / +5% 131,918 / (132,925) UK RMBS 31,676,080 Financial Asset Discount Margin (76 bps/ 195 bps/ 308 bps/ 1045 bps/ 1105 bps) -5% / +5% 2,384,461 / (1,922,099) UK RMBS (Vertical risk retention - predominantly AAA) 40,930,148 Financial Asset Discount Margin (140 bps/ 264 bps/ 339 bps) -3% / +3% 1,293,768 / (2,432,754) 31 March 2026 Fair Value (£) Financial Assets/Liabilities Unobservable Input Sensitivity Used Effect on Fair Value (£) (Audited) Dutch RMBS 53,027,165 Financial Asset Discount Margin (1035 bps/ 1035 bps) -5% / +5% 3,187,040 / (2,704,227) UK RMBS 31,834,188 Financial Asset Discount Margin (1115 bps/ 200 bps/ 1065 bps) -5% / +5% 844,016 / (854,779) UK RMBS (Vertical risk retention - predominantly AAA) 59,398,665 Financial Asset Discount Margin (139 bps/ 332 bps/ 328 bps/ 264 bps) -3% / +3% 1,616,921 / (2,203,800)

Although various variable inputs are used in the valuation models of these investments, including constant default rate, the only unobservable input that may have a material impact is the discount margin. As a result, only this input has been disclosed.

Please refer to the price sensitivity analysis disclosed in note 17 where the price sensitivity related to market risk has been disclosed.

The above sensitivity analysis has been completed on those assets valued by the third-party valuer. For the remaining assets classified as Level 3 at 30 September 2026 totalling £122 million (31 March 2026: £64.8 million), no meaningful sensitivity on inputs can be performed due to the unobservable nature of the pricing. The valuations of these positions are provided monthly from external sources.

The Company recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy, if any, as at the end of the reporting period during which the transfers have occurred. During the period, certain securities with fair value of £49,862,097 were transferred from Level 2 to Level 3, because market-observable inputs previously used in the valuation of these securities were no longer considered sufficiently observable. There were no transfers between levels during the year ended 31 March 2026.

The following tables present the movement in Level 3 instruments for the period ended 30 September 2026 and year ended 31 March 2026 by class of financial instrument.

Opening balance at 1 April 2026 Total purchases during the period ended 30 September 2026 Total sales during the period ended 30 September 2026 Realised gains on Level 3 Investments held during the period ended 30 September 2026 Realised losses on Level 3 Investments held during the period ended 30 September 2026 Unrealised gains for the period for Level 3 Investments held at 30 September 2026 Unrealised losses for the period for Level 3 Investments held at 30 September 2026 Transfer into Level 3 Transfer out Level 3 Closing balance at 30 September 2026 £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CLO 6,190,443 21,070,787 (21,422,864) 463,736 (859,896) 744,278 (510,868) - - 5,675,616 CRE ABS 5,155,062 4,641,816 - - (128,693) 1,479 (7,950) - - 9,661,714 RMBS 177,596,015 72,375,947 (124,307,492) 9,758,404 (13,470,805) 10,659,545 (7,003,275) - - 125,608,339 SRT 20,159,225 24,129,911 (2,003,730) 410,797 (570,125) 323,172 (901,870) 49,862,097 - 91,409,477 209,100,745 122,218,461 (147,734,086) 10,632,937 (15,029,519) 11,728,474 (8,423,963) 49,862,097 - 232,355,146 Opening balance at 1 April 2025 Total purchases during the year ended 31 March 2026 Total sales during the year ended 31 March 2026 Realised gains on Level 3 Investments held during the year ended 31 March 2026 Realised losses on Level 3 Investments held during the year ended 31 March 2026 Unrealised gains for the year for Level 3 Investments held at 31 March 2026 Unrealised losses for the year for Level 3 Investments held at 31 March 2026 Transfer into Level 3 Transfer out Level 3 Closing balance at 31 March 2026 £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) CLO - 6,117,764 - 27,188 (722,074) 767,565 - - - 6,190,443 CRE ABS - 5,130,931 - 21,457 - 2,674 - - - 5,155,062 RMBS 187,129,822 40,427,989 (68,961,281) 23,533,559 (19,285,354) 16,922,529 (2,171,249) - - 177,596,015 SRT 23,412,661 - (3,532,026) 91,152 (71,620) 297,293 (38,235) - - 20,159,225 210,542,483 51,676,684 (72,493,307) 23,673,356 (20,079,048) 17,990,061 (2,209,484) - - 209,100,745

All other financial assets and liabilities are carried at amortised cost. Their carrying values are a reasonable approximation of fair value.

19. Segmental Reporting

The Board is responsible for reviewing the Company's entire portfolio and considers the business to have a single operating segment. The Board's asset allocation decisions are based on a single, integrated investment strategy, and the Company's performance is evaluated on an overall basis.

Revenue earned is reported separately on the face of the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income as 'Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss', being interest income received from ABS.

20. Dividend Policy

The Board intends to distribute an amount at least equal to the value of the Company's income available for distribution arising each quarter to the holders of Ordinary Shares. For these purposes, the Company's income will include the interest payable by the ABS in the portfolio and the amortisation of any discount or premium to par at which an ABS is purchased over its remaining expected life, prior to its maturity. However, there is no guarantee that the dividend target for future financial years will be met or that the Company shall pay any dividends at all.

The Directors are targeting an annual dividend of more than 8 pence per Ordinary Share (equivalent to 8% of the Issue Price), or such higher (or lower) target as the Directors determine at their absolute discretion from time to time.

Dividends paid with respect to any quarter comprise (a) the accrued income of the portfolio for the period; (b) an additional amount to reflect any income purchased in the course of any share subscriptions that took place during the period. Including purchased income in this way ensures that the income yield of the shares is not diluted as a consequence of the issue of new shares during an income period; and (c) any income on the foreign exchange contracts created by the SONIA differentials between each foreign currency pair, less (d) total expenditure for the period.

The Company, being a Guernsey regulated entity, is able to pay dividends out of capital. Nonetheless, the Board carefully considers any dividend payments made to ensure the Company's capital is maintained in the longer term. Careful consideration is also given to ensuring sufficient cash is available to meet the Company's liabilities as they fall due.

The Board expects that dividends will constitute the principal element of the return to the holders of Ordinary Shares.

Under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, the Company can distribute dividends from capital and revenue reserves, subject to the net asset and solvency test. The net asset and solvency test considers whether a company is able to pay its debts when they fall due, and whether the value of a company's assets is greater than its liabilities. The Board confirms that the Company passed the net asset and solvency test for each dividend paid.

The Company declared the following dividends during the period ended 30 September 2026:

Period to Dividend rate per Ordinary Share (£) Net dividend payable (£) Ex-dividend date Record date Pay date 31 March 2026 0.0481 41,616,375 23 April 2026 24 April 2026 29 May 2026 30 June 2026* 0.0200 18,284,106 16 July 2026 17 July 2026 31 July 2026 59,900,481 30 September 2026* 0.0200 18,734,106 22 October 2026 23 October 2026 6 November 2026

*These dividends were declared in respect of distributable profit for the period ended 30 September 2026.

21. Ultimate Controlling Party

In the opinion of the Directors on the basis of shareholdings advised to them, the Company has no ultimate controlling party.

22. Significant Events During the Period

Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and the subsequent reactions of governments around the world, continue to dominate news flow. As at 30 September 2026, the Company had no direct exposure to securities in the affected regions. The Directors, together with the Portfolio Manager, continue to monitor developments relating to these conflicts, including current and potential future foreign government interventions and economic sanctions. The impact on global commodity markets, particularly oil prices, has continued to place upward pressure on inflation and has been an important factor shaping central bank policy during the period.

During the period, the political environment remained volatile. Pressure on government budgets, combined with ongoing cost-of-living challenges, has contributed to policy gridlock across many economies, further compounded by a busy electoral calendar towards the end of 2026. This is placing pressure on government bond yields, increasing the cost of sovereign borrowing. Given the Company's exposure to floating-rate assets, the direct impact on the ABS portfolio has been limited; however, the Portfolio Manager continues to monitor market sentiment closely.

The growing social and economic impact of artificial intelligence ("AI") and AI-related infrastructure investment have contributed to risk-off sentiment in certain areas of the credit market, as investors assess the trade-offs between growth, policy objectives and sustainability considerations. While the Company had no direct exposure to these sectors as at 30 September 2026, financing activity associated with AI-related investment has increased significantly.

23. Subsequent Events

These Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Board on 17 November 2026. Subsequent events have been evaluated until this date.

The Company issued the following Ordinary Shares under its blocklisting facility, increasing the Company's issued share capital post period end to 941,955,296 Ordinary Shares:

Issue Date Ordinary Shares issued Price per Ordinary Share (pence) 13 October 2026 4,000,000 108.58 15 October 2026 3,000,000 108.58 16 October 2026 1,500,000 108.58 21 October 2026 1,500,000 108.19 28 October 2026 1,250,000 105.81 5 November 2026 2,000,000 105.68 13 November 2026 2,000,000 105.88

On 15 October 2026, the Company declared a dividend of 2.00p per Ordinary Share, which was paid on 6 November 2026.

As at 6 November 2026, the published NAV per Ordinary Share for the Company was 103.80p. This represents a decrease of 2.80% (NAV as at 30 September 2026: 106.79p).

John de Garis, Non-Executive Director of the Company since 9 July 2021, was appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 12 November 2026.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")

In accordance with ESMA Guidelines on APMs, the Board has considered what APMs are included in the Interim Management Report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements which require further clarification. APMs are defined as a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. The APMs below are unaudited and outside the scope of IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

Premium/Discount

If the Ordinary Share price of an investment company is higher than the NAV per Ordinary Share, the shares are said to be trading at a premium. The size of the premium is calculated by subtracting the NAV per Ordinary Share from the Ordinary Share price and is usually expressed as a percentage of the NAV per Ordinary Share. If the Ordinary Share price is lower than the NAV per Ordinary Share, the shares are said to be trading at a discount.

30.09.2026 31.03.2026 pence pence Ordinary Share price 108.80 108.60 NAV per Ordinary Share (a) 106.79 108.98 Premium/(Discount) to NAV (b) 2.01 (0.38) Premium/(Discount) as a percentage (b/a) 1.88% (0.35%)

As at 6 November 2026, the premium to NAV had moved to 1.73%. The estimated NAV per Ordinary Share and mid-market share price stood at 103.80p and 105.60p, respectively.

Average Premium/Discount

The premium or discount is calculated as described above at the close of business on every Friday that is also a business day, as well as the last business day of every month, and an average is taken for the period/year.

Dividends Declared

Dividends declared are the dividends that are announced in respect of the current accounting period. They usually consist of 4 dividends: three interim dividends in respect of the periods to June, September and December. The fixed interim dividend is 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share. A fourth quarter dividend is declared in respect of March where the residual income for the year is distributed.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the percentage of dividends declared in respect of the period, divided by the share price at the end of the period. The strategy aims to generate an annual dividend of 8 pence per Ordinary Share or higher, as the Directors determine at their absolute discretion from time to time, with all excess income being distributed to investors at the year end of the Company.

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

NAV is the net assets attributable to shareholders. NAV is calculated using the accounting standards speci?ed by IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB and consists of total assets, less total liabilities.

NAV per Ordinary Share

NAV per Ordinary Share is the net assets attributable to shareholders, expressed as an amount per individual share. NAV per Ordinary Share is calculated by dividing the total net asset value of £989,593,235 (31 March 2026: £926,531,731) by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the end of the period of 926,705,296 shares (31 March 2026: 850,205,296). This produces a NAV per Ordinary Share of 106.79p (31 March 2026: 108.98p), which was a decrease of 2.01% (31 March 2026: decrease of 3.41%).

Ongoing Charges

The ongoing charges represent the Company's management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, share issue or buyback costs and non-recurring legal and professional fees, expressed as a percentage of the average of the weekly net assets during the period/year. The Board continues to be conscious of expenses and works hard to maintain a sensible balance between good quality service and cost. Ongoing charges for the period ended 30 September 2026 have been calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies (the "AIC") recommended methodology. The ongoing charges for the period ended 30 September 2026 were 0.96% (31 March 2026: 0.98%).

NAV Total Return per Ordinary Share

NAV Total Return per Ordinary Share refers to the total gain from the Company, which includes the increase or decrease in the Company's value (capital gains) and the income generated from dividends, whilst reinvesting the dividends paid back into the NAV per Ordinary Share to purchase additional shares at each ex-dividend date during the period/year.

Repurchase Agreement Borrowing

Repurchase agreement borrowing is calculated by taking the fair value of repurchase agreements, divided by the fair value of investments, stated as a percentage.

30.09.2026 31.03.2026 £ £ Amounts payable under repurchase agreements (a) 38,049,406 2,887,772 Investments at fair value through profit or loss (b) 1,024,736,356 911,598,503 Repurchase agreement borrowing (a/b) 3.71% 0.32%

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

The Company

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company whose Ordinary Shares are listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. The Company was incorporated in Guernsey on 11 January 2013. The Company has been included in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 Index since 16 September 2022.

Investment Objective and Investment Policy

The Company's investment objective and policy is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns principally through income distributions. The Company's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK, European, US and Australian ABS. The Company maintains a portfolio largely diversified by the issuer, it being anticipated that the portfolio will comprise at least 50 ABS at all times.

Target Returns*

The Company has a target annual net NAV Total Return relative to the Sterling Overnight Indexed Average ("SONIA") rate published by the Bank of England of SONIA rate plus 6% to 8% per annum. The annual target dividend each financial year is 8% of the Issue Price (the equivalent of 8 pence per year, per Ordinary Share).

Published NAV

The Administrator is responsible for calculating the NAV per Ordinary Share of the Company. The unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share will be calculated as at the close of business on the last business day of every week and the last business day of every month by the Administrator and will be announced by a Regulatory News Service on the following business day. The basis for determining the NAV per Ordinary Share can be found in the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures.

* The Issue Price being £1.00. This is an annual target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that this target will be met or that the Company shall continue to pay any dividends at all. This annual target return should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual current or future results. The Company's actual return will depend upon a number of factors, including the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding and the Company's total expense ratio, as defined by the AIC's ongoing charges methodology. Potential investors should decide for themselves whether or not any potential return is reasonable and achievable in deciding whether to invest in or retain or increase their investment in the Company. Further details on the Company's financial risk management can be found in note 17.

CORPORATE INFORMATION